Always the Same. Rep. Cori Bush Makes Student Loan Forgiveness About ... You...
CO SecState's Lecture About Trump and the Rule of Law Is 100 Percent...
OUCH! Legal Analyst Takes Apart Maine SecState's Trump Ruling ('When You've Lost CNN...')
Did Trans Activists Write These MSM Headlines About the Bill Gov. DeWine Vetoed?
WTF? Pop-Tart Bowl Concludes With On-Air Sacrifice of Lovable (and Delicious) Mascot, 'Str...
'Spineless Coward': Riley Gaines & Others Blast Ohio's GOP Governor After Veto
Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything...
The Biden Admin Has Set ANOTHER Record (in a Disastrous Way of Course)
'This Is Insane'! SecState Blinken's Assessment of 2023 Does NOT Line Up With...
Maine SecState Who Decided Trump Shouldn't Be on the Ballot Used an IRONIC...
Three Year Letterman Momentarily Takes His Mask Off to Reveal His Secrets
911 Call Demonstrates Why You Should Buy a Gun and Ammo
The Reason the COVID Lab Leak Talk Became Toxic Was Because of Sen....
'Guns, Jimmy': Stephen King Explains to Rep. Jim Jordan Why Philadelphia Has Had...

Creepy Jeffy is at it Again! Trans Activist Jeffrey Marsh Tells Kids HE'LL Be Their New Family

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on December 29, 2023
AngieArtist

Stereotypes exist for a reason and with every post, Jeffrey Marsh, a popular TikTok trans persona, seems intent on proving a very disturbing one true about LGBTQ activists. That is, of course, that LGBTQ activists seem oddly fixated on targeting kids for their activism.

Advertisement

Yikes.

If creepy had a face.

Recommended

CO SecState's Lecture About Trump and the Rule of Law Is 100 Percent Pure Projection
Doug P.
Advertisement

This isn't his first time either. Marsh has been selling this 'I'm your family now,' thing for a long time.

Agreed.

Listen to those instincts, parents!

Advertisement

The LGBTQ Left simply refuses to address this creepy behavior from, especially, trans activists who love to look into the camera, speak directly to kids and say, 'I'm the only one who loves you.'

*shudders

Keep an eye out for this guy!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CREEPY LGBT PARENTS TRANS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CO SecState's Lecture About Trump and the Rule of Law Is 100 Percent Pure Projection
Doug P.
OUCH! Legal Analyst Takes Apart Maine SecState's Trump Ruling ('When You've Lost CNN...')
Doug P.
Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything 'Insurrection'
justmindy
WTF? Pop-Tart Bowl Concludes With On-Air Sacrifice of Lovable (and Delicious) Mascot, 'Strawberry'
Grateful Calvin
Always the Same. Rep. Cori Bush Makes Student Loan Forgiveness About ... You Guessed it ...RACE
Chad Felix Greene
911 Call Demonstrates Why You Should Buy a Gun and Ammo
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CO SecState's Lecture About Trump and the Rule of Law Is 100 Percent Pure Projection Doug P.
Advertisement