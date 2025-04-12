Attorney Asks if Mahmoud Khalil Is ‘Deportable’ for Free Speech, Who Isn’t?

‘CHAOS’: The Memo Has Gone Out to Dems and the Media
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 12, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file

Liberals are very curious about who they pick for their heroes. They all went on cable news to explain why Luigi Mangione was justified in shooting the CEO of United HealthCare in the back in cold blood on a New York City sidewalk. Their latest hero is Mahmoud Khalil, the graduate student who's being deported for leading pro-Hamas students at Columbia and even leading the takeover of a campus building, barricading two janitors inside. 

As Twitchy reported on Friday, a judge has ruled that Khalil can be deported from the United States. His lawyers will obviously appeal the decision, but it's pretty clear that your green card doesn't guarantee you the right to remain in the U.S. It's a privilege, and one that Khalil abused by supporting a terrorist organization.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell decided to spread some fake news on his program Friday, saying, "Donald Trump can now have any person seized at any time, anywhere in their homes, anywhere, throw them onto an airplane, send them to El Salvador, put them in the prison that Donald Trump is renting down there, and leave them there forever." He's a threat to every one of us: every citizen, every non-citizen, every single one of us.

That, of course, is a lie, but it's MSNBC, so it's par for the course.

Attorney Eric Lee argued essentially the same thing, saying that if Khalil is "deportable" (no need for the quotation marks, guy), "what legal guarantee does any citizen have that their free speech rights won't be violated in any circumstances?"

Key word: citizen.

Yes.

It's a good thing we have experts like this immigration attorney to set us all straight. 

***

