Bonnie Raitt's Take on 'Shocking' Cancellation of Show Losing $40 Million a Year Strikes the Wrong Chord

Doug P. | 3:40 PM on August 08, 2025
meme

CBS is pulling the plug on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" next spring, and it's hard to believe that such a diverse pool of guests combined with massive levels of TDS couldn't make more people in America want to tune in:

The one "conservative" to appear on Colbert? Liz Cheney -- so, yeah, basically make that 177 Dems. 

This week Colbert hosted the guy who was the U.S. Secretary of Labor 28 years ago, and if that isn't "must see TV" nothing is.

And yet, Colbert's show's getting its plug pulled. 

The Left is going to miss the Colbert's show because it gave them something to talk about. And speaking of that, Bonnie Raitt has a thread about Colbert that has it all, starting here:

"Shocking"?

Well, not really:

We doubt Raitt would keep somebody who was losing her a lot of money every year in her employ.

Raitt continued: 

Colbert's number one in the late night market? Well, if you don't count a certain somebody:

If that show was as huge as his fans on the Left make it out to be there should be no reason the network felt compelled not just to cancel Colbert, but to end the entire "Late Show" franchise. 

There are a disturbing number of people who simply don't understand what "free speech" means. 

Yep, it's really hard to understand why Paramount/CBS got tired of losing $40 million a year or more to produce gems like that (and the "Vax-Scene")! Wait, no it isn't.

*****

