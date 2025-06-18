Whoopi’s Totally Wacky Take: Equating Her Millionaire Life to Iran’s Death Penalty for Being Gay

'Stop that News!' MSNBC Conspicuously Dumps Out of Pete Hegseth Touting Trump’s ZERO...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:05 PM on June 18, 2025
ABC

Whoopi Goldberg, a Black woman with incredible wealth and privilege in the United States, apparently believes her life is similar to the fate gay people face in Iran. It's illegal to be gay in Iran. Sigh.

Advertisement

Who can even stand to watch this mess?

It absolutely brings no benefit to the world. 

The fact she makes millions to say absolute nonsense is stunning.

Dick Durbin Tried to Make the Biden Cognitive Decline Hearing About Trump and Failed Miserably
Doug P.
Advertisement

They should both be fired honestly.

Honestly, it's every day actually.

It just shows Whoopi's lack of moral clarity for her to even pretend there is.

Advertisement

That's a fair suggestion. 

Per usual. 

Whoopi is running a daily master class in idiocy. 

Too much time around Leftists. 

Dick Durbin Tried to Make the Biden Cognitive Decline Hearing About Trump and Failed Miserably
Doug P.
