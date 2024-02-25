BREAKING: Even Tech Billionaires Get The Microsoft Windows Blues
At This Point, It's Intentional. Chaya Raichik BLASTS LGBTQ Nonprofit Education Org for...
John Stossel Speaks With Reformed 'Climate Alarmist,' Exposes Total Corruption of the Move...
Mary Katharine Ham Rebukes Media for Hiding the Facts Around UGA Student Laken...
Say WHAT? Justin Trudeau Sends Millions to Ukraine for 'Gender Inclusive' Mine Removal
SIGH! Lying Liar Joe Biden Once Again 'Mispeaks' About His Extensive Travels with...
The Woman Known as 'Ballerina Farms' Is Not the Problem ... Your Envy...
Gov. Kristi Noem: '@JoeBiden Is Buying Votes'
SURE: Journalist Lamenting Days of 'Normal' Republicans Reminded of How Awful the Left...
Biden Receives Beginner's Class in MATH After Claiming US Inflation Lower Than Other...
Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke...
Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About...
Gosh, Golly, Gee, Can't Help But Notice AP Left Out an IMPORTANT Part...
Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Leftie...

Everything is Political to the Left. LGBTQ Activists Turn Memorial for Nex Benedict into Political Rally

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:00 PM on February 25, 2024
AngieArtist

They just can't help themselves.

It's bad enough that the left, Democrats and LGBTQ activists have exploited the death of Dagny (Nex) Benedict for their own politics, despite still not knowing the cause of her passing.

Advertisement

Now they've taken over her memorial to rant about 'hate,' and spread more fear and misinformation, one of them dressed as a demon nun for some reason.

Transcript snippet of the video:

'We told them that is they continued this rhetoric of hate, this rhetoric of division, and this rhetoric of targeting vulnerable populations, that it would result in body bags, and I am devastated to tell you we were right.'

Uh, no.

You are wrong. The evidence at this point in the conversation is so overwhelming that it can only be concluded this is now just theater for politics. They KNOW they are factually wrong, they just don't care.

Recommended

BREAKING: Even Tech Billionaires Get The Microsoft Windows Blues
Gordon K
Advertisement

So much for the 'rhetoric,' of hate, division and targeting, huh?

They name Chaya Raichik twice despite her having absolutely nothing to do with the incident whatsoever.

Targeting, you say?

The progressive left is always screaming about 'mobs' and hateful rhetoric because it's all they do.

Advertisement

Of course they don't really care about Dagny the person. She is now a symbol for them to use to perpetuate their political goals. That's why the speaker spends half her time on stage talking about Republican legislation efforts to roll back extreme LGBTQ activism in schools.

No amount of evidence will ever matter now. They're too invested in the narrative.

Exactly.

At one point the speaker rants about imaginary groomers in rightwing rhetoric that don't exist. Except they do exist, on video, the video LibsofTikTok posts that has made her a target of their hatred and vitriol.

Advertisement

They are the monsters they claim to be fighting.

Hate, rhetoric, anger, misinformation, bigotry, propaganda, inciting outrage, on and on it goes. Everything they accuse us of, they are on video doing themselves. And they usually share it on their own social media.

They're just mad that everyone finally noticed.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HATE CRIME LGBT LIES MISINFORMATION OKLAHOMA PROPAGANDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Even Tech Billionaires Get The Microsoft Windows Blues
Gordon K
At This Point, It's Intentional. Chaya Raichik BLASTS LGBTQ Nonprofit Education Org for Targeting Her
Chad Felix Greene
Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Mary Katharine Ham Rebukes Media for Hiding the Facts Around UGA Student Laken Riley's Murder
justmindy
John Stossel Speaks With Reformed 'Climate Alarmist,' Exposes Total Corruption of the Movement
Grateful Calvin
Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About to Get Even WORSE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Even Tech Billionaires Get The Microsoft Windows Blues Gordon K
Advertisement