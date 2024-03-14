White House Backs Atlantic Piece on How Robert Hur 'Misled the Country' on...
President Biden Releases Statement on Death of Nex Benedict

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on March 14, 2024
As Twitchy reported Wednesday, the toxicology report came back from "Nex" Benedict and found that she had committed suicide by ingesting way too much Prozac and Benadryl. There's an actual thing going around on X now that "every trans suicide is a murder" — proving once again that the marginalized trans community is the most coddled identity group in the country. They already use the risk of suicide as an excuse for forging ahead with "gender-affirming care" for minors; now, if a nonbinary person kills themself for whatever reason, it's murder.

Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal immigrant. This was an actual murder. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had to shame President Joe Biden into saying her name at the State of the Union address, and he called her "Lincoln" as he was holding a pin with her name on it in his hand. Biden later went on MSNBC to apologize for calling her alleged killer an "illegal" — he should have said "undocumented."

So guess who gets an official statement from the president and first lady?

Biden, we get how much you love transgender people. You shot a special video for Trans Day of Awareness and held a party on the White House lawn where a trans woman flashed her fake boobs.

Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden released a statement on news of Benedict's suicide. Even though the original story is that she was beaten to death in a school bathroom for being nonbinary. Some "truthers" still believe she died from blunt head trauma.

Biden writes:

Jill and I are heartbroken by the recent loss of Nex Benedict. Every young person deserves to have the fundamental right and freedom to be who they are, and feel safe and supported at school and in their communities. Nex Benedict, a kid who just wanted to be accepted, should still be here with us today. 

Nonbinary and transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know. But nobody should have to be brave just to be themselves. In memory of Nex, we must all recommit to our work to end discrimination and address the suicide crisis impacting too many nonbinary and transgender children. Bullying is hurtful and cruel, and no one should face the bullying that Nex did. Parents and schools must take reports of bullying seriously. My prayers are with Nex’s family, friends, and all who loved them – and to all LGBTQI+ Americans for whom this tragedy feels so personal, know this: I will always have your back.

So the official word from the top is that Benedict committed suicide because she was bullied — by Libs of TikTok and the Oklahoma state legislature. As we reported earlier, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond put out his own thread, blaming bullying and saying that we have to reject "the cruelty of words and actions so often inflicted by other students, adults and algorithms on our youngest generations." The police report showed that Benedict was the aggressor in the fight, though. One person (she/her) even posted that NOT watching the hospital video didn't lessen their commitment to justice.

She was obviously prescribed Prozac, which is used to treat depression. Maybe there are other issues at work here.

No.

Biden cared enough about this death to issue an official White House statement. Laken Riley, not so much.


