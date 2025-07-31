John Brennan Hopes Career DOJ/FBI Officials 'Are Not Going to Carry on This...
Unqualified U.K. Minister for Technology Warns Using a VPN to Escape Their Online Tyranny Harms Children

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:00 PM on July 31, 2025
Twitter

The U.K.'s recently passed Online Safety Bill is an Orwellian Trojan horse, which we all knew would happen. The pols insisted it was only to 'protect children' which was a lie. Shortly after its implementation, the U.K. also announced an 'elite' police force that would monitor social media -- where you now have to verify your age with your ID and a selfie -- for 'anti-immigrant sentiment.' And a couple of days ago, a British reporter got an MP to admit that the legislation would, in fact, monitor adults.

Now U.K. Minister for Technology, Peter Kyle, is warning Brits that if they use a VPN (virtual private network) to circumvent their tyranny, you're harming children.

WATCH:

Sure, Kyle. Whatever you say.

Get a VPN.

The uprising will be vicious.

Yup.

No, no.

That would be racist.

Nailed it.

We'll wait, Kyle.

He's Minister for Technology not because he understands tech, but because he's an obedient fascist.

Every Brit should say no.

The U.K. doesn't have a First Amendment, and it shows.

It's very pathetic.

Nor should our freedoms.

Use that VPN.

