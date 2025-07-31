Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad

Greg Gutfeld Has the Perfect Analogy for Sen. Cory Booker's Raging Senate Theatrics
justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 AM on July 31, 2025
The Left continue to spiral. Sydney Sweeney and this jeans ad have really done a number on their ability to cope. 

They really are nuts.

It's certainly exposed many things.

Oh, they are very serious and also very mentally ill.

It's hard to imagine people are this crazy, but they indeed are this crazy. 

Just because it is hard to believe doesn't mean it isn't happening. 

More evidence of her psychopathy.

They make your butt look great!

She probably has her pronouns in her profile. 

Some of the more lucid Left are dying for this to die down because they know it is embarrassing. They would love to convince the public this was just a figment of the Right's imagination. They wish. 

The most humorless scolds alive.

