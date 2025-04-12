The Left is struggling under the Trump administration. Between Tesla protests and arsons and vandalism, they're really showing their true colors.

But this writer is unsure what this Lefty soy boy was hoping to accomplish by attacking an Optimus robot.

Advertisement

WATCH:

A leftist chucked a pie at an Optimus robot display inside a Tesla dealership.pic.twitter.com/Jr7908LoHp — Department of Government Efficiency News (@DOGE__news) April 10, 2025

That'll show 'em!

This writer says 'Please' and 'Thank you' to Siri in the hopes that if AI takes over the world, it'll remember she was polite. Throwing pies at robots doesn't seem like a good way to endear yourself to our future robot overlords.

She kids, of course. Sort of.

SEE?!

Nailed it.

He totally doesn't sound like an NPC or anything. Nope. Not at all.

I wish that thing had come to life and grabbed him by the collar and the back of his pants, and lifted him up in the air till the cops got there 😂



That’s it… just held him dangling helplessly in the air while everyone around him laughed. — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) April 11, 2025

We would've died laughing.

Hahahahahaha.

AI is great sometimes.

I love how they record themselves for some short-lived clout on social media without pausing to realize they’re recording themselves committing a crime — Based Bologna (@TVM1776) April 10, 2025

They've lived in a world where it's (D)ifferent when they do it, thinking there won't be any consequences.

Why do they all have the physique of a microphone stand?

Embarrassing https://t.co/yAGsSj3zRd — E=MC HAMMERTIME (@scs_real) April 12, 2025

Physical fitness is white supremacy.

No, they really believe that.

Actually it’s the leftist that is more of a robot. https://t.co/hs9cLpuAi6 — Tommy Kretz (@TommyKretz) April 12, 2025

We all heard his 'explanation.'

Absolutely robotic.

do these people not realize the first thing these robots are going to do when they become sentient is hunt them down? i give it 5 years max https://t.co/xTdpVKPHcA — CAPRISUNTAN (@caprisuntan) April 12, 2025

Optimus doesn't forget.

He really showed that robot and is not mentally ill at all. https://t.co/uMff6Qe8Kc — SarahK (@preptodye) April 11, 2025

Totally not mentally ill.

Transgender children in Africa could have eaten that pie. https://t.co/RCEd5OhGJI — Clint Taylor (@ClintTaylor) April 11, 2025

Heh.