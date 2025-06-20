Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Iranians Chanting ‘Death to America’ are Respectful

Matt Gaetz Finds Out the Hard Way That There IS Such a Thing...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on June 20, 2025
AP Photo

One of former President Barack Obama’s lackeys is out extolling the ‘similarities’ between Iran and the United States. But most importantly, Richard Stengel wants to stress that when Iranians scream ‘Death to America’ over and over, it’s coming from a place of deep respect for our country and our culture.

Here’s more. (READ)

Obama's Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Richard Stengel says the United States has a lot in common with Iran.

Stengel said that Iranians do, in fact, chant "Death to America," but are respectful about it. 

"Iran is the most Western nation in the whole Middle East. We have much more in common with them than a lot of countries that we do have alliances with."

Have a listen. (WATCH)

If they get hold of you, they’ll give you the most peaceful, respectful beheading ever while listing their favorite American action movies.

It looks like ‘respectful death to America’ is the new ‘mostly peaceful protests.’

You think?

Commenters are trying to find commonalities between Iran and America, but are having a hard time finding any.

Maybe that’s what he meant. There are similarities between Iran and the Democrat Party. Not sure that’s something one wants to broadcast to American voters, though.

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISLAM TERRORISM

