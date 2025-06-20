BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Rules That Trump Can Federalize the National Guard During LA’s...
A Needle in a Haystack? No, Two Illegals. Police Arrest Suspected Smuggler and His Human Cargo in Texas

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:10 AM on June 20, 2025
AP Photo/Dave Kolpack

Someone’s been watching Breaking Bad. Texas police recently pulled over a truck with a trailer and arrested a suspected human smuggler and two illegal aliens. The foreign men were discovered on the trailer in a compartment buried under bales of hay.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Yes, there will be hay puns.

Posters were shocked that the suspected smuggler didn’t even have a cover story.

Coming into the country illegally can get people killed.

Crossing the border during the summer can be a death sentence. Smugglers often hide their human cargo inside enclosed spaces, which can quickly turn into ovens.

The punishment for smugglers should be so harsh that it deters others from even considering doing it.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations, which include lots of hay puns.

We agree. This is what we voted for. A hayride back over the border would suit us just fine.

BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS

