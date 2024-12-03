Color Blind? Legacy Media Ignoring Multiple Racial Firsts in Upcoming Trump Administration
Jury Deliberates More Than Daniel Penny's Fate
Unbelievable! Biden’s Handing Out Disaster Aid in Africa While Americans Still Suffer in...

Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 03, 2024
John Hart

Fourteen years ago, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker proposed Act 10. The legislation was bold and sought to end collective bargaining rights for most of Wisconsin's public-sector unions. The law was met with massive protests and a recall election that Scott Walker won.

The legislation required union member to pay towards their health insurance and retirement and made union membership optional for public employees.

In the almost decade and a half since it passed, Wisconsin has enjoyed a budget surplus.

Now a Dane County judge has ruled against the law, saying it's 'unconstitutional.'

Absolutely maddening.

More from The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel:

A Dane County judge on Monday sent ripples through Wisconsin's political landscape, overturning a 13-year-old law that banned most collective bargaining among public employees, consequently decimating the size and power of employee unions and turning then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker into a nationally known political figure.

The effort to overturn Act 10 began in November 2023 when several unions representing public employees filed the lawsuit, citing a "dire situation" in workplaces with issues including low pay, staffing shortages and poor working conditions.

There is no 'dire situation' in Wisconsin workplaces.

The Left never stops. Never rests.

You Mad, Eh? Canadian Didn't Like Trump's 51st State Joke, Turns Himself Into the Joke Instead
Amy Curtis
Democracy or something.

Billions of dollars.

$31 billion to be exact.

Imagine the damage a $31 billion tax increase will do.

This judge has no standing to overturn this law.

Also, this.

It'll not only go to the SCOWI (more on that in a second), but possibly SCOTUS.

They waited until they had a majority on SCOWI, and then pushed this suit.

But there's hope:

In Wisconsin, state Supreme Court justices are elected. Currently, the court has a 4-3 Leftist majority.

Brad Schimel is running for SCOWI and the election is in April:

A huge boost. Here's hoping the Wisconsin GOP doesn't squander it.

