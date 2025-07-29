POLICE STATE: U.K. Pol Admits Online Safety Bill Will Target Adults and Free Speech Too

No one who is paying attention is surprised by this news, although it is nice that Labour MP Barry Gardner admitted what we all knew was coming: the U.K.'s recent online safety law wasn't really about protecting minors from inappropriate content. The goal was to implement digital ID to track individuals who commit crimes of 'ungoodthink.'
An 'elite' police force has been formed to track 'anti-immigrant sentiment' online (because how dare Brits object to the invaders who rape and murder their fellow countrymen).
And Gardner admitted the online safety bill will monitor adults.
WATCH:
💣 CENSORSHIP - Oops …— Bernie (@Artemisfornow) July 28, 2025
Barry Gardner Labour MP - FINALLY admits that the Online safety Bill is to STOP adults’ free speech, that they don’t like!
And now you know 💣 pic.twitter.com/aBNsvTPRZz
The U.K. is lost.
The people can only be pushed so far...— Smash JT (@SmashJT) July 28, 2025
Which is why they're cracking down on online speech. They're hoping to quell any uprising of the British people against their tyranny.
The “online safety” bill is just another tool to silence thinking adults. They’re not even hiding it anymore.— REST Media (@RESTinvestigate) July 28, 2025
Yep.
To protect children online he said like 13 year old girls, it’s not online that they need protection from is it. Hes a twat— LbDander98 (@LBDander98) July 28, 2025
And if you point out who they need protection from, you'll go to prison.
socialism cant compete with freespeech... they know they lost the argument ... so now they are going to silence their opponents.— Stellar Arcades (@Shocklobster99) July 29, 2025
They believe the worst 'sin' someone can commit is to be 'racist' and everything flows from that.
Presenter:— Tom Hutchinson (@TomHutc36490321) July 29, 2025
"Is it also to monitor adults?"
UK Labour Minister pushed into a corner:
"Yes, of course it is.."
The so-called online protection for children is a lie.
An official lie..
It's all about censoring us all.
Exactly what many of us said it was, but denied by UK Gov.
All politicians lie.
It was never about protecting kids from online porn sites & suicide, they couldn't care less. The OSB is the Trojan horse.— Ash (@AshGrant) July 29, 2025
It's about taking your away your free speech rights, censorship of information & 1984 style surveillance https://t.co/FrEfrO8GHR
Orwell is turning over in his grave.
Video surfaces of Politician saying the "Online Safety Act" was about stopping Adult's free speech and having a monitoring task-force— Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) July 28, 2025
They went mask off here on why everything is getting censored. It was never about children, but becoming a police state. https://t.co/vqcap6oNZw
It sure is.
Its all about controlling speech. They HATE what X is.— Savvy ( ˶ˆ꒳ˆ˵ ) (@MadamSavvy) July 28, 2025
They hate the rapid transfer of information.
And they hate the truth. https://t.co/zhgIt8jE0e
Correct.
Anyone who unironically thinks that "censorship is good when i like it and 1984 when i dont" is just as much of a culprit of this s**t happening as the ones who pushed for it.— Nade ✿ (@srnknde) July 29, 2025
If you stayed quiet when the things you didnt like were the ones being targeted this is also on you. https://t.co/0v5Rmjrd9F
Correct.
