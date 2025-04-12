‘CHAOS’: The Memo Has Gone Out to Dems and the Media
Rep. Eric Swalwell Yelling Into a Bullhorn to Encourage a Few Protesters Speaks...
OOPS! End Wokeness DEMOLISHES the Left's Gaslighting About Plane Crashes With a Simple...

That'll Teach Elon a Lesson! Soy Boy Lefty Throws a Pie at Optimus Robot Display (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 12, 2025
Twitchy

The Left is struggling under the Trump administration. Between Tesla protests and arsons and vandalism, they're really showing their true colors.

But this writer is unsure what this Lefty soy boy was hoping to accomplish by attacking an Optimus robot.

WATCH:

That'll show 'em!

This writer says 'Please' and 'Thank you' to Siri in the hopes that if AI takes over the world, it'll remember she was polite. Throwing pies at robots doesn't seem like a good way to endear yourself to our future robot overlords.

She kids, of course. Sort of.

SEE?!

Nailed it.

He totally doesn't sound like an NPC or anything. Nope. Not at all.

We would've died laughing.

Hahahahahaha.

AI is great sometimes.

They've lived in a world where it's (D)ifferent when they do it, thinking there won't be any consequences.

Physical fitness is white supremacy.

No, they really believe that.

We all heard his 'explanation.'

Absolutely robotic.

Optimus doesn't forget.

Totally not mentally ill.

Heh.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.

