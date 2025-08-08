Frank Luntz Delivers Devastating News That MAGA Voters Love ‘Successful’ Trump to CNN Anchors’ Sour Faces

President Donald Trump remains popular with Americans who voted for him. This shouldn’t be surprising. But it’s a shocking revelation to CNN. Trump has kept his promises on shutting down the border, deporting illegal aliens, enacting tariffs, etc. Don't people like those who keep their promises?

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

LMAO! Pollster Frank Luntz went on CNN and broke some devastating news...Trump voters he has spoken to say Trump's Term 2 has been "incredibly successful." "If you voted for Donald Trump, this is exactly, almost to the LETTER, what you wanted!" "To make the border safe and secure - which they've done. Tax cuts, which he's done. Cuts to spending, he's done." "Element after element, he delivered exactly what he said he was going to do, and that's why his own voters believe this has been an incredibly successful presidency."Imagine that.

Here’s Republican pollster Frank Luntz delivering the devastating news to CNN’s anchors. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! Pollster Frank Luntz went on CNN and broke some devastating news...Trump voters he has spoken to say Trump's Term 2 has been "incredibly successful." pic.twitter.com/Hlgqkz3JCO



"If you voted for Donald Trump, this is exactly, almost to the LETTER, what you wanted!"



"To… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 8, 2025

The faces of @CNN news anchors…. 😂 🇺🇸 — Flora H. L. (@FloraHL6) August 8, 2025

They hate good news.

Commenters can’t get past the look on the female anchors’ faces.

Nothing makes me laugh harder than CNN realizing Trump actually did what he promised… and it’s working. They can’t spin their way out of results. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) August 8, 2025

I enjoy watching the CNN anchors' non verbals. They look like 12 year old girls trying to eat their brussel sprouts without saying a word. — Kristy O'Brien (@Kristyinblueash) August 8, 2025

Hahahaha. Look at these sour pusses. Good stuff. — Calwi7 (@calwi7) August 8, 2025

They both look like they sucked a lemon 🤣 — StillKP (@StillKP) August 8, 2025

We’ll let that joke write itself.

The legacy media is not used to a president who keeps his promises.

Why is it shocking to them that a president who actually does what he ran on ends up being popular. It blows my mind. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) August 8, 2025

Trump keeps his promises. I like his promises. — windmill🍊🌵🏜🇺🇸 (@StingerOptimus) August 8, 2025

Trump is the first politician in Generations that actually keeps his promises. — Runningbear (@RunningBear_X) August 8, 2025

See Democrats and Republicans? That’s how it’s done. Basically, Trump is doing the opposite of what DC wants and has done for decades. That’s what we wanted for the same amount of time. Someone who is actually for We the People. That’s why DC is going nuts. Never happened before. — Tom MAGA 🇺🇸 (@itstommaga) August 8, 2025

Trump's promise keeping is also freaking out Washington, D.C. Lawmakers are not used to a president who truly tries to enact EVERYTHING he campaigned on. It’s shocking for them and also terrifying. Good.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.