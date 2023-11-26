Moms for Liberty Calls ALL Teachers Out After Pro-Israel Teacher Forced to HIDE From Radicalized Students

*POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan SERIOUSLY Dragged by Lefties for Claiming Muslims Won't Vote for...
Sam J.
November 26, 2023
defenseimagery.mil

Far too many Leftist teachers have been allowed to poison the minds of young people for far too long. This has become more and more apparent after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. Our young people have been radicalized ... 

From The New York Post:

Hundreds of “radicalized” kids rampaged through the halls of a Queens high school this week for nearly two hours after they discovered a teacher had attended a pro-Israel rally — forcing the terrified educator to hide in a locked office as the teen mob tried to push its way into her classroom, The Post has learned.

The mayhem at Hillcrest High School in Jamaica unfolded shortly after 11 a.m. Monday in what students called a pre-planned protest over the teacher’s Facebook profile photo showing her at a pro-Israel rally on Queens Oct. 9 holding a poster saying, “I stand with Israel.”

“The teacher was seen holding a sign of Israel, like supporting it,” a senior told The Post this week.

“A bunch of kids decided to make a group chat, expose her, talk about it, and then talk about starting a riot.”

Moms for Liberty is right, we need teachers to take a stand against this sort of dangerous rhetoric and behavior. 

Right? Who'da thunk it?

Unfortunately, we're not counting on it. 

Sam J.
Sad but all too true.

