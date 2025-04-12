Megyn Kelly Goes Off on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for Cosplaying as an ICE Agent

This is a catfight I didn't see coming. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has posted quite a few photos of herself decked out in ICE gear doing ride-alongs with the agents. This is just from earlier this week:

Advertisement

Human traffickers. Drug Smugglers. 18th Street Gang members. Spent the morning in Phoenix with our brave @ICEgov and Arizona law enforcement arresting these dirtbags and getting them off of our streets. pic.twitter.com/yH13jWwF1S — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 8, 2025

Make America Safe Again. pic.twitter.com/Wy6vdlj3hB — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 8, 2025

She's leading raids? She's definitely hands-on at her job, then. This has triggered Megyn Kelly, who is tired of Noem cosplaying as an agent.

Megyn Kelly slams Kristie Noem for ICE agent "cosplaying". Also says she's doing it with 25 pounds of hair and 30 pounds of makeup. Listen, then tell me if you agree with what she's saying. 👍 pic.twitter.com/xpAI2RClzQ — Jannine.. #MagaMemeQueen ™️ 👑🇺🇸 (@janninereid1) April 12, 2025

This editor doesn't know whom to root for. What do the people of X think?

I don’t agree with the posturing, but Kelly is known for bashing women she doesn’t like, which is also not a good look. — DiCrews (@NativeFl2022) April 12, 2025

I like Sec. Noem, but @megynkelly is 100% correct.



There is no rational need for a Cabinet member to act like a social media influencer. — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) April 12, 2025

Absolutely right. It’s embarrassing. — Sean (@BendingFrames) April 12, 2025

I mostly agree with Megyn, but not on this. Kristi is a huge cheer leader for the cause. — Dr Trumpenstein (@DoctorCanDo) April 12, 2025

I agree with a lot of @megynkelly but I have to disagree with her on this. — James R Takagi (@James8251450781) April 12, 2025

As long as noem gets the job done

I don't care what she looks like — americashawk dittohead (@americashawk) April 12, 2025

I think she’s probably great for morale and wants to understand exactly what goes on. I would want to look good with all those cameras too. We have bigger issues that need our attention — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) April 12, 2025

I have to agree with @megynkelly on this one! She looks ridiculous, and her actions are demeaning to real agents. — NCCardinal (@NCCardinal13) April 12, 2025

On the fence. She can't help that she's gorgeous. Doesn't take away from what she's doing. And actually, she brings a lot of attention to what's going on. I say leave her alone. Nothing is status quo anymore. Thankfully those days are done! — Mar (@mamarmcmullen) April 12, 2025

We're on the fence, too. Noem seems to be effective at her job, so we don't care how she looks.

***