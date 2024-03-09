President Biden Apologizes for Calling 'Lincoln' Riley's Killer 'Illegal'

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden got himself in hot water with his base when he in his State of the Union address referred to the alleged murderer of Laken Riley an "illegal." Here's Rep. Jamaal Bowman:

Advertisement

No human is illegal. We have to be very intentional in the language we use to describe human beings. Careless & inflammatory language only creates fear & animosity of vulnerable groups and aligns with MAGA extremist playbooks. We can do better by centering our shared humanity. — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) March 8, 2024

They care more about hurting the killer's feelings than the fact that a 22-year-old is dead from having her head bashed in.

Biden went on MSNBC to correct himself — he should have said "undocumented." He then went on to claim the illegal immigrants who surged to the border on his cue built this country.

BREAKING: Biden apologizes for calling Laken Riley's kiIIer an "illegal"



"I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country." pic.twitter.com/nNTOLzq5vP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 9, 2024

They built this country. By coming here illegally and draining the resources of all the sanctuary cities that have to pay to feed and shelter them.

Biden did it. He really did it.



He apologized to a criminal.



So gross.



Disqualifying.#LakenRiley — Laurie (@laurieinri) March 9, 2024

He's more worried about the feelings an illegal that murdered an American than the American the illegal murdered. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 9, 2024

Biden is asked if he regrets using the word “illegal” referring to the illegal who killed Laken Riley.



“…Technically not supposed to be here” pic.twitter.com/6JZVEqTwXv — Ahmed (@ahmedyehia___) March 9, 2024

Disgraceful that Biden is now apologizing to illegals.



Shame on him.



But not surprising.



Illegals are now Biden’s base. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 9, 2024

Um... how exactly did foreign nationals from China, Africa, and the Middle East, running across the border illegally in the last 3 years to get free money, "build this country"? — Pax Hart (@PaxHart) March 9, 2024

Illegal immigrants did not build this country. They make it demonstrably worse for the average American by undercutting their wages, reducing their negotiating and buying power, straining social services, and placing a demand on low-income housing. — Jonathan (@jonathanism_) March 9, 2024

The handlers gave him a talking to. — A Nobody (@N047201) March 9, 2024

He doesn't apologize for getting Laken Riley's name wrong after being shamed into saying it out loud, but he apologizes for calling her killer "illegal." Unreal.

***