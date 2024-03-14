Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Steps on All The Rakes Regarding Nex Benedict Death

As Twitchy readers know, the cause of death for troubled teen Nex Benedict from Oklahoma has been determined as suicide. Full disclosure, this writer is from Oklahoma and has been following the Benedict story very closely. Oklahoma Attorney General had this to say about the death:

My heart is broken over the tragic death of Nex Benedict. The Medical Examiner’s finding of suicide makes me even more concerned that bullying played a role in this terrible loss. (contd.) https://t.co/c41y1nHugA — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (@Okla_OAG) March 13, 2024

Any loss of life is tragic there is no argument there.

Experts tell us that social media, bullying and a host of other factors are fueling a rash of suicides among young people, particularly for marginalized and traumatized youth. (2/4) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (@Okla_OAG) March 13, 2024

Bullying has been around since the dawn of time, so one must wonder what has changed.

Combating this problem likely means strengthening laws against bullying, as well as increasing emphasis on mental health services. (3/4) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (@Okla_OAG) March 13, 2024

Does he realize strengthening bullying laws would have likely put this girl in cuffs while she was in the hospital? Also, how can we increase mental health services when we celebrate mental illness daily, Mr. Attorney General? How many more laws do we really need?

Perhaps most immediately it means rejecting the cruelty of words and actions so often inflicted by other students, adults and algorithms on our youngest generations. (4/4) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (@Okla_OAG) March 13, 2024

Again, by all reported accounts, she was the bully in this instance.

SHE was the bully.



You and your BS narrative can take a hike. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 13, 2024

See?!

Why is this crazy lopsided narrative being pushed so hard even in Oklahoma?

Dagny Benedict committed suicide because she was suffering from medically induced mental illness. Our AG politicizing a child’s death is so beyond the pale I’m finding it difficult to comprehend.



If you want to prevent children who’ve been prescribed a cocktail of drugs from… — Chels (@ChesterXeet) March 14, 2024

In the opinion of this writer, we must start standing up for our children and stop embracing and pushing mental illness upon them. We have given too much power to those pushing agendas over well-being, which must change.

Or there’s a mental health issue in young adults and transgender youth. But yeah call it bullying. — Stephen Lupien (@justplainlupe) March 14, 2024

When 25% of our youth identify as part of the alphabet mafia we must consider that this has become a social contagion.

Our youth are in crisis and we continue to march them toward the cliff of gender ideology.

***

