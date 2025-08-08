Jasmine Crockett Responds to Staff Reportedly Calling Her a ‘Bad Boss’ by Calling Them Racist and Sexist

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is the 'Boss from Hell.' At least that's what some of her staffers are calling her, according to The New York Post. We covered that initial story here. Now Crockett is pushing back as you would expect by calling her accusers racists and sexists. Wow, her own staff!

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett responds to NY Post story about her being a “boss from hell" by calling it a lie and claiming she’s attacked because she’s a black woman.



“Your hate is my motivation, so keep hatin’!" pic.twitter.com/mBRh6yyIsy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

Race card is her only move and it’s so over utilized no one even cares. — 1Dog (@CardinalKoa) August 8, 2025

She’s playing the race card?



You don’t say. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 8, 2025

I knew this would come as a shock — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

It’s 2025, and the ‘race card’ is hardly accepted anywhere.

Crockett says hate motivates her, but posters note that the ‘hate’ is coming from her staff, not from the outside.

What's funny about this is it's her own staff providing said insight into Jasmine Crockett and her style of management. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) August 8, 2025

Yep - That’s where the “hate” was coming from in this case - her own lib staffers lmao — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

And I’m going to go out on a limb and say they probably aren’t all white. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 8, 2025

Is Crockett aware the accusations are from alleged staffers? Sounds like it has nothing to do with her skin color and everything to do with her character and temperament. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) August 8, 2025

Correct. Most likely, these are minority staff members.

Posters are laughing that the staffers complained that Crockett was always off at her luxury apartment, and then she appears to be doing her interview from that very same apartment.

As she holds the interview from the luxury apartment the article claimed she spent all her time at…..



You can’t make this stuff up — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) August 8, 2025

From her staff "She's never in the office. She's always hanging out in her apartment."



Jasmine Crockett responds to NY Post story about her being a “boss from hell" FROM HER APARTMENT 🤣 — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 8, 2025

That’s too funny!

Commenters say they expect everything with Crockett to revolve around race and gender.

When race is your entire platform, philosophy, identity, existence, and so on, everything is racist, so you can validate yourself as a politician and person and be celebrated by the media as stunningly brave and courageous.



And to oppose anything about her is ... racist — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) August 8, 2025

Advertisement

It’s never because they’re doing the wrong things; it’s “becuz she black” 🥴 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 8, 2025

Always pulling the race/gender card, instead of addressing the issues, is the sign of someone who is intellectually lazy.



I confirms everything that was said in the story. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) August 8, 2025

Translation: It’s all true — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) August 8, 2025

Pretty much 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

Instead of refuting the accusations with examples of her doing great things for her staff, she chose to be lazy. What does that tell us? Falling back on tired excuses of racism and sexism points toward the horrible boss charges being true.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.