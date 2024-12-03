Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10

Fourteen years ago, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker proposed Act 10. The legislation was bold and sought to end collective bargaining rights for most of Wisconsin's public-sector unions. The law was met with massive protests and a recall election that Scott Walker won.

The legislation required union member to pay towards their health insurance and retirement and made union membership optional for public employees.

In the almost decade and a half since it passed, Wisconsin has enjoyed a budget surplus.

Now a Dane County judge has ruled against the law, saying it's 'unconstitutional.'

COURT NEWS: A Dane County judge today restored collective bargaining powers for Wisconsin public employees who lost them under 2011’s Act 10. — JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) December 2, 2024

Absolutely maddening.

More from The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel:

A Dane County judge on Monday sent ripples through Wisconsin's political landscape, overturning a 13-year-old law that banned most collective bargaining among public employees, consequently decimating the size and power of employee unions and turning then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker into a nationally known political figure. The effort to overturn Act 10 began in November 2023 when several unions representing public employees filed the lawsuit, citing a "dire situation" in workplaces with issues including low pay, staffing shortages and poor working conditions.

There is no 'dire situation' in Wisconsin workplaces.

This is why Wisconsin will never get better. The corrupt machine of liberalism always finds a way to suck more blood from the host. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) December 2, 2024

The Left never stops. Never rests.

A State can set the rules for collective bargaining. Overturning this is a blatant snub at the legislature. — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) December 2, 2024

Democracy or something.

Nothing has changed since Act 10 was previously litigated. This law is constitutional and has saved Wisconsin taxpayers billions of dollars since 2011. https://t.co/sfk8SoZBfP — Dave Craig (@davecraigwi) December 2, 2024

Billions of dollars.

😡Gov Evers and his ‘allies’🤬



Increased property taxes for 400 years AND now it looks like we may be back on the hook paying Union bosses … 💸



💁‍♀️It’s utter nonsense when Act 10 has saved us taxpayers $31 billion since 2012 https://t.co/l0jWmYRPwC pic.twitter.com/QOjYzuDbTt — Michelle (@MichelleFaretta) December 2, 2024

$31 billion to be exact.

Imagine the damage a $31 billion tax increase will do.

Reversing Act 10 is political activism and should have no place on a court. But, Dane County, like our president, think they are above the law.



There is a legislative process and if the people of Wisconsin wish to change, they can elect a legislature and governor. — Luke Dretske (@lukedretske) December 2, 2024

This judge has no standing to overturn this law.

The real headline for all of these Act 10 stories should read: "Dane County Judge that signed Walker Recall, refuses to recuse himself and enacts political agenda." — Senator Julian Bradley (@SenBradley) December 2, 2024

Also, this.

It'll not only go to the SCOWI (more on that in a second), but possibly SCOTUS.

Today's Act 10 ruling is yet another example of judicial activism by a radical Dane County judge.



The Left's relentless efforts to undermine Act 10 are nothing more than an attempt to raise your taxes and expand government control. This is the same playbook we’ve seen before… — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) December 3, 2024

They waited until they had a majority on SCOWI, and then pushed this suit.

But there's hope:

Wisconsinites are tired of activist judges and will make our voices heard in April. https://t.co/CqEy2iQE19 — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) December 2, 2024

In Wisconsin, state Supreme Court justices are elected. Currently, the court has a 4-3 Leftist majority.

Brad Schimel is running for SCOWI and the election is in April:

As if the stakes in the 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court election weren't high enough already, an activist Dane County judge decides to invalidate Act 10 almost 14 years after its passage. My take is that Brad Schimel 's campaign just got a huge boost. https://t.co/PbogfcZ2FV — Jeff Wagner (@jeffwagnerradio) December 2, 2024

A huge boost. Here's hoping the Wisconsin GOP doesn't squander it.