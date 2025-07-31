Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad

The Left continue to spiral. Sydney Sweeney and this jeans ad have really done a number on their ability to cope.

Remember when the Left was like “omg, the right is like totally triggered and crashing out over South Park tiny peen episode,” but no one really was and even the guy they portrayed with a tiny peen didn’t directly address it? This is Day 8 of crashing out over a jeans ad. https://t.co/wbaHe4a9Ba — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 31, 2025

Welcome to another episode of "Progressives are Insane" part 16,752, where we are again reminded that we should re-open the insane asylums. https://t.co/WVUB5lrwvq — Ron Sandack (@RLSandack) July 31, 2025

They really are nuts.

It's as if the ad campaign was run for just this reason. https://t.co/SQSQZZSzf9 — Tim Murphy (@TimMurphy916) July 31, 2025

It's certainly exposed many things.

I checked this creator on TikTok and looked at the rest of her stuff to make sure this wasn’t fake before posting bc it’s pretty on the nose, but yep, she appears to be real. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 31, 2025

Oh, they are very serious and also very mentally ill.

This has to be satire, doesn't it? Heavy Poe's Law vibes. — Smaack (@Smaack99) July 31, 2025

I checked for her on TikTok before I posted and she is real. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 31, 2025

It's hard to imagine people are this crazy, but they indeed are this crazy.

Made up controversy that never was. Of course there will always be a fringe weirdo or two, but this is not something many people care about AT ALL. — Art Vandelay (@1thirstypretzel) July 31, 2025

I think it WAS that but the insanity/attention feedback loop between media and TikTok psychos has kept it going for more than a week and it grows. Once it’s on GMA framed as a controversy, sorry, it’s mainstream. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 31, 2025

Just because it is hard to believe doesn't mean it isn't happening.

Is that her real house? Please say it’s a set. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) July 31, 2025

More evidence of her psychopathy.

I ordered the jeans tbh. Effective marketing campaign. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) July 31, 2025

They make your butt look great!

The feminist woke markers of unreality 🚩



✅crazy, wide eyes

✅visible tattoos outside dress attire

❌bull style nose rings

✅straight (micro) bangs

❌quirky glasses

✅face mask (not shown, but mentioned)

✅unnatural hair dye color(s)

❌scrawny or obese

❌pronouns stated — unhoodwinked (@unhoodwinked) July 31, 2025

She probably has her pronouns in her profile.

If I was the campaign manager for somebody who wants to win in 2026 or 2028 my ad would be my candidate watching this video on his phone, then looking at the camera and saying “HUH?” — Evan Hoffman (@EvanHoffman) July 31, 2025

I actually saw a post yesterday saying the RIGHT was just making it all up and no one was freaking out over the jeans ad... — I Don't Really Care, Margaret (@Cr0nut77) July 31, 2025

Some of the more lucid Left are dying for this to die down because they know it is embarrassing. They would love to convince the public this was just a figment of the Right's imagination. They wish.

I laughed at South Park...because it was funny. Leftists cannot laugh. They find no humor in anything because they find no joy in anything. — TempeTeaParty (@TempeTeaParty) July 31, 2025

The most humorless scolds alive.

