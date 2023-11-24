Canadian Prime Minister Candidate Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SCHOOLS Journos in Brutal Presser (Watch)

Watching Canadian Prime Minister Candidate Pierre Poilievre SCHOOL the media is truly a thing of beauty. You can tell they were anxious to scold him for his original comments on the Rainbow Bridge incident that many first assumed was a possible terror attack. He wasn't about to let her or anyone scold him though ...

Watch.

Pierre Poilievre could teach a masterclass on schooling bad journalists.



In this instance, a journalist asked him if he was irresponsible in calling yesterday's Rainbow Bridge incident a terrorist attack. He points out that he was citing Canadian news outlets who quoted the… pic.twitter.com/e9JWr6y2zp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 23, 2023

So.

Damn.

Good.

"I just hope you aren't going to print something you'll have to apologize for again."



Classic! 🤣 — Laurie (@laurieinri) November 23, 2023

Heh.

We do miss the apple though.

He is quite adept at turning their false and biased questions around on them. — Chris Chambers (@ChrisB_Chambers) November 23, 2023

I love this flip back tactic — Brattani (@Bratt_world) November 23, 2023

That was awesome to watch. I had to watch that twice in a row. I enjoyed that so much. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) November 23, 2023

We too watched it more than once.

He remained composed and brought the truth front and center.



Well done sir 👏 — Benjamin Way (@BWay124) November 23, 2023

He should pull an apple out of his pocket every time he does a press conference! 🤣😂🤣😂 — James M. (@jmclennan8) November 23, 2023

We're not the only ones who miss the apple.

Damn. Mic drop time.🎤 — Mike Russell for Atlanta (@mikerussellatl) November 23, 2023

Oh man that was rough to watch. She was definitely embarrassed lol. — Josh Emery (@mmajosh) November 23, 2023

🍎 for the win! — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) November 23, 2023

Indeed.

======================================================================

======================================================================

