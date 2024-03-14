SHOCKER! Illegal Online Drug Purchasers Find Out the Hard Way That Online Criminals...
Watch President Joe Biden's Handlers Hustle the Press Away When He Takes Questions
LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA...
Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation
Shipment of Jaromír Jágr Bobblehead's Goes Missing in California, And Everyone Wants to...
White House Backs Atlantic Piece on How Robert Hur 'Misled the Country' on...
The Gender Cult Ship Be Sinking: California Study Reveals Suicide Rates Go UP...
President Biden Releases Statement on Death of Nex Benedict
Republicans Can't Screw This Up...Right?
Gun Grabber Gavin Newsom Was Foiled Again -- Cue the World's Smallest Violin
Kamala Harris Becomes First Vice President to Visit an Abortion Clinic
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Steps on All The Rakes Regarding Nex Benedict...
'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He...
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting...

ABC Correspondent Pushes Oklahoma Superintendent on His 'Anti-Trans' Policies

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 14, 2024
Twitter

First, check out this headline posted by California state Sen. Scott Wiener:

Advertisement

Yes, it was aggressive gender policing in bathrooms that led Nex Benedict to overdose on Prozac and Benadryl. President Joe Biden released an official statement today after it was learned that Benedict committed suicide, blaming bullying for her death. Bullying from the likes of Libs of TikTok and the Oklahoma legislature. They're responsible for creating an environment of hate where bullying could flourish.

Mary Alice Parks is a White House correspondent for ABC and brags that she pushed the school superintendent on his anti-trans policies and educated him on the "two-spirited" indigenous peoples of Oklahoma.

She doesn't sound like an activist, right? Just another White House correspondent sharing the facts.


Recommended

LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA in Federal Court
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Nex Benedict is on police bodycam video admitting to starting the fight and that none of those girls were bullying. 

ABC has decided to forego any facts of this case. This thing developing in real time is shameless and everyone should be paying attention to what they are doing here.

We have no proof whatsoever that school bullying or the school's bathroom policies led her to commit suicide. None.

Advertisement

Yeah, seriously, academic queer theorists, quit imposing your transgender ideology on Native Americans and their celebration of "two-spirited" tribe members. Kids are taught in school that white European colonizers brought the idea of the gender binary to America and forced it on the natives.


Advertisement

This is it, right here — this is why no one trusts the mainstream media anymore. There are no journalists, only activists, and this is one of the worst examples of it we've seen in a long time.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ABC NEWS JOURNALISM TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA in Federal Court
Grateful Calvin
Watch President Joe Biden's Handlers Hustle the Press Away When He Takes Questions
Brett T.
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead
Gordon K
SHOCKER! Illegal Online Drug Purchasers Find Out the Hard Way That Online Criminals Aren't Trustworthy
Coucy
Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation
Brett T.
'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He Can and BAHAHA (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA in Federal Court Grateful Calvin
Advertisement