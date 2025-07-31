Greg Gutfeld Has the Perfect Analogy for Sen. Cory Booker's Raging Senate Theatrics
Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
The Kids Are Alright: Pew Research Shows GIGANTIC Gen Z Party Shift Away...
Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Spins the Deep State to Stephen Colbert and 'She...
Is It a Recipe for Word Salad? Kamala Harris Announces She's Written Book...
When Harry Met Petey: Sisson Meets Buttigieg in Matching Suits to Discuss the...
Scott Jennings Gleefully Gloats as Great Economic News Destroys Dems’ Cultish Doom and...
Demented Denim: AI Fashion Show Has Both Sides of the Political Aisle Celebrating...
LeBron James Tells AI Company No More Using His Pregnant Likeness in Videos...
Well, that’s Rich! Actor Harrison Ford Decries the ‘Economics’ that Made Him a...
VIP
Justine Bateman Critiques Video of Woman Claiming American Eagle Ad Revived Past Trauma
Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave...
It Looks Like Axios Used the Same Starving Child That Prompted NYT Editor’s...
Report: King Charles ‘Appalled’ by Trump’s Comments on Immigration to the UK

Green Dreams Crash: When Gluing Yourself to the Road Isn’t Winning Any Climate Converts

justmindy
justmindy | 10:35 AM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Apparently, the Left has figured out Americans aren't buying the 'New Green Deal' nonsense and they realize they need to regroup. 

Advertisement

It looks like it may be another 'BRAT' summer. It worked so well for Kamala. 

That's actual sane messaging. The Left would never go for that. 

As if people need any more problems on a regular work day.

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
justmindy
Advertisement

It's almost like people want to be left alone.

The Left. They aren't very good at being introspective. 

Windmills are terribly ugly.

Hopefully, they do this many times before the mid-term elections.

Advertisement

Oh, wow, who could've guessed that turning commutes into hostage situations wouldn't win hearts and minds? Truly shocking. 

Also, start being honest with the public if you want actual buy-in.

What a concept!

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE CONSERVATISM ENERGY GREEN ENERGY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
justmindy
Greg Gutfeld Has the Perfect Analogy for Sen. Cory Booker's Raging Senate Theatrics
Doug P.
The Kids Are Alright: Pew Research Shows GIGANTIC Gen Z Party Shift Away From the Left
Grateful Calvin
Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave of Whining Wusses
Warren Squire
Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Spins the Deep State to Stephen Colbert and 'She Made Trump's Case'
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Gleefully Gloats as Great Economic News Destroys Dems’ Cultish Doom and Gloom Predictions
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad justmindy
Advertisement