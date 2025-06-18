Whoopi’s Totally Wacky Take: Equating Her Millionaire Life to Iran’s Death Penalty for Being Gay

Whoopi Goldberg, a Black woman with incredible wealth and privilege in the United States, apparently believes her life is similar to the fate gay people face in Iran. It's illegal to be gay in Iran. Sigh.

The View's Whoopi Goldberg: Being black in America is the same as being gay or a woman in Iran.



REMINDER: Homosexuality is criminalized in Iran. The maximum penalty is death. pic.twitter.com/Fa9RlBjQWm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 18, 2025

Daily nationally-televised insane asylum https://t.co/KEJEtyYAqu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 18, 2025

Who can even stand to watch this mess?

Whoopi Goldberg is, forgive me, a moral idiot. https://t.co/aI3blDCQKP — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 18, 2025

How this show continues to be allowed to air on TV is beyond embarrassing, they just spew hatred and bs all day. https://t.co/CwpB1mM4p6 — Casey Smeraglia (@CaseySmeraglia) June 18, 2025

It absolutely brings no benefit to the world.

Why is this show still on the air again? Does anyone actually watch it? Garbage. Destructive, ridiculous garbage. https://t.co/pNQPAJoJH7 — Maggie Donovan (@UTLandMaggie) June 18, 2025

Whoopi is a joke. She should never be taken seriously, in any setting. https://t.co/JIgWouZkiz — NunyaBusiness (@SocratesInTejas) June 18, 2025

The fact she makes millions to say absolute nonsense is stunning.

Amazing to be that @TerryMoran was fired for his statements, but Whoopi still actively has a job at @ABC . https://t.co/bNU9OY2rMS — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 18, 2025

They should both be fired honestly.

🤦‍♂️ what a self-centered, ignorant perspective on the world.. https://t.co/gFWuL9Z4NZ — Green Bull (@GrnBulls) June 18, 2025

The View completely unhinged today. https://t.co/aCCkQdAiTg — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 18, 2025

Honestly, it's every day actually.

The crap that comes out of these lunatics @RobertIger is just insane! Why you let it continue is beyond me except you must endorse it I guess! 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/YMcbSe1nX6 — Greg living in a 🍌🇺🇸 (@gregr209) June 18, 2025

There is absolutely no moral equivalence between the US and Islamic Republic. https://t.co/kwX9LFE6pJ — Ed Tarnowski (@edtarnowski) June 18, 2025

It just shows Whoopi's lack of moral clarity for her to even pretend there is.

To describe Whoopi Goldberg as moronic is an insult to other morons. https://t.co/Czbedx7BQ9 — Tobiñ (@CTobin10) June 18, 2025

Perhaps an exchange program could be arranged. — Sue (@SusanK1717) June 18, 2025

That's a fair suggestion.

Except you can get killed for being gay over there idiot. — JUST a GUY (@markbuc47) June 18, 2025

Is she drunk?



She is arguing the way a drunk person argues. — Golden Age Matt (@MattFromDeltona) June 18, 2025

If Whoopi has to bring up stuff that happened 40 years ago to make a point, she has no point. — El Mini Chingón 🇺🇲 (@ElMiniChingon) June 18, 2025

Per usual.

For her, racism is like garlic: she uses it in everything, although sometimes it only makes the conversation reek of ridicule. — Ｍᶤᵃ (@Mia113s) June 18, 2025

@TheView is nothing more than an indoctrination camp for idiots. — LT74 🇺🇸 (@DownThunder74) June 18, 2025

Whoopi is running a daily master class in idiocy.

How does one become this crazy? — Sports Patriot (@SportsPatriotUS) June 18, 2025

Too much time around Leftists.