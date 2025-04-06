HISTORY: Alex Ovechkin Breaks Wayne Gretzky's Record to Become the New NHL Goal-Scoring King

We know Twitchy isn't exactly a sports-focused site, except for those occasions when sports and politics intersect (which, frankly, happens all too often these days).

But it's not often we get to report about sports history being made.

Today in New York, Washington Capitals forward and captain Alexander Ovechkin broke what for many years people thought was an unbreakable record: he surpassed The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, for the most goals scored in NHL regular season history.

Gretzky's mark of 894 career goals in 1,487 regular season games was always considered unapproachable ever since he established it in 1999. But in an eerie coincidence, Ovechkin scored his 895th goal also in his 1,487th regular season game played.

Here is the moment when history was made as Ovechkin ripped a shot past New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin from his signature spot on the ice: the top of the left circle, known in hockey circles as 'Ovi's Office.'

ALEX OVECHKIN IS THE GREATEST GOALSCORER IN NHL HISTORY! 🚨🚨🚨 #Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/NKef3VvNaJ — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2025

Not at all coincidentally, Ovechkin was wearing a microphone for the game today, and here is his initial jubilant reaction to breaking the record:

Alex Ovechkin mic’d up for Goal 895



Watching this on repeat all day



pic.twitter.com/ES1euq12je — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 6, 2025

'HISTORYYYYY!'

Even though the goal occurred in the middle of the second period, the game was immediately paused for a celebration of Ovechkin's record.

And, other than his teammates, the first to line up and congratulate the new NHL goal-scoring champion were his opponents.

Because hockey players are just made different.

Every Islanders player paid respect to Alex Ovechkin after scoring Goal 895 @spittinchiclets



pic.twitter.com/Qz1MI90cFX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 6, 2025

That's just classy.

And even though this was an away game for the Capitals, as you can hear in the clip above, all of the Islanders fans in the stands joined in the chants of 'Ovi! Ovi! Ovi!'

As for Gretzky, he was in attendance at the game and rose to his feet when Ovechkin scored the historic goal.

Wayne Gretzky reacts to Alex Ovechkin breaking his goal-scoring record#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/nwXPpmfCRt — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) April 6, 2025

Gretzky then came down to the ice for the ceremony and delivered a gracious speech congratulating the man who broke his record.

Wayne Gretzky's speech as he passes the torch to the NHL's newest goals King, Alex Ovechkin 🐐 pic.twitter.com/DrEiRWxZ3O — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 6, 2025

We're pretty sure that Gretzky can let this record go, seeing as how he still holds more than 30 other NHL regular-season records, including most assists (1,963) and most points (2,857).

If you add in the playoffs, Gretzky is still the greatest ever, with 1,016 goals, 2,223 assists, and 3,239 points. No one, not even Ovechkin, is going to touch any of those records anytime soon.

After Gretzky's tribute, it was then The Great 8's turn to speak.

He thanked his teammates, his family, and hockey fans around the world (yes, even in Russia):

"WHAT A DAY"



Alex Ovechkin gives the speech of a LIFETIME 🎙️👑 pic.twitter.com/tArqL1tKAs — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 6, 2025

Other current and former NHL greats were quick to acknowledge Ovechkin's achievement.

"It's been an honor to compete against you all these years."



Congratulations on the #Gr8Chase, Ovi! pic.twitter.com/wjNNTmQ3EH — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 6, 2025

More and more tributes kept coming in on X throughout the afternoon.

And just so our readers don't think we're leaving politics entirely out of this historic moment in sports today, it really has to burn the left that of the greatest goal scorers in NHL history, the man who now holds second place left Canada because he preferred living in America -- and became a Trump supporter to boot -- and the man who now stands on top of the mountain is a Russian citizen.

That's gotta' sting, LOL.

See what we mean? They're just so broken.

Fortunately, our own Coucy was on hand to deliver a Frog of Shame.

We can always count on the Frog.

But more important than all of that, this was a historic day for hockey. Congratulations to Alex Ovechkin on becoming the greatest goal scorer in NHL regular-season history.