It's Not Just Private Planes! Check Out Where Bernie 'Mr. Oligarchy' Sanders Stays While In London

Nothing screams 'man of the people' like taking private planes to stops on your 'fight the oligarchy' tour, but that's exactly what Bernie Sanders is doing. Like the good socialist he is, Bernie claims he's too good to fly commercial like us peons and Andrew Yang said that the octogenarian just can't be expected to rail about billionaires if he's gotta fly coach.

But Bernie doesn't have expensive taste only when it comes to flying the friendly skies.

He also has expensive taste in lodging.

Guess who was spotted having breakfast in London at the Langham, a 5-Star hotel in London (average price per night $600). A bagel costs 26 dollars and a cup of coffee costs 9 dollars. Socialism has its perks. For the right people, that is. pic.twitter.com/zC7xpSvoAh — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 9, 2025

Remember when the Democrats wanted to audit your $600 Venmo payments? Good times.

Of course. Mr Oligarchy — Jodi (@APLMom) May 9, 2025

Some billionaires are more equal than others.

Do we expect him to wait in line for an egg McMuffin? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 9, 2025

That would be beneath him.

Well, it's not as though he were spending his own money, or something. — I Came; I Saw; I Got Over Macho Grande (@smitty_one_each) May 9, 2025

There's a 100% chance we're paying for that.

It's a small, exclusive club, and you're not invited. — Vince Lyle (@VinceLyle2161) May 9, 2025

In socialist countries, the common folk never are.

He’s doing it for ‘the people’ 🙄 — Brent Casteel (@daddy18880) May 9, 2025

He sure is.

All pigs are equal. Some pigs are more equal than others. https://t.co/uNLl4mCAne — TugboatPhil - American (@TugboatPhil) May 9, 2025

Orwell was a smart man.

It’s all an act with him. Remember the Flint Michigan guy? Turns out he loves the lux life while slam dancing the wealthy in Documentaries. https://t.co/8cL2BJjugo — FerfeLaBat (@FerfeLaBat) May 9, 2025

The word we're looking for here is 'hypocrisy.'

What say you @BernieSanders, took a private jet to London for a $30 scone & $10 cup of Earl Grey? https://t.co/vRralk7LH8 — Milo™ (@chasbottom) May 9, 2025

He'd say, 'You expect me to sleep at a Best Western?'

He was fighting against millionaires until he became one.



Now he embraces the millionaire lifestyle - and fights against billionaires. https://t.co/R7kRnTvKAX — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) May 9, 2025

And if he becomes a billioinare, he'll rail against trillionaires.

There is no bottom for these people.

