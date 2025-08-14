Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care...
Yes or No? Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Direct Questions About Zohran Mamdani for FOUR Agonizing Minutes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:40 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Some major Democrats have endorsed NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani; we’re talking about you, Elizabeth Warren. Others, like Hakeem Jeffries, are waiting to see which way the political wind blows. This approach makes sense since it would require many Democrats to endorse a communist. This approach does not work well in TV interviews because it’s a given that Democrats are going to be asked if they AGREE with Mamdani.

That’s how we get hilarious and painful clips like this: Hakeem Jeffries refusing to answer direct questions about Mamdani from CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin for FOUR minutes. (WATCH)

If we’re being honest, any interview with Jeffries is painful.

Commenters say that Jeffries is making the non-answer his personal brand.

Oof!

Posters say the answer for more affordable housing is simple: deport all illegal aliens.

Illegal aliens take up a lot of space in housing, jobs, schools, hospitals, etc. Remove them, and space opens up for Americans. That's a real solution, but Democrats will never support it because they prioritize all illegal aliens over American citizens.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN HAKEEM JEFFRIES ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

