Democrat-Supported Pro-Illegal Alien Rioters Spit on and Set Ablaze American Flags in LA (WATCH)

The Democrat Party-enabled pro-illegal alien riots have culminated in a truly chilling moment that has been captured on video. Domestic and foreign rioters spat on and set aflame American flags on a dirty Los Angeles street.

Utterly disgusting. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Rioters are now BURNING and SPITTING ON American flags in the streets of Los Angeles, chanting “F*** TRUMP.”



These people HATE our country.



WHY SHOULD THEY BE ALLOWED TO STAY?! pic.twitter.com/IBKCRpPECB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2025

There’s never a flash bang around when you could really use one — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

If only we were so lucky.

Posters say this video will unite Americans. We say not so fast.

This is how you quickly piss off the entire country 🤨 pic.twitter.com/kfgmW0wOjM — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) June 9, 2025

Sadly, not the entire country. We must remember this burning and desecration of our nation’s flag was brought to us by the Democrat Party.

Several posters say these riots are sending mixed messages.

We hate this country but will burn it down if you kick us out is peak cognitive dissonance. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) June 9, 2025

They do hate this country. They dont want to leave either. They want to take what Americans built and move their country in. It’s a fifth column — Andy (@Andy51472860696) June 9, 2025

We need to deport them.



Why are they so opposed to going home if it’s so much better there? — JeremiahWatson✝️🇺🇸 (@JeremiahW2044) June 9, 2025

I think they need worse than deportation… — Astro Morrigan ♀⚡️ (@Morrigan_Astro) June 9, 2025

Yes, permanently fuse a Democrat politician to each one and then deport them. That’s a win-win for us.

Posters say they’ve been lied to about the intentions of illegal aliens.

They just want to come into our country, live peacefully, assimilate, respect our laws, and enhance our American experience, right? — justmytwosatoshis (@SirBootUSA) June 9, 2025

Burn our flag? Spit on our country? Chant “F*** Trump”? Then F*** YOU. You don’t get to stay. Mass deportations. NO F*CKING MERCY. — Voted for this 🇺🇸 (@PatriotChris__) June 9, 2025

Republicans, that video is your midterm election campaign ad against the Democrat Party. The GOP would be stupid not to run the video 24/7 weeks before the midterms, telling voters this is what Democrats want to bring to the streets of every city and town in the country.