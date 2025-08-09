Kiss the Ring! Lefty Writer Says Greg Gutfeld on Jimmy Fallon’s Show Spells the End of Late-Night TV

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 AM on August 09, 2025
Screenshot via Fox News

A conservative appeared on a late-night network TV show, and a writer at Vulture is losing his mind over it. Fox News talk show host Greg Gutfeld recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s 'Tonight Show' on NBC. One conservative guest after several years of nothing but Democrats is too much! Now, according to the writer, rings must be kissed or late-night television will die!

Sure, that's it. (READ)

Thank you for correcting their tone-deaf post.

Here’s the apocalyptic moment from Thursday night. (WATCH)

That chamber is pretty impenetrable.

Who knew that Gutfeld would be so pivotal to the survival of late-night talk shows? Wonder when his ring-fitting is scheduled.

One conservative guest for every 10,000 Democrat ones is obliterating late-night’s delicate balance.

Some posters say it signals something entirely different. It doesn’t involve lips on jewelry, so put the ChapStick away, lefties.

Stop, this logic is too much for any Vulture writer to bear!

Of all the late-night hosts, Fallon’s arguably the least political.

Fallon is friends with Gutfeld. So, if anyone has a chance of landing more conservative guests and making it the norm again, it’s Fallon.

