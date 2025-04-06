Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY...
Like SO Many of Us, Trump's GAF Is Officially WAY Past Broken ......

We AREN'T Doing This Again! WATCH What Fauci Said About New Respiratory Virus at New Orleans Book Fest

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 06, 2025
Twitchy

Donald Trump is president again, so that must mean it's time for another pandemic or something.

This video which was taken at the New Orleans Book Festival in late March, features Anthony Fauci, and he has some interesting stuff to say about a new respiratory virus:

We're not doing this again.

Nope.

Sounds good to us.

Probably.

We've seen this before and we're not opting for the sequel.

We notice there was no follow up.

Weird.

Scary thought, no?

Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY It Backfires BIG TIME
Amy Curtis
Close up the gyms and restaurants while we're at it.

YUP.

Hard to interpret it any other way.

We do not hold them in nearly enough contempt.

Would've been a smart move.

Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY It Backfires BIG TIME
Amy Curtis
Canceler CANCELLED: Oklahoma Softball Coach Scoffs at Reporter's 'Gotcha' Question About Riley Gaines
Grateful Calvin
Oh, Look! More 'Awareness' No One Cares About: J.K. Rowling ROASTS 'International Asexuality Day'
Grateful Calvin
ALL ABOARD: Watch the Transformation of a 'Rotting, Cat-Infested' Abandoned Rail Car Into GORGEOUS AirBNB
Amy Curtis
He Really Means It This Time: Zuckerberg Says the Days of Fact-Checking on Facebook are Over
Eric V.
HISTORY: Alex Ovechkin Breaks Wayne Gretzky's Record to Become the New NHL Goal-Scoring King
Grateful Calvin

