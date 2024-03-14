ABC Correspondent Pushes Oklahoma Superintendent on His 'Anti-Trans' Policies

First, check out this headline posted by California state Sen. Scott Wiener:

Nex Benedict, a non-binary kid, is dead after being bullied and attacked in a school restroom.



The anti-trans laws sweeping the country — including aggressive gender policing in restrooms — have real-world, deadly consequences. pic.twitter.com/bX5hujELeU — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) February 21, 2024

Yes, it was aggressive gender policing in bathrooms that led Nex Benedict to overdose on Prozac and Benadryl. President Joe Biden released an official statement today after it was learned that Benedict committed suicide, blaming bullying for her death. Bullying from the likes of Libs of TikTok and the Oklahoma legislature. They're responsible for creating an environment of hate where bullying could flourish.

Mary Alice Parks is a White House correspondent for ABC and brags that she pushed the school superintendent on his anti-trans policies and educated him on the "two-spirited" indigenous peoples of Oklahoma.

I pushed Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters on his anti-trans policies last week... whether he created a culture of bullying...



I confronted him about how Oklahoma of all places should know that many indigenous cultures have long had a belief in multiple genders ... https://t.co/VqyvlRQieb — MaryAlice Parks (@maryaliceparks) March 14, 2024

I asked him why his opinion that there are only two genders should trump any other culture's especially in a public school setting?



He denied in any way creating a toxic culture in schools and told me, "We know basic biology shows that there's men and there's women." — MaryAlice Parks (@maryaliceparks) March 14, 2024

She doesn't sound like an activist, right? Just another White House correspondent sharing the facts.

Are you aware of any actual

facts of this incident? At all? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2024





Nex Benedict is on police bodycam video admitting to starting the fight and that none of those girls were bullying.



ABC has decided to forego any facts of this case. This thing developing in real time is shameless and everyone should be paying attention to what they are doing… https://t.co/S12GTGmy4k — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2024

Nex Benedict is on police bodycam video admitting to starting the fight and that none of those girls were bullying. ABC has decided to forego any facts of this case. This thing developing in real time is shameless and everyone should be paying attention to what they are doing here.

We have no proof whatsoever that school bullying or the school's bathroom policies led her to commit suicide. None.

She was the aggressor, not the bully, and died by suicide. You really need to start asking yourselves why your profession is so loathed, learn from it, start telling the truth, and be a better person in general. You are not a good person right now. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) March 14, 2024

You're mendacious and evil. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 14, 2024

She wasn't bullied, Mary Alice. There's no evidence of that. Why are you pushing a false narrative? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 14, 2024

When your narrative collapses and you play on as though nothing has happened. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 14, 2024

You don't care about any of the actual facts or the dead girl in this case in the slightest.



It's all about the Narrative and the lies you push to paint all your political opponents as Evil.



You're a vile woman who should do better than abuse a dead child for your agenda. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) March 14, 2024

It sure looks like you’re ignoring all the facts surrounding this case while continuing to push a narrative that doesn’t reflect reality. Why would you do that? — 🌱 Quipple 🌿 (@Quipple) March 14, 2024

I like how this whole thing was disproven and you just carry on and completely ignore that. — SomeFNguy (@SomeFNGuy1) March 14, 2024

Why are you being a Democrat activist rather than an unbiased reporter giving the public information. We don't care what your opinion is. We just want unbiased and accurate news of what has happened. You are an example of why legacy media is losing. — T.S. Waters 🇺🇸🇧🇷🇮🇱 (@Never_Alt_Left) March 14, 2024

Cry about it, groomer. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 14, 2024

Why is a reporter pushing queer and gender theory while acting as a reporter?



Odd. — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) March 14, 2024

"many indigenous cultures have long had a belief in multiple genders"



Citation needed. — The Countess In Cowboy Boots (@LooneyOldLady) March 14, 2024

Yeah, seriously, academic queer theorists, quit imposing your transgender ideology on Native Americans and their celebration of "two-spirited" tribe members. Kids are taught in school that white European colonizers brought the idea of the gender binary to America and forced it on the natives.

Those "cultures" of which you speak (if they even were more than a figment of your twisted imagination) were wrong then, and the same idea is wrong today. Nothing has changed. — CaptainRon (@ZeeCaptainRon) March 14, 2024





@ABC At what point do you hold your "journalists" responsible for clear and obvious misinformation? — Katie🇺🇸 (@shotgunfairy) March 14, 2024

Journalist or WH spokesperson? You decide. — Chris Knight (@samensign43) March 14, 2024

Have you nailed down why people don't trust journalists anymore? — Kody (@kodyjd) March 14, 2024

We have a problem in this country.



Look in the mirror. You’re part of it. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) March 14, 2024

It seems you don't know the facts here. But, you're a journalist, so... — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) March 14, 2024

This is it, right here — this is why no one trusts the mainstream media anymore. There are no journalists, only activists, and this is one of the worst examples of it we've seen in a long time.

