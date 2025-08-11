Fawning for Fossils: CNN’s Dana Bash Fan-Girls Over Bernie Sanders While Promoting His...
Narrative BUSTED: ABC Anchor Shares Stories About D.C. Crime the Democrats Want Us to Ignore (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on August 11, 2025
ImgFlip

As the Left continues its meltdown over President Trump's D.C. crime crackdown, there's one honest journalist out there who says D.C. isn't a safe as the Democrats say it is.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

'Here in Downtown DC where we work, right here around our bureau, just in the past 6 months, there were 2 people shot, 1 person died ... I actually was jumped walking just 2 blocks down from here ... this morning, one of my coworkers said her car was stolen.'

That's the reality for many people in D.C.

Then you know it's bad.

Totally not shocking.

If you don't classify things as crime, crime magically goes down.

A lack of political will.

It must be really bad.

EL. OH. EL.

Too bad.

If ABC fires her, we riot.

Long past time.

Clearly not.

It took guts to say this.

Yup.

Ah. Makes sense.

They lied. Again.

