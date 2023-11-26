Cue the TEARS: Jim Breuer HILARIOUSLY Decimates Unhinged Trump Haters in Brutal, SPECTACUL...
Jon Lovitz Takes Out the Antisemitic Trash in Short (But NOT Sweet) Back and Forth with Max Blumenthal

Sam J.
November 26, 2023
Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

Jon Lovitz has been fighting the good fight against pro-Hamas monsters for the last several weeks on social media, refusing to back down and battling the worst of the worst. He was having a fairly heated back-and-forth with Katie Halper ...

When for whatever reason, Max Blumenthal decided to jump into the fray and attack Lovitz for being a comedian while babbling insane antisemitism about Israel butchering 8000 kids.

We can't EVEN make this up.

Look at this horse crap:

Ummm ... what?

Bro.

Lovitz responded.

Sadly, with everything we're seeing on social media and in traditional media (and college campuses, Hollywood, major cities, etc.) we believe this.

All too well.

Sam J.
We're surprised Max didn't go with ELEVENTY BILLION.

It's a good question.

Too bad none of the pro-Hamas supporters can come up with an actual answer.

Oof.

Wow.

That's just ... that's just sad you guys.

