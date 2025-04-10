Hold the Phone! Dem Pramila Jayapal Says Everyone’s Safer When Illegal Aliens Don’t...
Wood Doesn't Just Grow on Trees: Chris Matthews Wants to Know How We'll...
What’s This? Chuck Todd’s Odd Moment of Truth About the Legacy Media’s Coverup...
Trump's Touch: Dem Jasmine Crockett Insults the President While Defending Illegal Aliens
VIP
Yawn: Rep. Brittany Pettersen Brings Her Baby to Work Again
Tulsi Gabbard Threatens CNN With Defamation Lawsuit
Associated Press Wins Reinstatement to White House Events
President Trump Wants to Make Showers Great Again and Take Care of His...
'Jewish' Voice for 'Peace' Plans on Celebrating Jews Settling in Israel (But Not...
SCAM-ifornia! ONE THIRD of CA's Community College System Applicants Are Fake, Taking MILLI...
Jessica Tarlov, Gavin Newsom Pronounce That ‘Trump Caved’ on Tariffs
Maryland Quietly Unplugs It's EV Mandate, Citing Trump and Automaker Concerns
AI-Generated Video Shows Fat Americans Working in Garment Factories
Arizona Democrats Stage Walk Out While Border Czar Tom Homan Speaks

Dear White House: Adam Schiff Records Video to Announce ‘Insider Trading’ Letter He’s Sending to Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:17 AM on April 10, 2025

Democrat Senator Adam Schiff says President Donald Trump telling the entire world to buy stock is insider trading. He’s so mad about it that he’s writing a letter to the White House. Oh, and it’ll be extra stern. Count on it! Did we mention he recorded a video to announce his letter? Of course, he did.

Advertisement

Here you go. (WATCH)

There was clearly a dog whistle to ‘buy stocks’ hidden in that announcement to the whole world to buy stocks.

Schiff’s 'insider' outrage had posters on X mocking him.

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Threatens CNN With Defamation Lawsuit
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Democrat Party is spiraling and will not be satisfied no matter what Trump does. Commenters are enjoying the ‘Demplosion.’

Trump needs to buy some birds and cage them in the Oval Office. Schiff’s silly letter could then be put to good use lining the bottom of the cage where it will catch all kinds of attention.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP LETTER SENATOR STOCK MARKET

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Threatens CNN With Defamation Lawsuit
Brett T.
Wood Doesn't Just Grow on Trees: Chris Matthews Wants to Know How We'll Make Our Own 2x4s
Eric V.
What’s This? Chuck Todd’s Odd Moment of Truth About the Legacy Media’s Coverup of Biden’s Mental Decline
Warren Squire
Trump's Touch: Dem Jasmine Crockett Insults the President While Defending Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire
Sunny Hostin Calls Voter ID a Vestige of Slavery Era Laws
Brett T.
Ask Nancy! Adam Schiff's Insider Trading Question About Trump's Tariff Pause Gets Awkward
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tulsi Gabbard Threatens CNN With Defamation Lawsuit Brett T.
Advertisement