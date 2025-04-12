Leftist Cafe Workers In Minneapolis Learn the Hard Way the Minimum Wage Is...
BIG WIN: Oklahoma State Superintendent Takes Victory Lap After Judge Tosses Defamation Suit Against Him

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 12, 2025
Twitchy

We've told you a little bit about Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters in the past. He's slammed districts that refused to integrate the Bible into their curricula and was targeted by the Left over the suicide of 'trans' student Nex Benedict for his 'anti-trans' policies.

Advertisement

In 2022, Walters was sued for defamation by former teacher Summer Boismier. After a long legal battle, a judge has tossed the defamation suit.

It had to hurt for Suares to share this article.

More from Fox 25:

On Thursday, April 10, a federal judge ruled in favor of State Superintendent Ryan Walters in a lawsuit filed by Summer Boismier, a former Norman High School English teacher.

Boismier resigned from her position following parental complaints of her sharing a QR code to access the Brooklyn Public Libraries 'Books Unbanned' project.

After her resignation, State Superintendent Ryan Walters tweeted two letters stating he was revoking her teaching license, citing Boismier's career and character.

The letters are almost identical, but one serves as a correction for the first letter which states Boismier was fired from her position at NHS.

Soon after the letters were tweeted, Boismier filed a lawsuit against Walters for defamation, false representation, slander, and libel.

According to Grok, Judge Bernard Jones found that Boismier became a public figure by engaging in media interviews.

Advertisement

Probably.

We wouldn't be surprised.

Boismier also made herself a public figure, too.

Walters called it a big win for Oklahoma schools and parents:

Judging by the Leftists in his replies, he's got his work cut out for him.

