Matt Gaetz Finds Out the Hard Way That There IS Such a Thing as a Very Stupid Question

Remember the saying that goes 'there are no stupid questions'? Well, that saying is wrong and Matt Gaetz is merely the latest example of this.

This one is a doozy, y'all. Check it out...

If Israel is a Democracy when do all the Arabs who live there get to vote? https://t.co/hervjouCKE — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) June 19, 2025

Sigh.

This writer honestly has no words, but thankfully you, Dear Readers, did!

Um... the next election? Like usual. — Ultimate Dad Bod Champ (@NerdySmurph) June 20, 2025

For those not 'in the know', if your take gets frogged, it was a REALLY bad take and you should delete it and reevaluate.

Remember when we all pretended there was a chance you might become the Attorney General lol — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 19, 2025

How did you ever get elected? pic.twitter.com/KadyupptSe — Ron Tucker (@FearIsALiar60) June 20, 2025

Love Gaetz or hate him, you kind of have to admit that this is a pretty fair question to ask. Our elected officials really should know basic stuff like this. This writer feels like that's not too high a bar to set.

You don't think Arabs get to vote in Israel? At least read a wiki page you absolute ignoramus. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 19, 2025

Arabs who are Israeli citizens already all can vote, serve in the Knesset, serve in the IDF etc..



Non-citizens can’t vote. The same is true in America.



Why do you know nothing about the subjects you post about? — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 19, 2025

The secondhand embarrassment is very real right now LOL

Arabic people make up about one-fifth (twenty percent) of the population of Israel and Arab citizens share all the same legal rights as Jewish Israelis. Arab Israelis enjoy complete freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and the right to educate their children in their tradition. They receive identical social welfare benefits as other Israelis. They are entitled to municipal services and have municipal voting rights. Arab citizens of Israel are distinct from Arabs living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, though.

Holy Frick, dude!!! Of all the low IQ things to say... — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) June 19, 2025

Arab public have 10 Knesset members and in the past it was 13. Previous goverment they were part of the Bennet coalition.

This is a very dumb tweet. https://t.co/k32ynruBjk — Issac (@Architradr) June 19, 2025

I literally was anxiously looking for the “parody/fake account” marker.



What is happening? https://t.co/qMPOAi4Plo — Captain Arab (@henrythecoles) June 19, 2025

I had to double check this was the real Matt Gaetz account and not a parody…because surely a former elected congressman would know that yes, Arabs living legally in Israel do in fact get to vote. Surely you wouldn’t seriously post on social media such an asinine questions. 🤨 — 𝔽𝕣𝕠𝕫𝕖𝕟𝔹𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 🇨🇦 (@frozen_belle) June 20, 2025

Yeah, we had to check and make sure this was the for-real Matt Gaetz account as well. These days, it's getting harder and harder to tell parody and satire from genuine posts.

I’m an Israeli Arab and I’ve voted 6 times in the past decade.

In 2022, 53% of eligible Arab citizens voted in national elections.



In the last local elections, the Arab turnout reached 76%, far above the national average of 49%.



We have Arab parties in parliament and Arab… https://t.co/CfHXPcsIIB — Tamer Masudin (@TMasudin) June 19, 2025

The rest of Tamer's post reads: 'We have Arab parties in parliament and Arab public officials across the country. The claim that Arabs with Israeli citizenship can’t vote in the democracy they live in is silly and disconnected from reality.'

If they can't vote, maybe the Arabs who are serving in the Knesset can pass a law allowing them to. 🙄 You're a buffoon. — Clutch Cargo (@epeterd916) June 20, 2025

If you had eyes, you'd notice the openly Islamist Arab political parties in the Knesset. — 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿☘️An American Anglican, Esq. ⚓☧ (@AmericanPolack) June 20, 2025

It’s never too late to delete this. — Ray-Ray Green (@Prolife_Texan__) June 20, 2025

Thankfully, the conflagration of your remaining credibility is easily extinguished by spitting on it. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 20, 2025

If only there was a tiny box that we could carry around in our pockets every day that contained the entirety of the knowledge of the world that we inhabit, and we could have information right at our fingertips at all times. That kind of invention would certainly help prevent public blunders such as this one.

Oh, wait...

