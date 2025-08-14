Yes or No? Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Direct Questions About Zohran Mamdani for FOUR Agonizing Minutes

Some major Democrats have endorsed NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani; we’re talking about you, Elizabeth Warren. Others, like Hakeem Jeffries, are waiting to see which way the political wind blows. This approach makes sense since it would require many Democrats to endorse a communist. This approach does not work well in TV interviews because it’s a given that Democrats are going to be asked if they AGREE with Mamdani.

That’s how we get hilarious and painful clips like this: Hakeem Jeffries refusing to answer direct questions about Mamdani from CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin for FOUR minutes. (WATCH)

CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin repeatedly attempts to extract a straight answer from Hakeem Jeffries on if he supports socialism and Mamdani’s policies.



If we’re being honest, any interview with Jeffries is painful.

Commenters say that Jeffries is making the non-answer his personal brand.

Not only did he not answer a single question about Mamdani’s policies or the fact that Mamdani lives in rent-controlled housing, despite not being eligible, he tries to pivot and say -



“My position has always been..”



And then concocts a word salad with zero solutions. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 14, 2025

It’s something isn’t it? Hakeem has turned the evasive non-answer into his own personal brand. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 14, 2025

He’s the male version of Kamala. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 14, 2025

Oof!

Posters say the answer for more affordable housing is simple: deport all illegal aliens.

Hakeem Jeffries doesn’t defend Mamdani’s specific proposals because he can’t.



And when he mentions housing and the need to build more homes, that’s nonsense.



Want cheaper housing? Deport all the illegals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 14, 2025

He won’t disavow Mamdani’s policies either. Hakeem wants to see which way the wind blows in the election — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 14, 2025

After NYC clears out all the illegals, there should be plenty of former hotels that have been destroyed by the illegals and can be razed and turned into housing. — dcnh (@dcnh42) August 14, 2025

Illegal aliens take up a lot of space in housing, jobs, schools, hospitals, etc. Remove them, and space opens up for Americans. That's a real solution, but Democrats will never support it because they prioritize all illegal aliens over American citizens.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

