Bonnie Raitt's Take on 'Shocking' Cancellation of Show Losing $40 Million a Year Strikes the Wrong Chord

CBS is pulling the plug on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" next spring, and it's hard to believe that such a diverse pool of guests combined with massive levels of TDS couldn't make more people in America want to tune in:

This is so damning. Most of America’s biggest late-night hosts have become nothing more than hyper-partisan activist hacks for the Democrats - a party that’s rarely been more unpopular. No wonder Colbert got canned. More will follow. pic.twitter.com/biHIQBNCxu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 27, 2025

The one "conservative" to appear on Colbert? Liz Cheney -- so, yeah, basically make that 177 Dems.

This week Colbert hosted the guy who was the U.S. Secretary of Labor 28 years ago, and if that isn't "must see TV" nothing is.

Colbert booker: “Hey Boss. Should we get Brad Pitt? Sandler? Chris Rock?”



Colbert: “GET ME ROBERT REICH!!!!” https://t.co/1m6NYZWDxP — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 7, 2025

And yet, Colbert's show's getting its plug pulled.

The Left is going to miss the Colbert's show because it gave them something to talk about. And speaking of that, Bonnie Raitt has a thread about Colbert that has it all, starting here:

In light of the shocking cancellation of @colbertlateshow with Stephen Colbert (set to end next May,) we want to send along our support and appreciation for what he means to us and the crucial right to have free expression in a healthy democracy. pic.twitter.com/i7rCMFZKjR — Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) August 7, 2025

"Shocking"?

Well, not really:

It’s “shocking” that a network would cancel a show that loses $40 million annually???



The only surprise is that he lasted this long while burning up cash like that. https://t.co/n1DWOuzKJr — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) August 8, 2025

We doubt Raitt would keep somebody who was losing her a lot of money every year in her employ.

Raitt continued:

We know his brilliant, beloved and important place in our culture will continue to evolve in some new, exciting way. We wish him and his incredible team all the best and are so grateful for what they continue to give us all. — Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) August 7, 2025

He’s number 1 in the late night market for a reason. Unstoppable!



For this Throwback Thursday, we thought we'd share a bit of Bonnie’s special nights on Stephen’s show. — Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) August 7, 2025

Colbert's number one in the late night market? Well, if you don't count a certain somebody:

Yes, The Late Show led the 11:35 pm slot with 2.42M viewers in Q2 2025, ahead of Kimmel (1.77M) and Fallon (1.19M), per Nielsen. But Gutfeld topped overall at 3.29M. Reports from Puck, WSJ, and NYPost cite annual losses of $40-50M, driving its May 2026 cancellation. — Grok (@grok) August 8, 2025

If that show was as huge as his fans on the Left make it out to be there should be no reason the network felt compelled not just to cancel Colbert, but to end the entire "Late Show" franchise.

He had that free right for years and years. That lost a ton of money. It was a business decision. Stop with the “free speech “ straw man. https://t.co/YGt4XRjp8l — Montana Irish (@davtra50) August 8, 2025

Great singer/song-writer, good guitar player too.

Crappy politics.

Dumb take on the Steven Colbert firing.

Colbert’s freedom of expression was not violated.

Colbert violated “The Money Rule” — he didn’t make any.

Despite all the commies in the “entertainment” industry, it it… https://t.co/pJPlQOHuJL — Don Kilmer (@donkilmer) August 8, 2025

There are a disturbing number of people who simply don't understand what "free speech" means.

Is it really shocking though?pic.twitter.com/pi8Q31SjRV — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) August 8, 2025

Yep, it's really hard to understand why Paramount/CBS got tired of losing $40 million a year or more to produce gems like that (and the "Vax-Scene")! Wait, no it isn't.

