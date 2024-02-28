Fighting to Make Hate Crime Hoax Real. Despite All Evidence, Media STILL Pushing Nonbinary Death Story

It's been a week, and we now have enough evidence to know that Dagny 'Nex' Benedict was not murdered in her high school bathroom by a mob of anti-LGBTQ teens motivated by hateful rightwing rhetoric, legislation and posts by LibsofTikTok.

Advertisement

We've seen footage of Dagny walking after the incident, talking with a police officer about how she started a fight over an overheard comment and a preliminary Medical Examiner's report indicating her death was not caused by trauma.

Yet, LGBTQ advocacy groups and major news orgs keep repeating the same story over and over, hoping no one will notice these facts.

Good morning, the media is still running articles blaming Nex’s de*th on transphobia despite the police and school saying she was not targeted because of her identity and a recording of her saying she didn’t know the girls before the bathroom incident. pic.twitter.com/LcXUzpj6fd — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 28, 2024

Even with all of this evidence, the left keeps trying to find some loophole, some detail to prove they are right.

1. The police have never said that.



2. Nex said he didn't know the NAMES of the girls who attacked him in the bathroom. He also said the girls had been targeting him and his friends for awhile because of the way they dress. https://t.co/IR3Wza63eG — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 28, 2024

LGBTQ orgs keep pushing the narrative, carefully avoiding inconvenient facts.

Nex Benedict endured months of bullying at school, a beating in the school bathroom, police discouraged reporting the incident, all as state leaders continued to pass discriminatory legislation and disinformation that make every student less safe. https://t.co/MBWeNid33U — GLAAD (@glaad) February 28, 2024

Transparent politics.

Nex Benedict’s tragic death is gut-wrenching — and exposes a chilling reality LGBTQ+ youth everywhere fear.



That’s why we're partnering with 350+ organizations to demand the Oklahoma legislature remove State Superintendent Ryan Walters immediately: https://t.co/I9DY3UMd1u pic.twitter.com/GLlrBuAfJG — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 28, 2024

They keep painting the picture of a violent and intolerant anti-LGBTQ school environment so that even if the evidence doesn't go their way, they were still right.

Current and former students paint a grim picture of Owasso High School’s disregard for the safety of its LGBTQ+ students.

#NexBenedict #OwasssoHighSchool #LGBTQ

𝘊𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦:https://t.co/C6oAx1aBkD — LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) February 27, 2024

They simply will not stop.

If they can't find martyrs they manufacture them, and if you think Nex Benedict or George Folyde are a new phenomenon you're just invest in the previous round of propaganda https://t.co/Dy8VRCXsiD — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) February 28, 2024

It's truly remarkable that a publication is allowed to blatantly lie like this with zero repercussions https://t.co/JVtOmUlGHn — McmeowDynasty89 (@sportzguy732) February 28, 2024

She did NOT die as a result of the 2 minute scrimish that she instigated, walked away from, had no visible cuts or bruises from and was smiling and laughing afterwards when interviewed by the police. She died from respiratory distress - whatever that means.



It’s horrible that… https://t.co/sdPLCScA5F — MamaMcBear (@mamamcbear1) February 28, 2024

Advertisement

She did NOT die as a result of the 2 minute scrimish that she instigated, walked away from, had no visible cuts or bruises from and was smiling and laughing afterwards when interviewed by the police. She died from respiratory distress - whatever that means.

It’s horrible that a young girl would die at all. It’s worse because the alphabet people have high jacked her untimely death to push their agenda…

Nex is the new George Floyd for the left — Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) February 28, 2024

It’s unfair to the victims to lie about them and use their deaths as an excuse to push dishonest propaganda. It’s akin to desecrating a grave. — Doc Mingo (@unrepentantpop) February 28, 2024

They got their narrative and they’re sticking to it. Truth be damned. — Keith in Ames (@kch50014) February 28, 2024

The media is in such desperate need of a trans hate storyline they are inventing them out of thin air.



Just like they’ve done with other so called “hate crimes” that never happened. https://t.co/73WJLCroyG — Dr. Steve Turley (@DrTurleyTalks) February 28, 2024

Oh, and who wrote that Rolling Stone article? LGBTQ TikTok activist, Jeffrey Marsh, who has been exposed multiple times by LibsofTikTok for his creepy videos.

I mean, look who the author is. pic.twitter.com/UC8OQvIVCw — Phil (@Phil6741400) February 28, 2024

Advertisement

They are far too invested now to give it up. They need this story to be true to keep their new activism movement alive. They genuinely do not care about the facts of the case or the teenager they are exploiting.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!