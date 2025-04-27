Eagles Superstar Saquon Barkley Tees Off with Trump in Epic New Jersey Golf Showdown

The star of the Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley, spent time playing golf with President Trump in New Jersey today. This, of course, sent tongues wagging. The haters were apocalyptic, as usual.

Eagles’ Saquon Barkley hangs out with Trump after teammate dodges question on White House visit https://t.co/iOqF2ebf7d pic.twitter.com/FLKZEMVTw5

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was spotted with President Donald Trump at his golf course in New Jersey on Sunday, a day before the team visits the White House.

A photo that made the rounds on social media showed Barkley sitting to Trump’s left.

There were at least a dozen “Make America Great Again” hats sitting on the table directly in front of the Super Bowl champion NFL star and the president.

He flew back to Washington with Trump.





Barkley’s appearance with Trump came a few days after Jalen Hurts raised eyebrows when he was silent on a question about whether he would visit the White House with the team to celebrate their Super Bowl championship.

Appearing on the red carpet for the 2025 TIME100 gala in New York City on Thursday night, Hurts was asked whether he planned on visiting the White House for next week’s official visit on Monday.

“Um,” Hurts said before looking around. He never answered the question as the interviewer thanked him for his time.

A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital in early March that an invitation from the president had been sent and that the team had “enthusiastically accepted.”

This followed the Eagles’ decision not to attend the White House in 2018 after winning the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl.

During that time, Trump rescinded the invitation to host the Eagles after several players said they would not participate in the visit because of his previous criticisms of national anthem protests.