Creepy Jeffy is at it Again! Trans Activist Jeffrey Marsh Tells Kids HE'LL Be Their New Family

Stereotypes exist for a reason and with every post, Jeffrey Marsh, a popular TikTok trans persona, seems intent on proving a very disturbing one true about LGBTQ activists. That is, of course, that LGBTQ activists seem oddly fixated on targeting kids for their activism.

Advertisement

Yikes.

Jeffrey Marsh tells kids on TikTok that he loves them and they can be in his family if they want to cut off contact with their families. Major predator vibes 🚩 pic.twitter.com/KbrBV27fO0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 29, 2023

What child would ever get near this deranged man?



Even children have the instinct to know he’s creepy and clearly a predator.



Soon I’m sure we’ll see reports that Jeffrey Marsh exposed himself to a child and/or tried to kidnap them.



He’s clearly unstable and needs help. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 29, 2023

Buffalo Bill vibes to the max pic.twitter.com/OlexEOhvhC — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) December 29, 2023

If creepy had a face.

Every time one of his vids shows up, I watch it without sound. Vibes are telling. — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) December 29, 2023

Dude is ready to put the lotion on the skin. One step away. — jonathan (@featherfather) December 29, 2023

Everything about this is gross. Even the camera angle. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) December 29, 2023

You don’t ever see trannies reading to the elderly or wanting access to nursing homes to volunteer… wonder why. https://t.co/t7ZvlEzueF — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 29, 2023

Straight talk-no pun intended…. If a heterosexual man acted like this-we all would tell our kids to stay away from him, but because he’s got some woke label, we’re all supposed to ignore his problematic, inappropriate behavior. https://t.co/ASggIJoPVA — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) December 29, 2023

This isn't his first time either. Marsh has been selling this 'I'm your family now,' thing for a long time.

Agreed.

I am not joking at all when I say this...



The Slenderman, MoMo and It are less creepy than Jeffrey Marsh. https://t.co/oG3Cxnv404 — Captain Christopher MAGA 🏴‍☠️🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@RealCaptainMaga) December 29, 2023

Again, why is law enforcement not all over this guy? https://t.co/0XaGwoQ3Je — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) December 29, 2023

Listen to those instincts, parents!

This is the type of person that if I saw at the mall, I would place myself in between him and my daughters.



You? https://t.co/WBZ0iXrebe — Kagens Looking Glass ™ (@KagensNews) December 29, 2023

This is the same guy who asks parents to hand their phones to their children so they can watch as he speaks directly to them about gender fluidity and the like.



Sick. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) December 29, 2023

Advertisement

Parents, don’t let your kids on TikTok.



It’s dangerous out there. — Oliver Burdick (@oliverburdick) December 29, 2023

The LGBTQ Left simply refuses to address this creepy behavior from, especially, trans activists who love to look into the camera, speak directly to kids and say, 'I'm the only one who loves you.'

*shudders

Keep an eye out for this guy!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!