‘CHAOS’: The Memo Has Gone Out to Dems and the Media

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 12, 2025
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

The DNC sent out its talking points to members of Congress and the media. After a dip in the stock market after President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs (which will be renegotiated), "experts" like Jim Cramer predicted a "Black Monday" on Wall Street that never happened. In fact, stocks rebounded so quickly that Democrats started calling for an investigation into "insider trading" after Trump told the world via Truth Social that it was a good time to buy into the market.

Tariffs are a complex thing, and so, as Western Lensman has so brilliantly pointed out, Democrats and the liberal media seem to have settled on "chaos" as their attack against Trump. He's creating chaos.

It's probably the same people who thought that "joy" would get Kamala Harris elected and that J.D. Vance was "weird." Remember when President Joe Biden desperately tried to make "ultra-MAGA" a thing?

This takes us back to Ezra Klein and JournoList. They've been coordinating talking points for more than a decade.

Like "white supremacist" and "far-right." They've lost all meaning.

As we reported earlier, someone needs to update Whoopi Goldberg's software … she's still going on about the price of eggs.

It says something that none of these coordinated talking points lasts longer than a week. We'll find out on the Sunday shows tomorrow what the word of the week will be.

***

