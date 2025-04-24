Tim Walz Uses State Address to Attack Trump and Decry Saintly MS-13 Fathers...
Bernie and the Jets: Sanders is Battling Billionaire Oligarchs One Pricey Private Plane Flight at a Time

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on April 24, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

He’s a real jet setter! Senator Bernie Sanders used to rail against millionaires and billionaires. He amended that as soon as the money started rolling in from his best-selling books. Millionaires are swell now. But, watch out for those billionaires!

Check out this Bernie before-and-after video. (WATCH)

The New York Post reports that Sanders and his young apprentice, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, recently flew to a ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour stop on a $15,000-per-hour private plane. It’s okay, they’re not billionaires!

For a communist, Sanders sure does live a luxurious life.

Billionaire oligarchs? Bad. Millionaire oligarchs? Good. Sanders is proof!

Commenters have some questions.

Yes, fewer zeroes in the bank account make all the difference. Just ask Bernie.

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS BILLIONAIRES COMMUNIST HYPOCRISY HYPOCRITE SOCIALIST

