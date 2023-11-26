Jon Lovitz Takes Out the Antisemitic Trash in Short (But NOT Sweet) Back and Forth with Max Blumenthal

Jon Lovitz has been fighting the good fight against pro-Hamas monsters for the last several weeks on social media, refusing to back down and battling the worst of the worst. He was having a fairly heated back-and-forth with Katie Halper ...

What's even more notable, is you praising Hamas.

And you're Jewish.

You're praising people who raped, mutilated and murdered 100's of Jewish women like yourself. Just because they're Jewish.

Beyond disgusting.

You must hate your father or mother or both.

You're a million times… https://t.co/KPp5isqEVE — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 25, 2023

When for whatever reason, Max Blumenthal decided to jump into the fray and attack Lovitz for being a comedian while babbling insane antisemitism about Israel butchering 8000 kids.

We can't EVEN make this up.

Look at this horse crap:

At the twilight of a long career performing hackneyed American Jewish stereotypes before easily amused gentile audiences, Jon Likudnitz dedicated his final act to spouting predictable defenses of a far-away apartheid colony that had spent the past month butchering over 8000 kids — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) November 26, 2023

Ummm ... what?

Bro.

Lovitz responded.

I can't believe it.

Another self loathing Jew.

Nice to meet you! https://t.co/X6KNUe6XkE — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 26, 2023

Sadly, with everything we're seeing on social media and in traditional media (and college campuses, Hollywood, major cities, etc.) we believe this.

All too well.

Over the last few days I've heard various talking heads on this platform provide death counts of children in Gaza from as low as 2,500 to your ridiculous 8,000.



You made the number up so you could be a melodramatic little b**ch. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) November 26, 2023

We're surprised Max didn't go with ELEVENTY BILLION.

The Israelis are aiming their weapons at the terrorists. Why exactly are there children between the Israeli weapons and the terrorists?



To put it another way, What entity is forcing these children to stand there as, children shields?



And why do you support them? — Rusticus Shackleford (@RusticusShack18) November 26, 2023

It's a good question.

Too bad none of the pro-Hamas supporters can come up with an actual answer.

Said Max, at the twilight of his brief career performing Kapo duties of Asajew slurs and tropes before easily amused antisemitic audiences. Max Bootlicker dedicated his final performance to spouting predictable attacks on the Jewish community near and far. pic.twitter.com/drXzhGJd3K — Mr. Peabody (@mrpeabody) November 26, 2023

Oof.

You need attention so bad you reposted your own tweet 🤣🤣🤣 — E_M8 (@EisBack824) November 26, 2023

Wow.

That's just ... that's just sad you guys.

