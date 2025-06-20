Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Iranians Chanting ‘Death to America’ are Respectful

One of former President Barack Obama’s lackeys is out extolling the ‘similarities’ between Iran and the United States. But most importantly, Richard Stengel wants to stress that when Iranians scream ‘Death to America’ over and over, it’s coming from a place of deep respect for our country and our culture.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Obama's Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Richard Stengel says the United States has a lot in common with Iran. Stengel said that Iranians do, in fact, chant "Death to America," but are respectful about it. "Iran is the most Western nation in the whole Middle East. We have much more in common with them than a lot of countries that we do have alliances with."

Have a listen. (WATCH)

NEW: Obama's Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Richard Stengel says the United States has a lot in common with Iran.



Stengel said that Iranians do, in fact, chant "Death to America," but are respectful about it.



"Iran is the most Western nation… pic.twitter.com/v3VWkONi4p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 19, 2025

Well, as long as they're respectful about wishing me dead, then i suppose it's ok. — Wells (@TheSeahorseAT) June 19, 2025

If they get hold of you, they’ll give you the most peaceful, respectful beheading ever while listing their favorite American action movies.

It looks like ‘respectful death to America’ is the new ‘mostly peaceful protests.’

Mostly respectful Death to America chanting — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2025

So it’s a mostly peaceful “Death to America” chant pic.twitter.com/x7kIC6wUUY — WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) June 19, 2025

I fear we may not even be close, but wow! pic.twitter.com/Fp9pDQsihK — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) June 19, 2025

These people are crazy 🤪 — semper fi (@hess_roy) June 19, 2025

You think?

Commenters are trying to find commonalities between Iran and America, but are having a hard time finding any.

What similarities specifically do we share with a jihadist, Sharia-controlled militarized nation?



Last time I checked, we don't stone our citizens because of dissent. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 19, 2025

Or Toss gays off buildings, stone woman for promiscuous behavior, marry off prepubescent girls……I’m getting tired …shall I continue — racerex145 (@dpascard145) June 19, 2025

To be fair, these people think burning down cities is peaceful protesting — Mike Smith (@michaeljsmith17) June 19, 2025

The left wants death to America. That’s a similarity — neA (@dogpiearthrover) June 19, 2025

Maybe that’s what he meant. There are similarities between Iran and the Democrat Party. Not sure that’s something one wants to broadcast to American voters, though.