‘CHAOS’: The Memo Has Gone Out to Dems and the Media

The DNC sent out its talking points to members of Congress and the media. After a dip in the stock market after President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs (which will be renegotiated), "experts" like Jim Cramer predicted a "Black Monday" on Wall Street that never happened. In fact, stocks rebounded so quickly that Democrats started calling for an investigation into "insider trading" after Trump told the world via Truth Social that it was a good time to buy into the market.

Tariffs are a complex thing, and so, as Western Lensman has so brilliantly pointed out, Democrats and the liberal media seem to have settled on "chaos" as their attack against Trump. He's creating chaos.

The word has gone out: "CHAOS!" pic.twitter.com/KTCVv7UpHM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2025

Pass the memo. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 12, 2025

They look like fools, after all the great work Donald Trump and the Republicans put in this week, they are absolutely clueless how to help Americans. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 12, 2025

Good thing they use a thesaurus and have a mind of their own.



The people in charge don’t even trust these puppeteers enough to use their own adjectives 🤣 — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) April 12, 2025

All of their messaging is centralized.



Get to the root of the messaging. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) April 12, 2025

It's probably the same people who thought that "joy" would get Kamala Harris elected and that J.D. Vance was "weird." Remember when President Joe Biden desperately tried to make "ultra-MAGA" a thing?

You got to give the Democrats credit. They send out their points and dutifully repeat them. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 12, 2025

Yep. The talking heads are on it. — George Denton (@LGDenton) April 12, 2025

It boggles my mind that people can fall for this barrage. — Wyoming Cowgirl (@florida_cowgirl) April 12, 2025

This takes us back to Ezra Klein and JournoList. They've been coordinating talking points for more than a decade.

It’s like they all get the memo at the EXACT same time!! 🤦‍♂️ — Devin C. Lindquist (@DCPLindquist) April 12, 2025

They said it so many times it’s starting to not even sound like a word any more. — Cafe Lecherous (@CafeLecherous) April 12, 2025

Like "white supremacist" and "far-right." They've lost all meaning.

I was digging "Constitutional Crisis". I even bought all the merch. Damn, this is getting expensive. — Jakob Mi (@Jakob_Mi_) April 12, 2025

As we reported earlier, someone needs to update Whoopi Goldberg's software … she's still going on about the price of eggs.

It says something that none of these coordinated talking points lasts longer than a week. We'll find out on the Sunday shows tomorrow what the word of the week will be.

***