Bernie and the Jets: Sanders is Battling Billionaire Oligarchs One Pricey Private Plane Flight at a Time

He’s a real jet setter! Senator Bernie Sanders used to rail against millionaires and billionaires. He amended that as soon as the money started rolling in from his best-selling books. Millionaires are swell now. But, watch out for those billionaires!

Check out this Bernie before-and-after video. (WATCH)

Bernie Sanders used to rail against millionaires. Then he became a millionaire by writing an anti-capitalist book and stopped talking about millionaires. pic.twitter.com/Kfu3hjS9h2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025

He’s never had a real job so he knows squat about what we the people need! — George Denton (@LGDenton) April 23, 2025

Bernie likes to preach about carbon footprints and climate change too, yet he travels by private plane consistently 🙄 He did yesterday with that other hypocrite, AOC. — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) April 23, 2025

Bernie’s rules don’t apply to Bernie. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025

The New York Post reports that Sanders and his young apprentice, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, recently flew to a ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour stop on a $15,000-per-hour private plane. It’s okay, they’re not billionaires!

For a communist, Sanders sure does live a luxurious life.

Bernie is a commie. pic.twitter.com/O21nohiQzW — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) April 23, 2025

Bernie likes commie stuff as long as Bernie gets an exemption from the commie stuff. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025

As he flies on private jets and lives in mansions. He is a politician oligarch. — pohakustar (@pohakustar) April 23, 2025

Billionaire oligarchs? Bad. Millionaire oligarchs? Good. Sanders is proof!

Commenters have some questions.

So now it’s okay for millionaires to buy elections? 😂🤡 — Average Joe Crypto (@AverageJoCrypt0) April 23, 2025

Millionaires were suddenly no longer an issue after his 2016 campaign. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025

Now he only talks about billionaires, his standard phrase was make those millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share……typical socialist hypocrite — Granitehead (@Granitehead70) April 23, 2025

Elizabeth Warren too. It was all millionaires, and then she became one and now it's billionaires. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) April 23, 2025

Now he rails against "billionaires" 😂😂 — ClimbTheMtn (@MtnTha) April 23, 2025

Yes, fewer zeroes in the bank account make all the difference. Just ask Bernie.