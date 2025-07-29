POLICE STATE: U.K. Pol Admits Online Safety Bill Will Target Adults and Free Speech Too

No one who is paying attention is surprised by this news, although it is nice that Labour MP Barry Gardner admitted what we all knew was coming: the U.K.'s recent online safety law wasn't really about protecting minors from inappropriate content. The goal was to implement digital ID to track individuals who commit crimes of 'ungoodthink.'

Advertisement

An 'elite' police force has been formed to track 'anti-immigrant sentiment' online (because how dare Brits object to the invaders who rape and murder their fellow countrymen).

And Gardner admitted the online safety bill will monitor adults.

WATCH:

💣 CENSORSHIP - Oops …



Barry Gardner Labour MP - FINALLY admits that the Online safety Bill is to STOP adults’ free speech, that they don’t like!



And now you know 💣 pic.twitter.com/aBNsvTPRZz — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) July 28, 2025

The U.K. is lost.

The people can only be pushed so far... — Smash JT (@SmashJT) July 28, 2025

Which is why they're cracking down on online speech. They're hoping to quell any uprising of the British people against their tyranny.

The “online safety” bill is just another tool to silence thinking adults. They’re not even hiding it anymore. — REST Media (@RESTinvestigate) July 28, 2025

Yep.

To protect children online he said like 13 year old girls, it’s not online that they need protection from is it. Hes a twat — LbDander98 (@LBDander98) July 28, 2025

And if you point out who they need protection from, you'll go to prison.

socialism cant compete with freespeech... they know they lost the argument ... so now they are going to silence their opponents. — Stellar Arcades (@Shocklobster99) July 29, 2025

They believe the worst 'sin' someone can commit is to be 'racist' and everything flows from that.

Presenter:

"Is it also to monitor adults?"



UK Labour Minister pushed into a corner:

"Yes, of course it is.."



The so-called online protection for children is a lie.

An official lie..

It's all about censoring us all.



Exactly what many of us said it was, but denied by UK Gov. — Tom Hutchinson (@TomHutc36490321) July 29, 2025

All politicians lie.

It was never about protecting kids from online porn sites & suicide, they couldn't care less. The OSB is the Trojan horse.



It's about taking your away your free speech rights, censorship of information & 1984 style surveillance https://t.co/FrEfrO8GHR — Ash (@AshGrant) July 29, 2025

Orwell is turning over in his grave.

Video surfaces of Politician saying the "Online Safety Act" was about stopping Adult's free speech and having a monitoring task-force



They went mask off here on why everything is getting censored. It was never about children, but becoming a police state. https://t.co/vqcap6oNZw — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) July 28, 2025

Advertisement

It sure is.

Its all about controlling speech. They HATE what X is.



They hate the rapid transfer of information.



And they hate the truth. https://t.co/zhgIt8jE0e — Savvy ( ˶ˆ꒳ˆ˵ ) (@MadamSavvy) July 28, 2025

Correct.

Anyone who unironically thinks that "censorship is good when i like it and 1984 when i dont" is just as much of a culprit of this s**t happening as the ones who pushed for it.



If you stayed quiet when the things you didnt like were the ones being targeted this is also on you. https://t.co/0v5Rmjrd9F — Nade ✿ (@srnknde) July 29, 2025

Correct.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



