Fighting to Make Hate Crime Hoax Real. Despite All Evidence, Media STILL Pushing Nonbinary Death Story

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:30 PM on February 28, 2024
meme

It's been a week, and we now have enough evidence to know that Dagny 'Nex' Benedict was not murdered in her high school bathroom by a mob of anti-LGBTQ teens motivated by hateful rightwing rhetoric, legislation and posts by LibsofTikTok.

We've seen footage of Dagny walking after the incident, talking with a police officer about how she started a fight over an overheard comment and a preliminary Medical Examiner's report indicating her death was not caused by trauma.

Yet, LGBTQ advocacy groups and major news orgs keep repeating the same story over and over, hoping no one will notice these facts.

Even with all of this evidence, the left keeps trying to find some loophole, some detail to prove they are right.

LGBTQ orgs keep pushing the narrative, carefully avoiding inconvenient facts.

Transparent politics.

They keep painting the picture of a violent and intolerant anti-LGBTQ school environment so that even if the evidence doesn't go their way, they were still right.

They simply will not stop.

She did NOT die as a result of the 2 minute scrimish that she instigated, walked away from, had no visible cuts or bruises from and was smiling and laughing afterwards when interviewed by the police.  She died from respiratory distress - whatever that means.  

It’s horrible that a young girl would die at all.  It’s worse because the alphabet people have high jacked her untimely death to push their agenda…

Oh, and who wrote that Rolling Stone article? LGBTQ TikTok activist, Jeffrey Marsh, who has been exposed multiple times by LibsofTikTok for his creepy videos.

They are far too invested now to give it up. They need this story to be true to keep their new activism movement alive. They genuinely do not care about the facts of the case or the teenager they are exploiting.

***

Tags: HATE CRIME LGBT NBC NEWS OKLAHOMA PROPAGANDA ROLLING STONE

