BIG WIN: Oklahoma State Superintendent Takes Victory Lap After Judge Tosses Defamation Suit Against Him

We've told you a little bit about Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters in the past. He's slammed districts that refused to integrate the Bible into their curricula and was targeted by the Left over the suicide of 'trans' student Nex Benedict for his 'anti-trans' policies.

In 2022, Walters was sued for defamation by former teacher Summer Boismier. After a long legal battle, a judge has tossed the defamation suit.

❗️A federal judge ruled in favor of @RyanWalters_ in a defamation lawsuit filed by Summer Boismier, a former Norman High School English teacher. #oklaed @OKCFOX https://t.co/qArdzkY5Am — Wendy Suares📺 (@wsuares) April 11, 2025

More from Fox 25:

On Thursday, April 10, a federal judge ruled in favor of State Superintendent Ryan Walters in a Boismier resigned from her position following parental complaints of her sharing a QR code to access the Brooklyn Public Libraries 'Books Unbanned' project. After her resignation, State Superintendent Ryan Walters tweeted two letters stating he was revoking her teaching license, citing Boismier's career and character. The letters are almost identical, but one serves as a correction for the first letter which states Boismier was fired from her position at NHS. Soon after the letters were tweeted, Boismier filed a lawsuit against Walters for defamation, false representation, slander, and libel.

According to Grok, Judge Bernard Jones found that Boismier became a public figure by engaging in media interviews.

You probably hated writing this, didn’t you? — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) April 12, 2025

I’m sure Wendy shed a few salty tears while posting about this Walters win 😆😂 — Reneé James (@TheReneeJames) April 12, 2025

Ryan Walters is a controversial firebrand in Oklahoma, but this is the proper ruling. Much of what he wrote was opinion, and courts have struggled to define pornography since Justice Stewart's infamous "I know it when I see it" standard. No clear factual falsehood. No defamation. https://t.co/6OCsN8oWtr — Dylan McLemore (@voiceofD) April 11, 2025

Boismier also made herself a public figure, too.

Walters called it a big win for Oklahoma schools and parents:

🚨 BIG WIN: Oklahoma schools belong to parents—not activists or woke teachers' unions.



I will unapologetically continue fighting to protect our kids from political indoctrination and restore academic integrity. pic.twitter.com/ffXBc7Dmdu — Ryan Walters (@RyanWalters_) April 10, 2025

Judging by the Leftists in his replies, he's got his work cut out for him.

