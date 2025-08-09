Mortgage Fraud? Ed Martin Tapped to Investigate Dem Adam Schiff - Check Out Schiffty’s Panicky Posts

It was just announced that Attorney General Pam Bondi has appointed Ed Martin to investigate Democrat Senator Adam Schiff. It’s about mortgage fraud. The guy’s guilty of a ton of other stuff, but if mortgage fraud is how we get justice, we’ll take it. The best part is we know Schiff is Schiffing himself right now based on old online posts during Martin’s failed confirmation hearings.

🚨 LMAO! Adam Schiff is now being investigated by Special Attorney Ed Martin…



…and look how absolutely mortified Schiff was during Ed Martin’s confirmation process.



My gosh, I think Schiff knew what was coming. Now his worst fears have become a reality: Ed Martin is… pic.twitter.com/BmyCFLQj5u — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 8, 2025

(post continues) ...investigating him for mortgage fraud.

LMAO the panic is real. — Chris (@CJB__86) August 8, 2025

Those didn't age well. 😂 — ElizaTino (@elizatino) August 8, 2025

No, they sure didn’t.

It’s pretty clear Schiff fears Martin. Schiff opposed him as Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney for D.C. Trump pulled his nomination, setting in motion Martin’s investigation of Schiff.

Schiff fought harder to block Ed Martin than he ever did to secure the border, balance a budget, or hold his own party accountable.



Now Martin’s the one holding him accountable and the irony is almost poetic. 🔥 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 8, 2025

Ed Martin will get some satisfaction from making Schiff wonder what he’s got. — Sam Riddle (@RedListCommando) August 8, 2025

When we think of despicable, revolting members of Congress, no one's name comes to mind faster than Adam Schiff. — Finley (@RJFinbar) August 8, 2025

I never root for anyone’s downfall…all I will say, in some cases, like this, is—-I hope they get precisely whatever it was they deserve in this life or the next. — Tracy LaMiere (@LamiereT) August 9, 2025

It’s not wrong to desire justice.

Commenters already have Schiff being measured for his orange prison jumpsuit. Others are not confident of that ever happening.

Hey Schiff…. No one is above the law! 🇺🇸🦅⚖️ pic.twitter.com/5DzQUHqgEJ — AmericanWoman_USA (@AmericanwomanU1) August 9, 2025

Schifty will look good in an orange jumpsuit. — bimmerboro (@bimmerboro) August 8, 2025

He will go to prison for a total of 0 days.... — Fidde (@Menymen47) August 8, 2025

Funny way to say he’s going to prison for 30 years for mortgage fraud — Ray Duryea (@RayDuryea) August 8, 2025

I'll beleive it when I see it — Fidde (@Menymen47) August 8, 2025

When it comes to Washington, D.C., swamp creatures, that’s the best position to stake.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

