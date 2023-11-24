Canadian Prime Minister Candidate Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SCHOOLS Journos in Brutal Presser (Watch)

Watching Canadian Prime Minister Candidate Pierre Poilievre SCHOOL the media is truly a thing of beauty. You can tell they were anxious to scold him for his original comments on the Rainbow Bridge incident that many first assumed was a possible terror attack. He wasn't about to let her or anyone scold him though ...
Watch.
Pierre Poilievre could teach a masterclass on schooling bad journalists.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 23, 2023
In this instance, a journalist asked him if he was irresponsible in calling yesterday's Rainbow Bridge incident a terrorist attack. He points out that he was citing Canadian news outlets who quoted the… pic.twitter.com/e9JWr6y2zp
So.
Damn.
Good.
"I just hope you aren't going to print something you'll have to apologize for again."— Laurie (@laurieinri) November 23, 2023
Classic! 🤣
Heh.
We do miss the apple though.
He is quite adept at turning their false and biased questions around on them.— Chris Chambers (@ChrisB_Chambers) November 23, 2023
I love this flip back tactic— Brattani (@Bratt_world) November 23, 2023
That was awesome to watch. I had to watch that twice in a row. I enjoyed that so much.— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) November 23, 2023
We too watched it more than once.
He remained composed and brought the truth front and center.— Benjamin Way (@BWay124) November 23, 2023
Well done sir 👏
He should pull an apple out of his pocket every time he does a press conference! 🤣😂🤣😂— James M. (@jmclennan8) November 23, 2023
We're not the only ones who miss the apple.
Damn. Mic drop time.🎤— Mike Russell for Atlanta (@mikerussellatl) November 23, 2023
Oh man that was rough to watch. She was definitely embarrassed lol.— Josh Emery (@mmajosh) November 23, 2023
🍎 for the win!— Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) November 23, 2023
