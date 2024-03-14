Republicans Can't Screw This Up...Right?
Gun Grabber Gavin Newsom Was Foiled Again -- Cue the World's Smallest Violin
Kamala Harris Becomes First Vice President to Visit an Abortion Clinic
'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He...
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting...
When They Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them: Maryland Official Wants to...
If It Walks Like an Illegal and Talks Like an Illegal, It's an...
Massachusetts Is Looking to Place Even More Restrictions on Your 2A Rights
Joey Jones FOILS Republicans Against Trump's Lame Attempt to Paint Trump As a...
Gaffes, Stutters, and MORE Spending: Here's a Recap of Biden's Overnight Trip to...
James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON...
My Message to Joe Is Simple: Stop Lying About a Stutter You Didn't...
Briahna Joy Gray Blames TikTok Bill on Israel, Gets SCHOOLED Instead
Hot DAMN! 'Cocaine Mitch' McConnell Is BACK, LIGHTS Chuck Schumer UP for Calling...

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Steps on All The Rakes Regarding Nex Benedict Death

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  4:00 PM on March 14, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, the cause of death for troubled teen Nex Benedict from Oklahoma has been determined as suicide. Full disclosure, this writer is from Oklahoma and has been following the Benedict story very closely. Oklahoma Attorney General had this to say about the death:

Advertisement

Any loss of life is tragic there is no argument there.

Bullying has been around since the dawn of time, so one must wonder what has changed.

Does he realize strengthening bullying laws would have likely put this girl in cuffs while she was in the hospital? Also, how can we increase mental health services when we celebrate mental illness daily, Mr. Attorney General? How many more laws do we really need?

Recommended

NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead
Gordon K
Advertisement

Again, by all reported accounts, she was the bully in this instance.

See?!

Why is this crazy lopsided narrative being pushed so hard even in Oklahoma?

In the opinion of this writer, we must start standing up for our children and stop embracing and pushing mental illness upon them. We have given too much power to those pushing agendas over well-being, which must change.

Advertisement

When 25% of our youth identify as part of the alphabet mafia we must consider that this has become a social contagion.

Our youth are in crisis and we continue to march them toward the cliff of gender ideology.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: OKLAHOMA SUICIDE TRANS KIDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead
Gordon K
'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He Can and BAHAHA (Watch)
Sam J.
James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet
Sam J.
Gun Grabber Gavin Newsom Was Foiled Again -- Cue the World's Smallest Violin
RickRobinson
Joey Jones FOILS Republicans Against Trump's Lame Attempt to Paint Trump As a Perv in One PERFECT Post
Sam J.
Gaffes, Stutters, and MORE Spending: Here's a Recap of Biden's Overnight Trip to Milwaukee
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead Gordon K
Advertisement