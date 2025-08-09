Kiss the Ring! Lefty Writer Says Greg Gutfeld on Jimmy Fallon’s Show Spells the End of Late-Night TV

A conservative appeared on a late-night network TV show, and a writer at Vulture is losing his mind over it. Fox News talk show host Greg Gutfeld recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s 'Tonight Show' on NBC. One conservative guest after several years of nothing but Democrats is too much! Now, according to the writer, rings must be kissed or late-night television will die!

Advertisement

Sure, that's it. (READ)

‘The Tonight Show’s’ booking of popular Fox News host Greg Gutfeld foreshadows a future where late night’s survival might hinge on kissing the rings of conservatives. https://t.co/ewhYZDqgLD — Vulture (@vulture) August 8, 2025

Congratulations...on the most ridiculous take posted X this evening. — Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) August 9, 2025

“The Tonight Show’s booking of Greg Gutfeld indicates a sea change in the long standing tradition of only ever platforming progresssive, left-leaning, and extremist viewpoints.”



FIFY — Scott Pfister (@goneflyin) August 9, 2025

Thank you for correcting their tone-deaf post.

Here’s the apocalyptic moment from Thursday night. (WATCH)

Greg Gutfeld on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - August 7, 2025 pic.twitter.com/pWCzuJ7SGd — Will Gill (@willbobgill) August 8, 2025

You could continue sealing off your little leftist echo chambers, or you can explore why Gutfeld has the top rated late-night show when so many others are going bust.

You can’t do both. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 9, 2025

That chamber is pretty impenetrable.

Who knew that Gutfeld would be so pivotal to the survival of late-night talk shows? Wonder when his ring-fitting is scheduled.

Just having one on as a guest is kidding the ring? How ridiculous. — Gemini Peak Creations (@geminipeak) August 9, 2025

Because they had ONE on? — B.T. Mattison (@BT_Mattison) August 9, 2025

So booking someone popular is now kissing a ring?



Clown. — rasqual (@rasqual) August 9, 2025

One conservative guest for every 10,000 Democrat ones is obliterating late-night’s delicate balance.

Some posters say it signals something entirely different. It doesn’t involve lips on jewelry, so put the ChapStick away, lefties.

You mean making content the majority of the country actually wants to watch — Charles Nathan Smith (@cnathansmith) August 9, 2025

Or, hear me out, appealing to a larger audience. — mmartillo (@mmartillo124027) August 9, 2025

...survival might hinge on <<not intentionally pissing off half the country>>. There, fixed it for ya. — PoliticsJunkie45013 (@poljunkie45013) August 9, 2025

It might hinge on being entertaining, and not eliminating half the country as potential viewers. — TheOracle (@_theoracle44) August 8, 2025

Wait a minute. The phrase du jour is “bend the knee.” Or has a new memo been released?



As for Gutfeld, what’s wrong with a talk show host booking popular guests regardless of politics? That’s how things used to be. — Ethan Nobles 🐗🏴‍☠️ (@NoblesLawFirm) August 9, 2025

Advertisement

Stop, this logic is too much for any Vulture writer to bear!

Of all the late-night hosts, Fallon’s arguably the least political.

Kissing the ring LMAO. Fallon was never far left and he know what makes money. You know we can avoid hating everybody even know that pisses you off. — Jet7111 (@jet7111) August 9, 2025

Conservatives were not allowed on late night. Fallon being semi nice to Trump years ago caused some to try to cancel him. The late night liberal struggle fests were just not enjoyable. I wonder if Fallon can be the one to change things.? We shall see. — MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) August 9, 2025

Fallon is friends with Gutfeld. So, if anyone has a chance of landing more conservative guests and making it the norm again, it’s Fallon.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.