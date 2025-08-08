Jamie Raskin Rolls Out ‘Fine People’ Hoax and Then Says Dems Stand Up...
Frank Luntz Delivers Devastating News That MAGA Voters Love 'Successful' Trump to CNN Anchors' Sour Faces

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

President Donald Trump remains popular with Americans who voted for him. This shouldn’t be surprising. But it’s a shocking revelation to CNN. Trump has kept his promises on shutting down the border, deporting illegal aliens, enacting tariffs, etc. Don't people like those who keep their promises?

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

LMAO! Pollster Frank Luntz went on CNN and broke some devastating news...Trump voters he has spoken to say Trump's Term 2 has been "incredibly successful."

"If you voted for Donald Trump, this is exactly, almost to the LETTER, what you wanted!"

"To make the border safe and secure - which they've done. Tax cuts, which he's done. Cuts to spending, he's done."

"Element after element, he delivered exactly what he said he was going to do, and that's why his own voters believe this has been an incredibly successful presidency."Imagine that.

Here’s Republican pollster Frank Luntz delivering the devastating news to CNN’s anchors. (WATCH)

They hate good news.

Commenters can’t get past the look on the female anchors’ faces.

Recommended

Scott Jennings: Democrats Are In the Middle of a 'High-Speed Come Apart' Over Citizens-Only Census
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We’ll let that joke write itself.

The legacy media is not used to a president who keeps his promises.

Trump's promise keeping is also freaking out Washington, D.C. Lawmakers are not used to a president who truly tries to enact EVERYTHING he campaigned on. It’s shocking for them and also terrifying. Good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

