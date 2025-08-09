Mortgage Fraud? Ed Martin Tapped to Investigate Dem Adam Schiff - Check Out Schiffty’s Panicky Posts

Jamie Raskin Rolls Out ‘Fine People’ Hoax and Then Says Dems Stand Up...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:33 AM on August 09, 2025

It was just announced that Attorney General Pam Bondi has appointed Ed Martin to investigate Democrat Senator Adam Schiff. It’s about mortgage fraud. The guy’s guilty of a ton of other stuff, but if mortgage fraud is how we get justice, we’ll take it. The best part is we know Schiff is Schiffing himself right now based on old online posts during Martin’s failed confirmation hearings.

Check these out! (READ)

(post continues) ...investigating him for mortgage fraud.  

No, they sure didn’t.

It’s pretty clear Schiff fears Martin. Schiff opposed him as Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney for D.C. Trump pulled his nomination, setting in motion Martin’s investigation of Schiff.

It’s not wrong to desire justice.

Commenters already have Schiff being measured for his orange prison jumpsuit. Others are not confident of that ever happening.

When it comes to Washington, D.C., swamp creatures, that’s the best position to stake. 

