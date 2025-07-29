Sydney Sweeney's Ad Sparks Absurd Nazi Claims on Good Morning America: Legacy Media's...
POLICE STATE: U.K. Pol Admits Online Safety Bill Will Target Adults and Free Speech Too

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 29, 2025
Meme screenshot

No one who is paying attention is surprised by this news, although it is nice that Labour MP Barry Gardner admitted what we all knew was coming: the U.K.'s recent online safety law wasn't really about protecting minors from inappropriate content. The goal was to implement digital ID to track individuals who commit crimes of 'ungoodthink.'

An 'elite' police force has been formed to track 'anti-immigrant sentiment' online (because how dare Brits object to the invaders who rape and murder their fellow countrymen).

And Gardner admitted the online safety bill will monitor adults.

WATCH:

The U.K. is lost.

Which is why they're cracking down on online speech. They're hoping to quell any uprising of the British people against their tyranny.

Yep.

And if you point out who they need protection from, you'll go to prison.

They believe the worst 'sin' someone can commit is to be 'racist' and everything flows from that.

All politicians lie.

Orwell is turning over in his grave.

It sure is.

Correct.

Correct.

