Democrat-Supported Pro-Illegal Alien Rioters Spit on and Set Ablaze American Flags in LA (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

The Democrat Party-enabled pro-illegal alien riots have culminated in a truly chilling moment that has been captured on video. Domestic and foreign rioters spat on and set aflame American flags on a dirty Los Angeles street.

Utterly disgusting. (WATCH)

If only we were so lucky.

Posters say this video will unite Americans. We say not so fast.

Sadly, not the entire country. We must remember this burning and desecration of our nation’s flag was brought to us by the Democrat Party.

Several posters say these riots are sending mixed messages.

Yes, permanently fuse a Democrat politician to each one and then deport them. That’s a win-win for us.

Posters say they’ve been lied to about the intentions of illegal aliens.

Republicans, that video is your midterm election campaign ad against the Democrat Party. The GOP would be stupid not to run the video 24/7 weeks before the midterms, telling voters this is what Democrats want to bring to the streets of every city and town in the country.

