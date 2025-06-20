Matt Gaetz Finds Out the Hard Way That There IS Such a Thing as a Very Stupid Question

Eye in the Sky: Some Serious Weather Sends a Mysterious Orb Soaring into...


Laura W. | 1:45 AM on June 20, 2025
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Remember the saying that goes 'there are no stupid questions'? Well, that saying is wrong and Matt Gaetz is merely the latest example of this.

This one is a doozy, y'all. Check it out...

Sigh.

This writer honestly has no words, but thankfully you, Dear Readers, did!

For those not 'in the know', if your take gets frogged, it was a REALLY bad take and you should delete it and reevaluate.

Love Gaetz or hate him, you kind of have to admit that this is a pretty fair question to ask. Our elected officials really should know basic stuff like this. This writer feels like that's not too high a bar to set.

Ministry of Truth: Ever the Authoritarian, Obama Wants Government Regulation of Speech and Press
Warren Squire
The secondhand embarrassment is very real right now LOL

Arabic people make up about one-fifth (twenty percent) of the population of Israel and Arab citizens share all the same legal rights as Jewish Israelis. Arab Israelis enjoy complete freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and the right to educate their children in their tradition. They receive identical social welfare benefits as other Israelis. They are entitled to municipal services and have municipal voting rights. Arab citizens of Israel are distinct from Arabs living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, though.

Yeah, we had to check and make sure this was the for-real Matt Gaetz account as well. These days, it's getting harder and harder to tell parody and satire from genuine posts.

The rest of Tamer's post reads: 'We have Arab parties in parliament and Arab public officials across the country.  The claim that Arabs with Israeli citizenship can’t vote in the democracy they live in is silly and disconnected from reality.'

If only there was a tiny box that we could carry around in our pockets every day that contained the entirety of the knowledge of the world that we inhabit, and we could have information right at our fingertips at all times. That kind of invention would certainly help prevent public blunders such as this one.

Oh, wait...

-----------

