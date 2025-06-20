Eye in the Sky: Some Serious Weather Sends a Mysterious Orb Soaring into a Neighborhood

A recent storm dropped a large spherical object into a residential neighborhood in Indiana. Some say it looks like a big eyeball, others compare it to a spaceship. However, its true origin is more down-to-earth.

Advertisement

Everything is revealed starting here. (READ)

Gigantic dome that ‘looks like an eyeball’ falls from sky, lands on Indiana street during storm https://t.co/p6XURn2eIs pic.twitter.com/4HmJBLuDWS — New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2025

The storms that hit Indianapolis this afternoon sent a radome flying and on to a neighborhood street. A radome protects radar systems or antennas from the weather...looks like wherever this came from will need a new one! pic.twitter.com/bgEeVoUbLH — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) June 19, 2025

The spaceship has landed?... Actually, @SeanAshWX has a simpler explanation for this situation near 21st and Arlington here in Indy.



He says a radome from a defunct radar at the old Raytheon site got blown off a building during the storms.#13News #INWX pic.twitter.com/em7SNZIqnF — Alex Almanza (@AlexAlmanzaWTHR) June 19, 2025

The orb-shaped item is a radome.

Here’s an example of what one looks like when it’s intact on a tower.

The old WSR-57 radome in Topeka was always a favorite of mine pic.twitter.com/qEGNxJlCmg — Isaiah Montgomery (@GumryWX) June 19, 2025

Somebody’s Doppler is naked. — CriticalZaku (@CriticalZaku) June 20, 2025

Too funny!

The revelation of the item’s identity didn’t stop commenters' imaginations from running wild. Several said it looked like it came from a galaxy far, far away.

Is anybody else seeing the Death Star here? — Bill Ward (@NGBill_Ward) June 19, 2025

They just want you to believe to believe it's a harmless metal eyeball, but...... pic.twitter.com/EvfFTfpQXi — Temu Illinois Irish James (@blackdoglurking) June 20, 2025

That’s an ion cannon from The Empire Strikes Back.

Some posters said it reminded them of a craft that crashed in Colorado on an '80s TV sitcom.

Then Robin Williams emerged from the hatch... — PAULINE PLAST (@PaulinePlast) June 20, 2025

Mork arrived in a Egg pic.twitter.com/64Jo3e56rc — Jalartifact♧ (@don_mcnally) January 19, 2025

Nanu nanu — Victor Talbott (@VictorE1369) June 20, 2025

Wait until Orson hears about this!

Some posters immediately thought of a smash hit from The Alan Parsons Project. (WATCH)

"Don't think sorry's easily said"



- 🎙️The Alan Parsons Project, 🎵 Eye in the sky

pic.twitter.com/rEJ8dBMg8V — Music and lyrics! 🎙️🎵🎸🎼🎹🤘 (@somethingrand77) June 7, 2025

Advertisement

It's was the eye in the sky..... — MaryAlice David, Esq. (@MaryAli20063775) June 20, 2025

Looking at you.. — Minuteman76 (@nicknam02636181) June 20, 2025

‘I can read your mind.’

Then there’s that scene from The Truman Show movie.

Truman show vibes — Monica1776 (@ATX1776) June 20, 2025

brings me these vibes pic.twitter.com/jOZyN2tyIb — Xavi (@LearningFX) June 20, 2025

‘Good morning, and in case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night!’ There seems to be some confusion about where the dome came from. A local weatherman says it blew over from a defunct company's property, while a local aerospace company says it's theirs. Whatever the case, we hope that the dome is returned to its home soon.