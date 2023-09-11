Third world country or San Francisco? Images from new sinkhole leads Twitter users...
In SHOCKING news, Oklahoma school defends drag queen principal with very SKETCHY history

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:01 PM on September 11, 2023

This story is so crazy, it is almost unbelievable. 'Libs of Tik Tok' originally told Twitter about a principal in Oklahoma named Shane Murnan who is also s drag queen. That alone is reason for side eye in this day and time, but there is more. This man has also been accused of child sex crimes.

Doug P.

Honestly, usually exposure on 'Libs of Tik Tok' is enough to end any nonsense going on in a school. Parents get mad and then a school comes to its senses. Not this school in Oklahoma. They have decided to be stubborn. So, apparently, Twitchy needs to help make them famous.

Sounds like a good plan. 

All excellent questions.

Exactly. This group has shown parents protecting the job of a questionable adult (at best), is more important than ensuring the safety and security of children. They have clearly defined their priorities. Now, it is up to tax payers to decide what they will and will not allow in their educational system.

