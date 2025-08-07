Elizabeth Warren Went on CNBC to Promote Zohran Mamdani and Her Pitch Got WRECKED

There's a famous quote from Margaret Thatcher: The problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of somebody else's money.

That reality check couldn't have been more apparent than when Elizabeth Warren was interviewed on CNBC and tried her best to ignore the obvious. New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's grand scheme to "help the working class" involves raising taxes on the rich who live there, and more of them will flee those kinds of policies if the candidate Warren's endorsing wins.

Earlier this year, Warren was on a podcast and spent an excruciatingly awkward minute trying to explain why Joe Biden was not cognitively impaired while in office. This one is just about as brutal. Warren was confronted with reality checks about Mamdani and the policies he (and Warren) support. Watch:

Sen. Warren went on CNBC today to promote Zohran Mamdani and got wrecked 😂 pic.twitter.com/vuo1YPLUvu — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 5, 2025

Basically one of the hosts was reminding Warren of Thatcher's quote without citing it, which is precisely what happens under the "leadership" of socialists/communists like Zohran Mamdani. Warren ignored the point because she has no answer for it.

They really have no answer to the problem of demonizing and chasing away the rich while relying on the rich as their piggybank for all of their pet projects and initiatives. https://t.co/nNVDGcyfyX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 6, 2025

It was also nice of Warren to continually point out how many years of Democrat rule has damaged New York City and the working class there.

I love how Democrats say, with a straight face, that no one can afford housing and can’t find jobs in NYC and it’s been Democrat run for nearly 20 years. https://t.co/31hUZiflJj — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) August 5, 2025

And Warren didn't even realize that's exactly what she was doing.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City. One way to know electing Mamdani would be a terrible idea is that Elizabeth Warren supports him.

