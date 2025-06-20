Eye in the Sky: Some Serious Weather Sends a Mysterious Orb Soaring into a Neighborhood

Matt Gaetz Finds Out the Hard Way That There IS Such a Thing...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on June 20, 2025
meme

A recent storm dropped a large spherical object into a residential neighborhood in Indiana. Some say it looks like a big eyeball, others compare it to a spaceship. However, its true origin is more down-to-earth.

Everything is revealed starting here. (READ)

The orb-shaped item is a radome.

Here’s an example of what one looks like when it’s intact on a tower.

Too funny!

The revelation of the item’s identity didn’t stop commenters' imaginations from running wild. Several said it looked like it came from a galaxy far, far away.

That’s an ion cannon from The Empire Strikes Back.

Some posters said it reminded them of a craft that crashed in Colorado on an '80s TV sitcom.

Wait until Orson hears about this!

Some posters immediately thought of a smash hit from The Alan Parsons Project. (WATCH)

‘I can read your mind.’

Then there’s that scene from The Truman Show movie.

‘Good morning, and in case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night!’ There seems to be some confusion about where the dome came from. A local weatherman says it blew over from a defunct company's property, while a local aerospace company says it's theirs. Whatever the case, we hope that the dome is returned to its home soon.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT INDIANA SPACEX

