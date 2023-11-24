VILE Soros-Backed Loudoun County Prosecutor Buta Biberaj NOT Handling Her HUGE Loss Well,...
Canadian Prime Minister Candidate Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SCHOOLS Journos in Brutal Presser (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:45 AM on November 24, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Watching Canadian Prime Minister Candidate Pierre Poilievre SCHOOL the media is truly a thing of beauty. You can tell they were anxious to scold him for his original comments on the Rainbow Bridge incident that many first assumed was a possible terror attack. He wasn't about to let her or anyone scold him though ... 

Watch.

So.

Damn.

Good.

Heh.

We do miss the apple though.

We too watched it more than once.

We're not the only ones who miss the apple. 

Indeed.

