Attorney Asks if Mahmoud Khalil Is ‘Deportable’ for Free Speech, Who Isn’t?

Liberals are very curious about who they pick for their heroes. They all went on cable news to explain why Luigi Mangione was justified in shooting the CEO of United HealthCare in the back in cold blood on a New York City sidewalk. Their latest hero is Mahmoud Khalil, the graduate student who's being deported for leading pro-Hamas students at Columbia and even leading the takeover of a campus building, barricading two janitors inside.

Advertisement

As Twitchy reported on Friday, a judge has ruled that Khalil can be deported from the United States. His lawyers will obviously appeal the decision, but it's pretty clear that your green card doesn't guarantee you the right to remain in the U.S. It's a privilege, and one that Khalil abused by supporting a terrorist organization.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell decided to spread some fake news on his program Friday, saying, "Donald Trump can now have any person seized at any time, anywhere in their homes, anywhere, throw them onto an airplane, send them to El Salvador, put them in the prison that Donald Trump is renting down there, and leave them there forever." He's a threat to every one of us: every citizen, every non-citizen, every single one of us.

That, of course, is a lie, but it's MSNBC, so it's par for the course.

Attorney Eric Lee argued essentially the same thing, saying that if Khalil is "deportable" (no need for the quotation marks, guy), "what legal guarantee does any citizen have that their free speech rights won't be violated in any circumstances?"

Key word: citizen.

As a matter of law, if Mahmoud Khalil is "deportable" because he exercised his 1st Amendment right to free speech, what legal guarantee does any citizen have that their free speech rights won't be violated in any circumstance? The Bill of Rights either applies or it doesn't. — Eric Lee (@EricLeeAtty) April 11, 2025

Deportation is one of the harshest coercive tools the state has at its disposal. Mahmoud was a lawful permanent resident. If the state can wield its most powerful tools against someone unquestionably acting within the bounds of the US Const., is the Constitution even in effect? — Eric Lee (@EricLeeAtty) April 11, 2025

Yes.

I think you found the key word you were looking for:



CITIZEN — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 12, 2025

I mean the line between “citizen” (not Khalil) and “non-citizen” (Khalil) is pretty easy to police… — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) April 12, 2025

He's deportable because he violated the contractual arrangement he entered into with the federal government when he accepted a green card. The one where he voluntarily waived his right of free speech with regard to US acting as a representative of certain kinds of groups. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) April 12, 2025

He's deportable because America doesn't want him here.



That's all that's required.



WE DO NOT WANT HIM HERE. No foreigner has a right to be in the United States. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) April 12, 2025

The Bill of Rights and First Amendment only apply to naturalized citizens... not people on a visa or permanent residency.

I'm not even American, and I know this... — Avi Ron✡️ (@AviRonBashamaim) April 12, 2025

The fact that you're allowed to post stuff like this without any consequences, answers your question perfectly, and shows us everything we need to know about your character. — HooliganRick111👊👊 (@RickH111) April 12, 2025

Advertisement

You know as well as anybody that when you are here that when you're here as a guest of our country, you sign on the dotted line that you will not try to undermine the authority of the American government, or try to politically sway the American people into radical ideologies. — Steve McRae 😈A-Holy Pope of Agnosticism😇 (@SteveMcRae_) April 12, 2025

Since, according to your bio, you are an immigration attorney, I have to assume that you are being disingenuous regarding how rights and laws apply to citizens vs residents or visa holders. — North Shore Farmer (@Haleiwa_Farmer) April 12, 2025

It's a good thing we have experts like this immigration attorney to set us all straight.

***