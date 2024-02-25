Everything is Political to the Left. LGBTQ Activists Turn Memorial for Nex Benedict into Political Rally

They just can't help themselves.

It's bad enough that the left, Democrats and LGBTQ activists have exploited the death of Dagny (Nex) Benedict for their own politics, despite still not knowing the cause of her passing.

Now they've taken over her memorial to rant about 'hate,' and spread more fear and misinformation, one of them dressed as a demon nun for some reason.

Trans activists hijacked a memorial for Nex Benedict and used it to slam @RyanWaltersSupt and myself and blame us for her de*th.



The left just doing what they do best- politicizing a kid’s de*th. pic.twitter.com/SG8yDdEqYg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2024

HAPPENING NOW: Oklahoma “human rights” activists hijacked memorial for Nex Benedict to campaign against “MAGA extremists” @ChayaRaichik10 and the Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters.



Nex's death has been politically exploited by the left, who use it to position themselves as… pic.twitter.com/8Ihs0NtevO — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 25, 2024

Transcript snippet of the video:

'We told them that is they continued this rhetoric of hate, this rhetoric of division, and this rhetoric of targeting vulnerable populations, that it would result in body bags, and I am devastated to tell you we were right.'

Uh, no.

You are wrong. The evidence at this point in the conversation is so overwhelming that it can only be concluded this is now just theater for politics. They KNOW they are factually wrong, they just don't care.

So much for the 'rhetoric,' of hate, division and targeting, huh?

They name Chaya Raichik twice despite her having absolutely nothing to do with the incident whatsoever.

Targeting, you say?

This is so disrespectful to the memory of Nex Benedict.



It’s bad enough to interrupt a memorial service.



It’s even worse to do so in order to use the memorial to attack innocent people.



Shame on these activists.



They should be arrested for desecrating the memory of Nex. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 25, 2024

Imagine agreeing with people that dress like this. It’s a cult. pic.twitter.com/zRZCa0tLkr — gypsy_love (@gypsy_lovell) February 25, 2024

Let’s be clear, when they claim Chaya is responsible they are not trying to smear her name, they are calling for violent retribution against her



This is how the Left operates — Semenproducingindividual (@Semenproducer) February 25, 2024

Woke Rage Machine https://t.co/PGV9rUFV8M — 🦞ANTONIOTTI⚔️ 💎🙌🔋🚗⚡wokies sell false justice (@townerman1) February 25, 2024

The progressive left is always screaming about 'mobs' and hateful rhetoric because it's all they do.

They are all narcissists , they so called care so much about this nex person or dagney but they make the whole thing about them? Also if they really cared where was all of their outrage of the 6 trans shooters in 2 months I heard nothing . https://t.co/FsnPfFGoAG — Kyle moose (@mooserocka331) February 25, 2024

Of course they don't really care about Dagny the person. She is now a symbol for them to use to perpetuate their political goals. That's why the speaker spends half her time on stage talking about Republican legislation efforts to roll back extreme LGBTQ activism in schools.

They don’t even care about the kid AT ALL https://t.co/p2WHkjzQbR — Amy Jade✨ (@amyjadeackles) February 25, 2024

No amount of evidence will ever matter now. They're too invested in the narrative.

Watch the video of the girl herself in the hospital talking to the police officer you toidi!

You are trying to create the queer version of G. Floyd! Yes, any death is sad but no one killed her, and she didn't die of causes related to the brawl. 🤨 https://t.co/pldo9ouG5E — Alex L. Alvarez זרע ישראל (@labaninoa) February 25, 2024

There's a desperation to create a 'Trans Floyd'—a queer saint for cultural Marxists to both worship and weaponise. And if its useful for the political establishment, it will be amplified by corporate media and political elites. — mustLearnMore (@mustLearnMore) February 25, 2024

Sometimes these “causes” turn people into what they believe they’re against.



Sad to see this. — DadVanguard (@DadVanguard) February 25, 2024

Exactly.

At one point the speaker rants about imaginary groomers in rightwing rhetoric that don't exist. Except they do exist, on video, the video LibsofTikTok posts that has made her a target of their hatred and vitriol.

They are the monsters they claim to be fighting.

Hate, rhetoric, anger, misinformation, bigotry, propaganda, inciting outrage, on and on it goes. Everything they accuse us of, they are on video doing themselves. And they usually share it on their own social media.

They're just mad that everyone finally noticed.

***

