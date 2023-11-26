Reuters Tries 'Correcting' Repugnant Headline Claiming Hamas Released Israeli 'Soldiers' and YEAAAH No

Ladies and gents, none of us hates the media enough.

It's just not possible.

They deserve nothing but the utmost disdain from people near and far.

Disgusting, narrative-driven, partisan, a-holes the lot of them.

Especially Reuters:

This is disgusting. The released hostages weren’t “soldiers.” They’re regular toddlers, teens, and moms whose crime was being Jewish. Why are you defending their kidnappings @Reuters? pic.twitter.com/Pay2Oxf9nf — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 26, 2023

Yeah, this didn't go over so hot for Reuters.

In fact, the pushback was so intense they tried to pretend it was just a mistake, and OOPSIE, their bad, they fixed it.

This is not a “mistake” that gets made unless there’s something really sick about your newsroom. pic.twitter.com/nyeMZaGObz — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 26, 2023

Nice try ... but no.

The AP is just PR for Hamas. Evil. pic.twitter.com/9HNDshcPWg — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 26, 2023

PR for Hamas.

Bingo.

Life hack: don’t rent office space with Hamas — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 26, 2023

Seems like pretty common sense to us.

It’s one word and it changes the entire headline. It changes the perception. It influences public opinion. It impacts hearts and minds. Truth is we are constantly being manipulated. — Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) November 26, 2023

That's the goal.

Reminder: Reuters is one of the “news” outlets who had a photographer embedded ALONG WITH HAMAS — and NOT wearing a “Press” designation— during the 10/7 attack. — Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) November 26, 2023

Not a great look, Reuters.

At all.

