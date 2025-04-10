Dear White House: Adam Schiff Records Video to Announce ‘Insider Trading’ Letter He’s Sending to Trump

Democrat Senator Adam Schiff says President Donald Trump telling the entire world to buy stock is insider trading. He’s so mad about it that he’s writing a letter to the White House. Oh, and it’ll be extra stern. Count on it! Did we mention he recorded a video to announce his letter? Of course, he did.

Advertisement

Here you go. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Angry Adam Schiff releases video announcing he’s writing a letter to the White House, demands Congressional oversight over tariff pause.



Cites Trump’s “GREAT TIME TO BUY!” public post as possible evidence of "insider trading."



“We're going to get to the bottom of whether… pic.twitter.com/lh3w2zRd9b — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025

Trump publicly announcing it to the WORLD is somehow “insider trading”🤡🤡🤡🤡 — VK (@vjeannek) April 10, 2025

This is how insider trading works: The most famous man in the world releases a public post to the entire planet so that a few shadowy associates can profit.



- Adam Schiff — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025

There was clearly a dog whistle to ‘buy stocks’ hidden in that announcement to the whole world to buy stocks.

Schiff’s 'insider' outrage had posters on X mocking him.

Insider trading?



The guy literally posted it publicly. Schiff must be jealous it wasn’t some closed-door committee tip he could whisper to donors. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 10, 2025

More like outsider trading — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025

Transparent Trading — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 10, 2025

Because nobody knows to “buy the dip” without Trump telling them. 🙄 — Ed Clay (@EdClay115) April 10, 2025

The Democrat Party is spiraling and will not be satisfied no matter what Trump does. Commenters are enjoying the ‘Demplosion.’

The Democrats Party collapsing is even more enjoyable than I could have ever hoped for. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 10, 2025

Market goes down: Trump bad

Market goes up: Trump bad — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025

Democrats hate America! — JFlora (@Once0l) April 10, 2025

Oh, he’s writing a sternly written letter, most of the weaker Republicans already do that — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 10, 2025

I’m sure the White House is on pins and needles about it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025

Trump needs to buy some birds and cage them in the Oval Office. Schiff’s silly letter could then be put to good use lining the bottom of the cage where it will catch all kinds of attention.