'Muslim Ban' 2.0: Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry of Individuals From 12 Countries

Oh no, are we going to go through another "Muslim ban" hysteria cycle like we did in 2013? It wasn't a ban on Muslims; it was a ban based on countries singled out as threats by the Obama administration.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that:

Fully restricts and limits the entry of nationals from 12 countries found to be deficient with regards to screening and vetting and determined to pose a very high risk to the United States: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen Partially restricts and limits the entry of nationals from 7 countries who also pose a high level of risk to the United States: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela

"We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen... That is why today I am signing a new executive order placing travel restrictions on countries including Yemen, Somalia, Haiti, Libya, and numerous others." –President Trump pic.twitter.com/ER7nGM4TO2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 4, 2025

This editor had to look up Eritrea this April when an American military contractor working in Germany faced trial for the stabbing murder of a 64-year-old Eritrean "asylum seeker" who was sexually assaulting her at a train station.

Expect an update tomorrow morning with an injunction and the words "Muslim ban."

***