Rolling Stone: Elizabeth Warren Releases Her Report on Elon Musk’s Corruption
Former WH Press Secretary KJP Reveals In Book She's FLEEING Dem Party Like...
Elon Musk Calls the Big, Beautiful Bill a 'Disgusting Abomination'
We Will NOT Apologize for Doing Our Jobs! U.S. Attorney Leah Foley SMACKS...
Wildcard Wednesday: Scottie Scheffler, Chris Cuomo, and a Girl Who Likes to Dress...
A Furious Chris Mowery Explains How We Already Have a Veterans Month, Morons
There's His Motive! Boulder Terror Suspect Says Jihad Is More Important Than His...
Missoula, Montana Votes to Make the Pride Flag an Official City Flag
THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of...
We Thought No One Was Above the Law? NJ Mayor Baraka Sues DHS...
While Dems Claim ICE Agents Are the Terrorists, Here's Who They Just Took...
Book: KJP Worked 'Informally' With Publicist Who Was Included on Official Emails
NO ONE Is Surprised! Columbia Protester Has Direct Ties to Hamas-Linked Militant Group
'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and...

'Muslim Ban' 2.0: Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry of Individuals From 12 Countries

Brett T. | 8:15 PM on June 04, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Oh no, are we going to go through another "Muslim ban" hysteria cycle like we did in 2013? It wasn't a ban on Muslims; it was a ban based on countries singled out as threats by the Obama administration.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that:

Fully restricts and limits the entry of nationals from 12 countries found to be deficient with regards to screening and vetting and determined to pose a very high risk to the United States: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen

Partially restricts and limits the entry of nationals from 7 countries who also pose a high level of risk to the United States: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela

This editor had to look up Eritrea this April when an American military contractor working in Germany faced trial for the stabbing murder of a 64-year-old Eritrean "asylum seeker" who was sexually assaulting her at a train station.

Recommended

A Furious Chris Mowery Explains How We Already Have a Veterans Month, Morons
Brett T.
Advertisement

Count on it.

Expect an update tomorrow morning with an injunction and the words "Muslim ban."

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HAITI IRAN YEMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Furious Chris Mowery Explains How We Already Have a Veterans Month, Morons
Brett T.
Rolling Stone: Elizabeth Warren Releases Her Report on Elon Musk’s Corruption
Brett T.
We Will NOT Apologize for Doing Our Jobs! U.S. Attorney Leah Foley SMACKS Down Boston's Anti-ICE Mayor Wu
Amy Curtis
While Dems Claim ICE Agents Are the Terrorists, Here's Who They Just Took Into Custody
Doug P.
THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of Boulder, CO Terrorist
Doug P.
Former WH Press Secretary KJP Reveals In Book She's FLEEING Dem Party Like a Rat From a Sinking Ship
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Furious Chris Mowery Explains How We Already Have a Veterans Month, Morons Brett T.
Advertisement