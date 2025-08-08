Scott Jennings: Democrats Are In the Middle of a 'High-Speed Come Apart' Over Citizens-Only Census

It’s no secret that Democrats prioritize all illegal aliens over Americans. The main reason they do so is that illegal aliens get counted in the U.S. census, which determines seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and the number of Electoral College votes each state has for Presidential elections. Keeping illegal aliens here and counted greatly skews power to the Democrat Party at the expense of American citizens. The current fight over redistricting in Texas is shining a spotlight on this reality. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says it’s not only exposing Democrats but also fueling their massive meltdown.

Start here. (READ)

"Democrats are in the middle of a high speed-come apart." @ScottJenningsKY spells out to combative CNN panel why the US Census shouldn’t count illegals for purposes of congressional apportionment.Democrats are apoplectic over this issue, and everyone understands why: Jennings: “There is a widespread belief that Democrats want to keep the system in place that they have because it advantages them. I know that that's what they believe, because a Democratic congresswoman from New York, Clark, the other day, said out loud, I want more migrants in my district for redistricting purposes. And so it's a political strategy of the Democrats. The president is saying to the American people, why are we counting illegal aliens, unauthorized residents in this country when it comes to apportioning our political leadership?" Kasaprian: “It’s in the Constitution. It’s all about cheating. It’s about rigging the system." Kasparian: “If family members in my household who are undocumented and the census person shows up to take a count, I'm not opening the door. So the census is going to be real messed up….I mean, they're counting people who live in the United States." Jennings: “It also determines who's in Congress and it might mean 20 or 30 seats. That's why Democrats are in the middle of a high-speed come-apart right now." Kasparian: “They better be real careful because they're under the assumption that they don't have a bunch of undocumented immigrants residing in those red states." Red states will happily take their chances on that.

Here’s the full exchange on CNN’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

"Democrats are in the middle of a high speed-come apart."@ScottJenningsKY spells out to combative CNN panel why the US Census shouldn’t count illegals for purposes of congressional apportionment.



Democrats are apoplectic over this issue, and everyone understands why:… pic.twitter.com/NmssWVS9tZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

Republicans are trying to make it so that only Americans matter when it comes to determining who leads our government at every level. Democrats oppose that.

Posters agree and say if not counting illegal aliens costs Republicans seats, then so be it.

Criminal aliens are on camera praising Dems, because that’s who let them in, gave them free cell phones, a hotel room and cash.



I am not the least bit concerned that preventing Non-citizens from deciding representation for Citizens will result in fewer republicans. Remove them! — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 8, 2025

Democrats want illegals counted in the Census to pad blue districts and rig Congress. They admit it’s a strategy. It’s not about fairness—it’s about power. Red states aren’t buying it. Time to stop rewarding lawbreaking and start putting Americans first. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) August 8, 2025

“Red states better be careful!"



We’ll roll the dice, thanks. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

Yep, Republicans are willing to take the chance because it’s the right thing to do to make sure American citizens are in charge of America and that their voices and votes are not being diluted by illegal aliens.

They’ll remain apocalyptic over this because - just like with laundering money through USAID to their campaigns and pet causes - this goes to the core of how they cling to power. Somewhere along the way the Democrat Party lost sight of how to win via superior ideas and went all in on winning by system rigging and media domination.Both these tactics are now slowly but surely collapsing. It will be a long way back for them. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 8, 2025

Representation should reflect citizens to ensure fair apportionment and maintain trust in the democratic process. — States Radar (@statesradar) August 8, 2025

It’s up to Congress to fix this… whatever it takes… it must be written in law or the constitution amended: for purposes of apportionment of the US House, only citizens are enumerated. — KeithH (@kch50014) August 8, 2025

That is the beauty of the Constitution. It can be changed. It is time to revisit the 14th amendement. — The Yetti (@PNWwit) August 8, 2025

It remains to be seen if President Donald Trump’s efforts to only count citizens in the census can be enacted without a legal fight. As posters point out, it will most likely require amending the Constitution.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

