Medical Examiner Says Nex Benedict Died of Suicide, Not Blunt Trauma

Remember when the LGBTQ activist crowd wanted so badly to make high-school student Nex Benedict their own George Floyd? Word has it that she was beaten by a group of students in a school bathroom, who smashed her head against the floor because she was "nonbinary." The media immediately published stories blaming Libs of TikTok and the Oklahoma legislature for creating such a hostile environment for LGBTQ people. So a group of high-school girls were radicalized by Libs of TikTok and killed a nonbinary student.

Nex Benedict, a non-binary kid, is dead after being bullied and attacked in a school restroom.



The anti-trans laws sweeping the country — including aggressive gender policing in restrooms — have real-world, deadly consequences. pic.twitter.com/bX5hujELeU — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) February 21, 2024

"Aggressive gender policing in bathrooms."

Oklahoma “human rights” activists hijacked a memorial for Benedict to campaign against “MAGA extremists” like Chaya Raichik and Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Our own Chad Felix Greene did a great breakdown of the case, showing how poorly it was reported. Benedict finished out the day at school. The next morning, she was acting strange and her mother took her to the hospital. Police video from the hospital room didn't show any wounds to Benedict's head.

Now we're (not) hearing from the media that Benedict probably died of suicide.

Breaking: Oklahoma medical examiner’s report indicates that Nex Benedict died of suicide. The cause of death is listed as an overdose of Benadryl and Prozac.



More soon. — Christopher Wiggins (@CWNewser) March 13, 2024

The Oklahoma medical examiner’s report indicates that bullied Owasso High School teenager Nex Benedict died from Benadryl and Prozac toxicity. According to the CDC, these are two common medications used in suicide attempts. https://t.co/AMXaRBujf2 — Christopher Wiggins (@CWNewser) March 13, 2024

So, she died of an overdose. Christopher Wiggins reports:

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Oklahoma has concluded that Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old transgender student of Indigenous heritage from Owasso High School whose death has sparked widespread concern and debate, died by suicide. The medical examiner’s one-page summary report identifies the cause of death as combined toxicity from diphenhydramine and fluoxetine. A full report will be released on March 27, according to the department. Diphenhydramine, commonly known by its brand name Benadryl, is an antihistamine typically used to treat allergy symptoms. Fluoxetine, widely recognized as Prozac, is a medication prescribed for depression and anxiety disorders.

Will that stop people from exploiting her death? Hell no.

I'm sure you are joking but... pic.twitter.com/kqizMjfoQN — Not Cis, Just Woman (@notcisjustwoman) March 13, 2024

So it wasn’t what the media told me for months? — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) March 13, 2024

They can't let her rest in peace:

You're a liar. You literally cannot overdose on this.



"interaction is considered relatively minor. these drugs are often used together. You should not have any problems taking both Prozac and Benadryl together."https://t.co/NQUUTX3y9C — 🏳️‍⚧️Katie Ward🏳️‍⚧️ (@KatieWardFFXIV) March 13, 2024

The kid was murdered and the state decides to call it a suicide?! — Arden Takeda (@mysterystar13) March 13, 2024

She was still murdered. — Rachel Clausen (@RenContessa) March 13, 2024

Sounds like an independent autopsy is in order. — LynnTheHedgehog /ZakTheDog (@LynnTheHedgehog) March 13, 2024

Cause of death was bullying condoned by the school — georgina (@Victoriantaddeo) March 13, 2024

If they had test results showing the blood serum levels, they would have included it in the one page report.



This smells like delay tactics and obfuscation via "we detected trace levels of 2 commonly used medications and determined that was a cause" — GenderQueeries (@GenderQueeries) March 13, 2024

Source? 911 call right before Nex’s death proves it was a fatal traumatic brain injury. — Nicqolis🇺🇸🇳🇴🏳️‍🌈 (@nicqolis) March 13, 2024

The end result of being tormented!! @RyanWaltersSupt has created such a toxic environment in Oklahoma. All kids should be respected and cherished no matter how they identify! This is on you, Lyjn Ryan Walters, and @ChayaRaichik10 — RogerRoger (@Rog3rRog3r) March 13, 2024

This is BS and we all know it. It is Oklahoma after all. Don't trust anything coming out of there. They will do and say anything to protect their MAGA cultists. — Blue Finn 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@FinnJones67) March 13, 2024

Every trans suicide is a murder by proxy. — MN 🟧 (@jetswin15) March 13, 2024

No, it's not. Just stop.

***