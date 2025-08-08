Scott Jennings: Democrats Are In the Middle of a 'High-Speed Come Apart'...
Apollo 13 Astronaut Jim Lovell Dies Aged 97

Jasmine Crockett Responds to Staff Reportedly Calling Her a ‘Bad Boss’ by Calling Them Racist and Sexist

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is the 'Boss from Hell.' At least that's what some of her staffers are calling her, according to The New York Post. We covered that initial story here. Now Crockett is pushing back as you would expect by calling her accusers racists and sexists. Wow, her own staff!

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

It’s 2025, and the ‘race card’ is hardly accepted anywhere.

Crockett says hate motivates her, but posters note that the ‘hate’ is coming from her staff, not from the outside.

Correct. Most likely, these are minority staff members.

Posters are laughing that the staffers complained that Crockett was always off at her luxury apartment, and then she appears to be doing her interview from that very same apartment.

That’s too funny!

Commenters say they expect everything with Crockett to revolve around race and gender.

Instead of refuting the accusations with examples of her doing great things for her staff, she chose to be lazy. What does that tell us? Falling back on tired excuses of racism and sexism points toward the horrible boss charges being true.

BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS CRITICAL RACE THEORY DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

