'Go to California': School Chief Ryan Walters Drops the Gloves Regarding Bibles in Oklahoma Schools

Oklahoma's Ryan Walters does not mince words and he doesn't shy away from policies that may even make some conservatives nervous. Since becoming the state's Superintendent for Public Instruction in 2023, Walters has enraged the left again and again for refusing to bow to woke culture even one inch. And for pushing back against it ... hard.

Advertisement

He has pressured a principal to resign after discovering that person was involved in child pornography charges and brought Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik into the school system as an advisor. The left hates him so much, they tried to remove him through the hoax surrounding the death of Dagny 'Nex' Benedict, blaming him for her suicide.

Walters has not let up even a little bit. His latest move, similar to Louisiana's recent declaration that the Ten Commandments must be displayed in all classrooms, was a directive to all Oklahoma school districts that the Bible must be incorporated into any school history curricula.

Naturally, this has infuriated the left. What was Walters' response to that rage? You can leave if you don't like it.

'Go to California': Oklahoma State Superintendent slams districts refusing to integrate Bible into curriculum https://t.co/bsdFEt348n — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 28, 2024

'I'm going to tell these woke administrators, if they're going to break the law and not teach it, they can go to California because… here in Oklahoma schools, we're going to make sure that history is taught,' he told 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on Sunday.

HA. They'll be the only people to move TO California in years.

Walters emphasized the point on his Twitter account later on Sunday.

We won’t allow woke administrators to indoctrinate students in Oklahoma. Period https://t.co/a7P7nYZEH5 — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) July 28, 2024

And how do you think the left responded to THAT? LOL. Here's a small sampling:

Thump that bible, Sparky. Thump it good. — Ron (@RonM111111) July 28, 2024

Dude, I think you were born 150 years too late. You belong deep into the 19th Century.



P.S. Please provide your definition of "woke" since you overuse that word ad nauseum. — Ron (@RonM111111) July 28, 2024

If the woke shoe fits ... dude.

But you'll let MAGA's and Christian Nationalist? — hollyn (@holly0050) July 28, 2024

We're not even sure what that question means. The left isn't known for being articulate even when they aren't frothing at the mouth.

Anyway, yeah, they're not happy.

But part of that is due to the laziness of media outlets like Fox News and the outright antagonistic approach of many other mainstream media outlets.

Walters has not mandated that schools 'teach the Bible,' as so many outlets like USA Today have proclaimed. The policy mandates that all classrooms be furnished with copies of the Bible, the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and, like Louisiana, the Ten Commandments.

Moreover, the policy does not include any mandate related to teaching the tenets of Judeo-Christian religions (Walters' guidelines expressly forbid that). Rather, it dictates that schools must include the Bible only in such a way as to reflect its impact on history, culture, and Western civilization.

Here are four specific points from the guidelines on how the Bible should be used:

Advertisement

1. Neutrality and Objectivity: Ensure that all instruction is conducted in a neutral and objective manner. Teachers must not promote or favor any religious beliefs, focusing solely on the historical and literary aspects of the Bible.

2. Diverse Perspectives: Acknowledge the Bible’s influence while recognizing and respecting the diversity of religious beliefs among students. Incorporate perspectives from other religious and secular traditions to provide a balanced view while remaining mindful of all rules for grade level and age level appropriate material.

3. Parental Communication: Maintain open communication with parents about the purpose and content of incorporating the Bible as an instructional support into the curriculum. Provide information on how the curriculum addresses historical and literary aspects, emphasizing that it is not an endorsement of any religious belief.

4. Primary Purpose of Usage: The Bible must be used in student instruction for its historical, literary and secular value and is not to be used for religious purposes such as preaching, proselytizing or indoctrination.

The fact of the matter is, regardless of how much the left may hate it, there is no single literary text that has had anything close to the historical and cultural significance to and impact on Western civilization as the Bible has.

Sorry, lefties. It's just true.

Of course, every single person on the left ignored these policy specifics (and this historical fact) in order to accuse Walters of 'indoctrinating' students into his religion.

Advertisement

But you're ok with indoctrination of your religion? That's pretty hypocritical. The Bible has no place in public schools. This is a country of religious freedom, NOT Christianity. https://t.co/Ce7wsduyX8 — donewiththebs2938 (@donewiththebs2_) July 28, 2024

See what we mean? Never let reality get in the way of a narrative.

Bro, separation of church and state. — "5 Shots Couldn't Drop Me" (@ThaGodofMan) July 28, 2024

LOL. We knew someone would bring that up. The left truly does not understand that phrase is not in the Constitution. They also have no idea what the Establishment Clause means.

Others criticized Walters for Oklahoma's current educational rank.

Well, gosh. It sounds like whatever Oklahoma was doing before Walters assumed his position wasn't working. Guess he should try something different, like teaching complete history, which does include the Bible.

(Logic is often lost on the left, who generally just prefer to shout, 'RRREEEEEEEEE!')

Still, many were on Walters' side.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Liberty Belle (@ArmisDei) July 28, 2024

Keep woke agendas out of schools. Bible teachings promote time-tested values. Oklahoma stands firm against indoctrination. — Nekole🇺🇲 (@NekoleUnknown) July 28, 2024

👏👏👏👏👏👏Stay strong and God Bless you — Denise. Lepore (@denise_lepore) July 28, 2024

Oh, we have no doubt about Walters' strength.

But we also have no doubt that, like Louisiana, his policy is certainly headed for many court challenges, probably starting with an attempt at an injunction, since the guidelines are currently set to be put in place at the beginning of this school year.

Advertisement

But we are sure Walters welcomes those challenges. For one, they will clear that air about 'teaching the Bible,' which, again, is not what the guidelines say. And they will give him the opportunity to show how past Oklahoma school curricula -- noticeably sans Bible and overloaded with woke agendas -- have failed the state's students.

We don't expect the media or the left to abandon the false narrative that Walters is trying to proselytize in schools. The need to lie about what he is doing. They've got nothing else.

But hopefully, the courts will be able to see through that and rule on the law, not the lies leftists are screeching about Bibles in Oklahoma schools.