Sen. Raphael Warnock Tells Joy Reid the Laken Riley Act was 'Smoke and...
Game Developer Has No White People on Her Team 'To Create a Safe...
Leana Wen Writes About Florida's Devastating and Tragic Measles Outbreak
NHS Will No Longer Prescribe Puberty Blockers for Children
President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School
Blame Canada: Supreme Court in Canada Labels the Word Woman 'Confusing' and 'Unfortunate'
Mayor Eric Adams' Claim About What 'We Call NYC' Is a Self-Own AND...
Congressman Wesley Hunt Obliterates Racist Voter ID Narrative
Miami Herald Reports That Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Homophobic Law' Didn't Survive Court Challen...
Vim and Vigor Update! Biden's 'Sturdy' Footwear in This Video Catches More Attention
'Might've Been a Fever Dream': J.K. Rowling MOCKS Troll Who Claims Nazis Burned...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Posts Definition on ‘Exonerate’ for Some Reason
Bidenomics: Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to Close 1,000 Stores Due to 'Persistent Inflation'
Elon Musk Sours on Partnership With Don Lemon

Medical Examiner Says Nex Benedict Died of Suicide, Not Blunt Trauma

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 13, 2024
GoFundMe

Remember when the LGBTQ activist crowd wanted so badly to make high-school student Nex Benedict their own George Floyd? Word has it that she was beaten by a group of students in a school bathroom, who smashed her head against the floor because she was "nonbinary." The media immediately published stories blaming Libs of TikTok and the Oklahoma legislature for creating such a hostile environment for LGBTQ people. So a group of high-school girls were radicalized by Libs of TikTok and killed a nonbinary student.

Advertisement

"Aggressive gender policing in bathrooms."

Oklahoma “human rights” activists hijacked a memorial for Benedict to campaign against “MAGA extremists” like Chaya Raichik and Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Our own Chad Felix Greene did a great breakdown of the case, showing how poorly it was reported. Benedict finished out the day at school. The next morning, she was acting strange and her mother took her to the hospital. Police video from the hospital room didn't show any wounds to Benedict's head.

Now we're (not) hearing from the media that Benedict probably died of suicide.

Recommended

President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School
Brett T.
Advertisement

So, she died of an overdose. Christopher Wiggins reports:

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Oklahoma has concluded that Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old transgender student of Indigenous heritage from Owasso High School whose death has sparked widespread concern and debate, died by suicide. The medical examiner’s one-page summary report identifies the cause of death as combined toxicity from diphenhydramine and fluoxetine. A full report will be released on March 27, according to the department.

Diphenhydramine, commonly known by its brand name Benadryl, is an antihistamine typically used to treat allergy symptoms. Fluoxetine, widely recognized as Prozac, is a medication prescribed for depression and anxiety disorders.

Will that stop people from exploiting her death? Hell no.

They can't let her rest in peace:

Advertisement
Advertisement

No, it's not. Just stop.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: OKLAHOMA SUICIDE NONBINARY LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School
Brett T.
Sen. Raphael Warnock Tells Joy Reid the Laken Riley Act was 'Smoke and Mirrors'
Brett T.
Judge McAfee Spanks the Fani: Prof. Turley Explains the Impact of Today's Partial Dismissal
Aaron Walker
Game Developer Has No White People on Her Team 'To Create a Safe Environment'
Brett T.
Blame Canada: Supreme Court in Canada Labels the Word Woman 'Confusing' and 'Unfortunate'
Grateful Calvin
Leana Wen Writes About Florida's Devastating and Tragic Measles Outbreak
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School Brett T.
Advertisement