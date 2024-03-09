Aaron Rupar Warns That He's Not Holding Back This Election
President Biden Apologizes for Calling 'Lincoln' Riley's Killer 'Illegal'

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on March 09, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden got himself in hot water with his base when he in his State of the Union address referred to the alleged murderer of Laken Riley an "illegal." Here's Rep. Jamaal Bowman:

They care more about hurting the killer's feelings than the fact that a 22-year-old is dead from having her head bashed in.

Biden went on MSNBC to correct himself — he should have said "undocumented." He then went on to claim the illegal immigrants who surged to the border on his cue built this country.

They built this country. By coming here illegally and draining the resources of all the sanctuary cities that have to pay to feed and shelter them.

He doesn't apologize for getting Laken Riley's name wrong after being shamed into saying it out loud, but he apologizes for calling her killer "illegal." Unreal.

***

