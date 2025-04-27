Kim Jong Un Announces Hundreds of North Korean Troops to Fuel Russia’s Ukraine...
DEA Crashes the Party: 100 Illegals Nabbed in Nightclub Raid, Uncovering a Sizzling...
Rowling’s Generous Gesture: A Gift for a Woman Ostracized from Lit Festivals for...
VIP
White House Correspondents' Dinner: A Shameless Gala of Self-Praise and It Is Infuriating
Trump-Voting Traitors? Hakeem Jeffries Makes Uncivil Comment During Capitol Civil War Hist...
Pencil Neck and the Autopen: Trump Signals that Adam Schiff’s Presidential Pardon Could...
‘OLLA-GAWKY on STEROIDS!’ Bernie Sanders Warns of New, More Muscular Strain of Oligarchy
Deportation Reports Go Rogue: News Parrots Activists, Hides Truth and Flat Out Lies...
Speedboat Takes to the Air at Lake Havasu Event - Crazy Multi-Angle Video...
CNN Collapse: The Cable News Outlet Isn’t Captivating Viewers but Relying on Captive...
Elon Musk: 'Robots Will Surpass Good Human Surgeons Within a Few Years'
NYT’s David Brooks Doesn’t Have the Details but Is Sure Judges Who Obstruct...
Sen. Mike Lee: 'I’m Pro-Choice' ... 'School Choice, That Is'
‘It’s News to Us!’: ‘Journos’ Chided for ‘Missing’ Biden’s Cognitive Decline They Knew...

Eagles Superstar Saquon Barkley Tees Off with Trump in Epic New Jersey Golf Showdown

justmindy
justmindy | 8:45 PM on April 27, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The star of the Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley, spent time playing golf with President Trump in New Jersey today. This, of course, sent tongues wagging. The haters were apocalyptic, as usual. 

Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was spotted with President Donald Trump at his golf course in New Jersey on Sunday, a day before the team visits the White House.

A photo that made the rounds on social media showed Barkley sitting to Trump’s left.

There were at least a dozen “Make America Great Again” hats sitting on the table directly in front of the Super Bowl champion NFL star and the president.

He flew back to Washington with Trump.


Barkley’s appearance with Trump came a few days after Jalen Hurts raised eyebrows when he was silent on a question about whether he would visit the White House with the team to celebrate their Super Bowl championship.

Appearing on the red carpet for the 2025 TIME100 gala in New York City on Thursday night, Hurts was asked whether he planned on visiting the White House for next week’s official visit on Monday.

“Um,” Hurts said before looking around. He never answered the question as the interviewer thanked him for his time.

A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital in early March that an invitation from the president had been sent and that the team had “enthusiastically accepted.”

This followed the Eagles’ decision not to attend the White House in 2018 after winning the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl. 

During that time, Trump rescinded the invitation to host the Eagles after several players said they would not participate in the visit because of his previous criticisms of national anthem protests. 

Recommended

DEA Crashes the Party: 100 Illegals Nabbed in Nightclub Raid, Uncovering a Sizzling Den of Crime
justmindy
Advertisement

The critics are just coping and seething with rage. It's a bit hilarious. 

Of course, there was also sane people in the comments and they were pleased to see Saquon enjoying time with the President.

Advertisement

That's the spirit!

Tags: EAGLES PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA EAGLES SUPER BOWL TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DEA Crashes the Party: 100 Illegals Nabbed in Nightclub Raid, Uncovering a Sizzling Den of Crime
justmindy
Trump-Voting Traitors? Hakeem Jeffries Makes Uncivil Comment During Capitol Civil War History Talk
Warren Squire
Rowling’s Generous Gesture: A Gift for a Woman Ostracized from Lit Festivals for Opposing the Trans Mafia
justmindy
Pencil Neck and the Autopen: Trump Signals that Adam Schiff’s Presidential Pardon Could Be Illegitimate
Warren Squire
Jessica Tarlov Tries SHAMING MAGA Over Deported Illegal Kids, Gets BUSTED Pushing False Narrative Instead
Sam J.
CNN Collapse: The Cable News Outlet Isn’t Captivating Viewers but Relying on Captive Ones - It’s BAD
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DEA Crashes the Party: 100 Illegals Nabbed in Nightclub Raid, Uncovering a Sizzling Den of Crime justmindy
Advertisement