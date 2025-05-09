BOOM: Karoline Leavitt Drops a Mic on WH Journos Suggesting Trump's Profiting From...
Tim Miller: America Has Become ‘An Oppressive Hell for Non-Citizens’

It's Not Just Private Planes! Check Out Where Bernie 'Mr. Oligarchy' Sanders Stays While In London

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 09, 2025
ImgFlip

Nothing screams 'man of the people' like taking private planes to stops on your 'fight the oligarchy' tour, but that's exactly what Bernie Sanders is doing. Like the good socialist he is, Bernie claims he's too good to fly commercial like us peons and Andrew Yang said that the octogenarian just can't be expected to rail about billionaires if he's gotta fly coach.

But Bernie doesn't have expensive taste only when it comes to flying the friendly skies.

He also has expensive taste in lodging.

Remember when the Democrats wanted to audit your $600 Venmo payments? Good times.

Some billionaires are more equal than others.

That would be beneath him.

There's a 100% chance we're paying for that.

In socialist countries, the common folk never are.

He sure is.

Orwell was a smart man.

The word we're looking for here is 'hypocrisy.'

He'd say, 'You expect me to sleep at a Best Western?'

And if he becomes a billioinare, he'll rail against trillionaires.

There is no bottom for these people.

