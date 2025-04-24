Bernie and the Jets: Sanders is Battling Billionaire Oligarchs One Pricey Private Plane Flight at a Time

He’s a real jet setter! Senator Bernie Sanders used to rail against millionaires and billionaires. He amended that as soon as the money started rolling in from his best-selling books. Millionaires are swell now. But, watch out for those billionaires!
Check out this Bernie before-and-after video. (WATCH)
Bernie Sanders used to rail against millionaires. Then he became a millionaire by writing an anti-capitalist book and stopped talking about millionaires. pic.twitter.com/Kfu3hjS9h2— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025
He’s never had a real job so he knows squat about what we the people need!— George Denton (@LGDenton) April 23, 2025
Bernie likes to preach about carbon footprints and climate change too, yet he travels by private plane consistently 🙄 He did yesterday with that other hypocrite, AOC.— MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) April 23, 2025
Bernie’s rules don’t apply to Bernie.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025
The New York Post reports that Sanders and his young apprentice, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, recently flew to a ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour stop on a $15,000-per-hour private plane. It’s okay, they’re not billionaires!
For a communist, Sanders sure does live a luxurious life.
Bernie is a commie. pic.twitter.com/O21nohiQzW— Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) April 23, 2025
Bernie likes commie stuff as long as Bernie gets an exemption from the commie stuff.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025
As he flies on private jets and lives in mansions. He is a politician oligarch.— pohakustar (@pohakustar) April 23, 2025
Billionaire oligarchs? Bad. Millionaire oligarchs? Good. Sanders is proof!
Commenters have some questions.
So now it’s okay for millionaires to buy elections? 😂🤡— Average Joe Crypto (@AverageJoCrypt0) April 23, 2025
Millionaires were suddenly no longer an issue after his 2016 campaign.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025
Now he only talks about billionaires, his standard phrase was make those millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share……typical socialist hypocrite— Granitehead (@Granitehead70) April 23, 2025
Elizabeth Warren too. It was all millionaires, and then she became one and now it's billionaires.— The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) April 23, 2025
Now he rails against "billionaires" 😂😂— ClimbTheMtn (@MtnTha) April 23, 2025
Yes, fewer zeroes in the bank account make all the difference. Just ask Bernie.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member