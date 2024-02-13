Oklahoma Drag Queen Principal Resigns and NBC News Tries to Obscure His Repugnant History

We have to report some pretty gross news here at Twitchy -- particularly when it comes to the indoctrination and sexualization of children in America's schools -- so it's nice when we get to report some good developments from this battleground for America's soul.

Yesterday, it was reported that Oklahoma principal Shane Murnan has resigned his position at John Glenn Elementary School ('Elementary School" ... keep that in mind as you read this), under pressure from Oklahoma State School Superintendant Ryan Walters -- who has exactly zero tolerance for the gender ideology nonsense in schools. Murnan was under pressure not only for his side gig as a drag queen but also because of some pretty sordid events in his past.

Of course, if you read the account from NBC News, you'd think this is the worst tragedy in the world.

An Oklahoma principal with a side gig as a drag queen says he was forced to resign under pressure from state Superintendent Ryan Walters and others. https://t.co/bLg3U8gnfJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 13, 2024

As sane America cheers this return to normalcy, NBC presents Murnan, of course, as a true hero and persecuted martyr.

For two decades, Shane Murnan worked as an educator by day and a drag queen on nights and weekends at clubs in Oklahoma City. He won awards for his performances as he moved up in his career to become an administrator. He never had a problem with his dual identities, he said, until last year. At the start of the fall 2023 semester, as Murnan started a new job as principal of John Glenn Elementary School in the Western Heights School District, an anonymous newsletter posted about his drag persona and past criminal charges he had faced. Two days later, on Aug. 31, the far-right social media account Libs of TikTok posted about Murnan, and Ryan Walters, the incendiary state superintendent, called for him to be fired.

Hang on, what was that about 'past criminal charges'? Well, NBC skips over all that until the very end of the article, when they casually mention that Murnan faced criminal charges in 2001 for possession of child pornography.

Remember, he is -- or, thankfully was -- the principal of an ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

(Of course, Twitchy readers already know about his history, since we covered him when he was first suspended last September.)

NBC tries to dismiss the incident by saying that the charges were dismissed and Durnan's record was expunged, but they leave a few things out. We did some digging and found out what ACTUALLY happened with those charges. From the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs:

In 2001, the Tulsa World reported on Murnan’s arrest, writing that an affidavit for a search warrant revealed that four images “of adolescent white males performing sex acts with each other” had been recovered from Murnan’s computer by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The affidavit for a search warrant said police had been contacted by two individuals, including one who said Murnan made concerning comments about two 10-year-old boys. A second informant told police that Murnan had previously described receiving photos of a boy being sexually abused by an adult male. At his trial, Murnan’s defense attorney argued the state had not proven that the pictures were of underage males and argued the pictures could have been computer generated. The defense also argued that since the images had been deleted on Murnan’s computer, he did not have possession of pornography.

He was not 'in possession' because he deleted them? Really? And the court bought that drivel?

We probably shouldn't be surprised. It worked for Hillary Clinton, after all.

NBC also reports how the community 'rallied to Murnan's defense' when, in fact, it was just a few people who showed up wearing #StandWithShane t-shirts. In point of fact, it was the community -- parents of children at the school in particular -- who pushed for him to be fired.

The NBC account also tries to demonize Walters, saying he is persecuting teachers with 'ideological differences,' not because those teachers are actively promoting sexuality and pornographic material to small children.

We really need to thank Auron MacIntyre for giving everyone this meme. It comes in handy just about every day.

Elementary school principal.



Elementary school. https://t.co/fJ6wH05eBH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 13, 2024

A drag queen. A drag queen with a history of child pornography. This is who NBC wants you to think is a dedicated, qualified school administrator.

"Murnan was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material in 2001, when he was a fifth grade teacher." pic.twitter.com/gbGR6jHw4S — Banned Talk (@BannedTalk) February 13, 2024

Obviously this man should never have been hired.



Better article here that does not gloss over the child porn allegations, like the @NBCNews article does: https://t.co/mFKx9XqB31 https://t.co/RHstCV3MSA — Renee Nal (@ReneeNal) February 13, 2024

I like how it purposefully left out that Shane Murnan was arrested in 2001 for the possession of child pornography, which was later expunged, and had a criminal probable cause filed against him as well in 2020.



The guy was a pedophile. https://t.co/DXA3V7yMsA — 𐎡𐎤𐎫𐎤𐏂-𐎽𐎤𐎱𐎨 🦋 (@belet_seri) February 13, 2024

Oh, look. MORE criminal charges that NBC didn't see fit to include in their fawning article about Murnan. What a shocker.

NBC News is the enemy of the people https://t.co/zuAnnqh8k8 — DMul (@DonMulhern) February 13, 2024

They surely are. But leaving the media aside for the moment, most people on Twitter applauded the great news and Superintendant Walters.

Superintendent Ryan Walters deserves an award for this. — Glen Bradley (@GlenBradley) February 13, 2024

We couldn't agree more. And America needs thousands more superintendents just like him.

Siri, what does winning look like? https://t.co/GZctORpzxO — Branden Hankins (@tweetsofhank) February 13, 2024

Winning looks like Ryan Walters. And Oklahoma schoolchildren, particularly those at John Glenn Elementary.

And losing looks like NBC News and the corporate media.

***

