Megyn Kelly Goes Off on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for Cosplaying as an ICE Agent

Brett T. | 7:45 PM on April 12, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

This is a catfight I didn't see coming. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has posted quite a few photos of herself decked out in ICE gear doing ride-alongs with the agents. This is just from earlier this week:

She's leading raids? She's definitely hands-on at her job, then. This has triggered Megyn Kelly, who is tired of Noem cosplaying as an agent.

This editor doesn't know whom to root for. What do the people of X think?

We're on the fence, too. Noem seems to be effective at her job, so we don't care how she looks.

***

Tags: DHS KRISTI NOEM MEGYN KELLY

