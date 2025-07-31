Green Dreams Crash: When Gluing Yourself to the Road Isn’t Winning Any Climate Converts

Apparently, the Left has figured out Americans aren't buying the 'New Green Deal' nonsense and they realize they need to regroup.

A strategic rethink is needed in the fight against climate change. Today the problem looks particularly hard. Those who favour tackling it need to offer more than abstract targets https://t.co/yk4MUNspm4 pic.twitter.com/RdTPbL1P9E — The Economist (@TheEconomist) July 31, 2025

what are we doing here? https://t.co/vViU7dSicK pic.twitter.com/2ZEskr5qsH — Dr. Niles Crane’s Current Affairs Liaison (@DrNilesCraneMD) July 31, 2025

It looks like it may be another 'BRAT' summer. It worked so well for Kamala.

There are lots of good ideas concerning conservation, energy saving, tree planting, mass transit, etc., but acknowledging that nuclear power is clean and safe and that throwing soup on paintings and blocking traffic is psychotic would probably be the best start right now. https://t.co/ChbyazYts7 — Craig Mahoney (@CraigMahoney) July 31, 2025

That's actual sane messaging. The Left would never go for that.

Who’d have guessed destroying artwork or blocking traffic for hours wouldn’t have brought people to your cause. https://t.co/rs8EbL3D2Y — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 31, 2025

As if people need any more problems on a regular work day.

You mean blocking roads and highways so that people couldn’t get to work or doctors appointment, pick up their children, you mean THAT didn’t work?? Wow, who knew?? https://t.co/Jhdm7hUaVL — Lhop (@Lhop963) July 31, 2025

It's almost like people want to be left alone.

Who didn’t see this coming? https://t.co/RCvEWmWBoz — Lower Keys Shallow Sport Owners Club (@vinniewithanie) July 31, 2025

The Left. They aren't very good at being introspective.

You do understand that wind turbines kill eagles and bats, and often are not turning, and sometimes fall over, creating local environmental issues



And also are a visual blight on often very beautiful landscapes



NUCLEAR ENERGY is the answer — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) July 31, 2025

Windmills are terribly ugly.

I suggest blocking traffic for normal everyday working people getting to work — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) July 31, 2025

Hopefully, they do this many times before the mid-term elections.

Perhaps people are starting to realize that ruining our own lives and economy to fix an imaginary problem - is utterly pointless when China emits more carbon than the rest of the world combined? — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) July 31, 2025

The real strategic rethink should be realizing what a scam the whole climate change narrative is. — The Revenge of Irving Fisher (@jdftgadsden) July 31, 2025

I'm shocked that gluing themselves to roadways, blocking emergency vehicles or normies just trying to get to work didn't sway anyone to their argument. — Jason D (@iamjasond) July 31, 2025

Oh, wow, who could've guessed that turning commutes into hostage situations wouldn't win hearts and minds? Truly shocking.

Stop the zealotry and start conducting real research. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 31, 2025

Also, start being honest with the public if you want actual buy-in.

People are tired of vague promises. Show real plans that actually work. — 🌐 BehindTheHeadlines (@BTHLines) July 31, 2025

What a concept!

