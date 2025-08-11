Narrative BUSTED: ABC Anchor Shares Stories About D.C. Crime the Democrats Want Us to Ignore (WATCH)

As the Left continues its meltdown over President Trump's D.C. crime crackdown, there's one honest journalist out there who says D.C. isn't a safe as the Democrats say it is.

WATCH:

ABC anchor breaks from the Left-wing script and CONFIRMS how dangerous DC is:



"Here in Downtown DC where we work, right here around our bureau, just in the past 6 months, there were 2 people shot, 1 person died... I actually was jumped walking just 2 blocks down from here...… pic.twitter.com/CpvH0FjMFG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2025

The entire post reads:

'Here in Downtown DC where we work, right here around our bureau, just in the past 6 months, there were 2 people shot, 1 person died ... I actually was jumped walking just 2 blocks down from here ... this morning, one of my coworkers said her car was stolen.'

That's the reality for many people in D.C.

When Democrats have lost ABC. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 11, 2025

Then you know it's bad.

You don't say: "DC police commander suspended, accused of changing crime statistics" - NBC Washington pic.twitter.com/Y471oQLPp3 — Kaegens Looking Glass ™ (@KaegensNews) August 11, 2025

Totally not shocking.

In reality, the amount of crime is not dropping. Documentation of crimes is being reduced. — MudBoy (@MudBoy472863) August 11, 2025

If you don't classify things as crime, crime magically goes down.

How is Washington DC more dangerous than El Salvador — Zeal (@Zealbori) August 11, 2025

A lack of political will.

D**n, you KNOW crime is a problem if the legacy media talking heads drop the script and talk about what's actually happening in their community. — Nick Rogue (@Nick_Rogue_) August 11, 2025

It must be really bad.

someone doesn't look happy about this conversation. pic.twitter.com/GGjYHzCdcT — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) August 11, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Too bad.

I wonder how long she will be employed by ABC?



Breaking from the approved narrative has consequences. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) August 11, 2025

If ABC fires her, we riot.

Wow, even ABC can't ignore the crime wave in DC anymore! This is what happens when soft on crime policies run rampant. Time to bring back law and order — Caroline (@car_oline2001) August 11, 2025

Long past time.

Isn’t she afraid of being black listed for saying this? https://t.co/BqDoIkODJh — Debbie Flynn (@jrountreeinc) August 11, 2025

Clearly not.

WOW props to her for ditching the narrative. The swing is slow but steady https://t.co/qV1TmTPCOr — bigA (@BigAWins) August 11, 2025

It took guts to say this.

When she loses her job because of this, Fox News would probably hire her in a minute. https://t.co/ySLV1tc19P — Wagamemnon (@WagamemnonGlenn) August 11, 2025

Yup.

Wife of Fox News anchor John Roberts 👇 https://t.co/jqap409tum — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 11, 2025

Ah. Makes sense.

According to Dems crime is at an all time low🤣🤡 https://t.co/DL0yvNA0FA — TxGirl11020 (@Luci11020) August 11, 2025

They lied. Again.

