Elizabeth Warren Went on CNBC to Promote Zohran Mamdani and Her Pitch Got WRECKED

Doug P. | 10:25 AM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There's a famous quote from Margaret Thatcher: The problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of somebody else's money.

That reality check couldn't have been more apparent than when Elizabeth Warren was interviewed on CNBC and tried her best to ignore the obvious. New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's grand scheme to "help the working class" involves raising taxes on the rich who live there, and more of them will flee those kinds of policies if the candidate Warren's endorsing wins. 

Earlier this year, Warren was on a podcast and spent an excruciatingly awkward minute trying to explain why Joe Biden was not cognitively impaired while in office. This one is just about as brutal. Warren was confronted with reality checks about Mamdani and the policies he (and Warren) support. Watch: 

Basically one of the hosts was reminding Warren of Thatcher's quote without citing it, which is precisely what happens under the "leadership" of socialists/communists like Zohran Mamdani. Warren ignored the point because she has no answer for it. 

It was also nice of Warren to continually point out how many years of Democrat rule has damaged New York City and the working class there. 

And Warren didn't even realize that's exactly what she was doing. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City. One way to know electing Mamdani would be a terrible idea is that Elizabeth Warren supports him.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

