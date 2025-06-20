A Needle in a Haystack? No, Two Illegals. Police Arrest Suspected Smuggler and His Human Cargo in Texas

Someone’s been watching Breaking Bad. Texas police recently pulled over a truck with a trailer and arrested a suspected human smuggler and two illegal aliens. The foreign men were discovered on the trailer in a compartment buried under bales of hay.

Advertisement

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

TWO Illegal aliens were found INSIDE OF A HAY STACK after a man was caught smuggling them in San Antonio in the back of his truck.pic.twitter.com/AjFisq116k — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 19, 2025.

Instead of a needle in a haystack it's an illegal in a haystack. — Austin Videos (@ATXVideos) June 19, 2025

Na na na na,

Hay hay hay. Goodbye! — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 19, 2025

Yes, there will be hay puns.

Posters were shocked that the suspected smuggler didn’t even have a cover story.

I don’t think the guy got the message that there was a new sheriff in town — RabbitTurd (@TheJetEngineer) June 19, 2025

Totally not slave labor.

Totally not human trafficking.

Just plain ol' "Texas Men" with an affinity for riding in hay stacks. — Jay (@JayOnlyInWaves) June 19, 2025

Dude didn’t even have an alibi or story, nothing. “Uh, idk” is not a good answer 🤣. I can’t imagine how hot and hard to breathe it was in there. Kids look 15yrs old. What the hell — Always_Strive_Forward (@frogwitmindset) June 20, 2025

Coming into the country illegally can get people killed.

Crossing the border during the summer can be a death sentence. Smugglers often hide their human cargo inside enclosed spaces, which can quickly turn into ovens.

Wow. It will have been so dangerously hot under that hay. — Angela Beegle (aka chotii) ☕ (@chotiari) June 19, 2025

So, they didn't die of heat stroke?? EGADS!! — Naynay (@eljin56) June 19, 2025

That had to be warm and toastie. Might have just saved their lives. — Brian G (@98CRuE6) June 19, 2025

Sneaking in like this should be punished more harshly — Lisa Miller (@LisaMil04911006) June 19, 2025

The punishment for smugglers should be so harsh that it deters others from even considering doing it.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations, which include lots of hay puns.

Hay, be nice. They need a good bale bondsman. This really might be the last straw for these guys. — Michael (@reallyMikeB) June 19, 2025

Talk about a bale-out plan gone wrong! — Kumar Kesineni (@kesinenikumar) June 19, 2025

no bale, straight to jail. — David (@DavidB40485) June 19, 2025

This is outrageous!



Grab the pitchforks. — PyroBlue 🎆 (@BlastingMaster) June 19, 2025

That had to itch. — GiGi81 (@GGi1981) June 20, 2025

They do all that just to come here and tell us how great Mexico is — Freedom Nexxus (@InfirmaPeribit) June 19, 2025

Every last one has to go.



Come in the right way or leave the hard way. — Midnight (@Nocte_Insanire) June 19, 2025

We agree. This is what we voted for. A hayride back over the border would suit us just fine.