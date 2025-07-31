Unqualified U.K. Minister for Technology Warns Using a VPN to Escape Their Online Tyranny Harms Children

The U.K.'s recently passed Online Safety Bill is an Orwellian Trojan horse, which we all knew would happen. The pols insisted it was only to 'protect children' which was a lie. Shortly after its implementation, the U.K. also announced an 'elite' police force that would monitor social media -- where you now have to verify your age with your ID and a selfie -- for 'anti-immigrant sentiment.' And a couple of days ago, a British reporter got an MP to admit that the legislation would, in fact, monitor adults.

Now U.K. Minister for Technology, Peter Kyle, is warning Brits that if they use a VPN (virtual private network) to circumvent their tyranny, you're harming children.

WATCH:

The UK Minister for Technology has urged citizens to stop using VPNs, to help them circumvent the new Online Safety Act.



Peter Kyle said that providing personal data to the state would keep save children in the UK.pic.twitter.com/ycB28NizDT — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2025

Sure, Kyle. Whatever you say.

Get a VPN.

They really are lurching towards an Orwellian style dictatorship that their children and grandchildren will curse them for. — Keith 😬😬😬Burton (@bbeekk321) July 30, 2025

The uprising will be vicious.

Yup.

When will the British government address those child grooming gangs? Since they care about children and all. — NYCitiMetsfan (@NYCitiMetsfan) July 30, 2025

No, no.

That would be racist.

UK: “When you use a VPN, we are unable to catch you disparaging our Islamic rap*y culture. This makes the children unsafe.” — CappyAmerica 🇮🇱 (@safisoft) July 30, 2025

Nailed it.

So if adults stop using VPN it will keep children safe? Show me the logic-chart please — Rebecca Mistereggen (@RMistereggen) July 30, 2025

We'll wait, Kyle.

Take a look at his CV;https://t.co/FsoVcGSPDb — Andy ⤴️ (@PositivFuturist) July 30, 2025

He's Minister for Technology not because he understands tech, but because he's an obedient fascist.

Every Brit should say no.

„And for everybody who’s out there thinking of using VPNs, let me just say to you directly, verifying your age keeps a child safe.”



Nothing says “freedom” like being told not to use privacy tools and to hand over your ID to access the internet.



Totally normal. Very safe. Much… https://t.co/7lDjpzkt7l — Florian Roth ⚡️ (@cyb3rops) July 30, 2025

The U.K. doesn't have a First Amendment, and it shows.

“We have a poorly drafted piece of legislation that we’d like to persuade you is good by pulling at your heart strings with consideration for children, so please don’t use the obvious circumvention everybody is now doing, but give us your data instead”

Just pathetic. https://t.co/tpNLkNIO2r — Elis Bebb ن (@ElisBebb) July 31, 2025

It's very pathetic.

This is absolutely terrible advice. Everyone should use a VPN all the time on every device. It's not our fault they tried to implement an unworkable Great Firewall, our security shouldn't have to suffer because of their mistakes. https://t.co/mCQI4dyXDT — latsot (@latsot) July 31, 2025

Nor should our freedoms.

Use that VPN.