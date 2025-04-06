We AREN'T Doing This Again! WATCH What Fauci Said About New Respiratory Virus at New Orleans Book Fest

Donald Trump is president again, so that must mean it's time for another pandemic or something.

This video which was taken at the New Orleans Book Festival in late March, features Anthony Fauci, and he has some interesting stuff to say about a new respiratory virus:

🚨 NEW – Anthony Fauci says "the next outbreak will be of a respiratory disease that's easily transmissible, that has a significant degree of morbidity" pic.twitter.com/psUrIGwB45 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 5, 2025

We're not doing this again.

Nope.

Get this SOB off the stage, out of the public, on trial, and in jail. I'm sick of his face. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 5, 2025

Sounds good to us.

“… I’m almost finished designing it!” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 6, 2025

Probably.

When the sequel’s already written by the same guy who directed the first one. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 5, 2025

We've seen this before and we're not opting for the sequel.

***

Ask the follow-up question: "How do you know that, Dr. Fauci?" — DaysWorld (@DaysWorld1) April 5, 2025

We notice there was no follow up.

Weird.

In other words, I'll get it right, next time? Good grief. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) April 5, 2025

Scary thought, no?

That sounds serious. We better take down the outdoor basketball hoops while we can. https://t.co/paigqK8jrL — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 5, 2025

Close up the gyms and restaurants while we're at it.

This troll should be in jail. https://t.co/ntYRNttZ00 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 6, 2025

YUP.

Sounds like a threat from this guy https://t.co/9KlajUHZrB — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) April 5, 2025

Hard to interpret it any other way.

Before these sociopaths started manipulating viruses in a lab, a severe disease came along about once a century.



And that was largely before modern hygiene.



Now they talk about the next Covid like next year’s flu season.



You cannot have enough contempt for these monsters. https://t.co/587TqvOE2v — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 5, 2025

We do not hold them in nearly enough contempt.

Maybe you shouldn’t have set your reputation on fire. https://t.co/VvXG1ebA5G — Russell Michaels, Momotaros (@TGBED8v8) April 6, 2025

Would've been a smart move.