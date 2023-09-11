In SHOCKING news, Oklahoma school defends drag queen principal with very SKETCHY history

This story is so crazy, it is almost unbelievable. 'Libs of Tik Tok' originally told Twitter about a principal in Oklahoma named Shane Murnan who is also s drag queen. That alone is reason for side eye in this day and time, but there is more. This man has also been accused of child sex crimes.

Meet Shane Murnan- elementary principal at @wh_isd.



Shane is a drag queen who performs for children and reads books about gender to kids while dressed in drag.



Shane was also previously arrested on child porn charges.



Would you want this person in charge of your kid’s school? pic.twitter.com/yNuZyt3HRK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 30, 2023

The superintendent is @brayden_savage. Is she aware that a principal she hired was previously arrested on child porn charges? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 31, 2023

UPDATE: The superintendent just nuked her X account. pic.twitter.com/lSkYJgJ7Y1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 31, 2023

You can’t make this up. Shane Murnan, Principal at @wh_isd, who’s also a drag queen, has another drag queen working for him as a Kindergarten aide. They both use their drag Facebook accounts to communicate about their work in the elementary school. Disturbing! https://t.co/qFEvQvOMIx pic.twitter.com/9YX9rZr1bz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 7, 2023

Oklahoma Drag Queen Story Hour founder and current Elementary School Principal Dr. Shane Brent Murnan was arrested for possessing child pxrn while he was a teacher at a different elementary school years prior.



Although the images were acknowledged by the courts and Murnan… pic.twitter.com/dbjrX4rD3f — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) September 5, 2023

A school in Oklahoma has hired a literal pedophile drag queen as their principal.



The individual, known officially as "Dr. Shane Murnan," has been charged with possession of child pornography. pic.twitter.com/E4zf81IsDm — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) September 10, 2023

Honestly, usually exposure on 'Libs of Tik Tok' is enough to end any nonsense going on in a school. Parents get mad and then a school comes to its senses. Not this school in Oklahoma. They have decided to be stubborn. So, apparently, Twitchy needs to help make them famous.

UNREAL. The board has decided to defend Shane Murnan- the elementary school principal who’s also a drag queen and was arrested on child porn charges.



These are the people protecting him. Make them famous! https://t.co/qFEvQvOMIx pic.twitter.com/dhTBaouX6j — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2023

First thing tomorrow, call @WesternHeights_ until they answer. If they don’t answer, keep calling. Do not threaten the school or do anything nefarious. Express your concerns calmly & logically despite how infuriating this is.



Here is their phone number:



(405) 350-3410 https://t.co/eJls4I8FXp — Chels (@ChesterXeet) September 12, 2023

😔 I’m sorry Okies. We truly have some disturbing school boards. Like Chaya says, MAKE THEM FAMOUS and then PRIMARY THEM!!! https://t.co/JO5dbwXdwx — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) September 12, 2023

Sounds like a good plan.

Um how does the Board use their funding to defend a principal accused of child pornography? Is he still receiving his salary? If he received those charges there should be a protective order that he had zero access to the internet and no contact with children? Where are these… — kath (@Muskadoptme) September 12, 2023

All excellent questions.

Very few things shock me anymore but this is next level insanity — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 31, 2023

It’s truly amazing how far they’ll go to defend their desire to talk to other people’s kids about their sex lives. Let’s make sure everyone sees! — Mandolango (@Chilango83) September 12, 2023

Despicable!



Why are people so terrified of doing the right thing? — Jason Björn (@JasonBjorn5) September 12, 2023

Well, on the bright side, it's nice when they so clearly define which side they're on.



Now it's up to the parents to decide what's important to them. — Sarcasm as a Service (@SeanKen13740391) September 12, 2023

Exactly. This group has shown parents protecting the job of a questionable adult (at best), is more important than ensuring the safety and security of children. They have clearly defined their priorities. Now, it is up to tax payers to decide what they will and will not allow in their educational system.

