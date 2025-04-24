LOOK on Stephanie Ruhle's FACE When Rainn Wilson Pushes BACK on Her Distrust...
Unreal: Cop Keeps His Cool With Woman Who's Obviously Possessed
MS-13 Brute’s Wife, Kicked to El Salvador, Snags Safe House—First Since His Alleged...

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on April 24, 2025
Meme

When Elon Musk bought Twitter, those of us who have spent years being censored, suppressed, and shadow-banned were hopeful that maybe things would finally change. And even when he brought on the Community Notes program, we thought, 'Ok, this is users holding one another accountable. This is better than Twitter Lefties nuking us because they could.'

But then we started seeing people abuse Community Notes ... and it's so much worse than we realized.

Take a look at this:

Grab a snack, this is long but worth the read.

Blocking people for calling out the issue? Hrm. That's disconcerting.

Aww, yes, Enterprising Desert Raven. We've written about this user before and seen them on many conservative posts on X.

Keep going.

LOOK on Stephanie Ruhle's FACE When Rainn Wilson Pushes BACK on Her Distrust in Media Claims Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
At least 16 separate accounts.

Yeah.

There's a pattern.

Post continues:

... “Resplendent Cedar Osprey” each drop three of the exact same sources in the same note, pushing the same argument.

Enterprising Desert Raven = Resplendent Cedar Osprey

Using multiple accounts to sabotage posts on X. Sadly, it sounds like new Twitter is a lot like the old Twitter, they're just sneakier.

Not even a little bit.

Makes you wonder if they're being paid, and if so by whom.

Holy cow.

Swarming is an excellent word for what is being done here.

Fox definitely did his homework here.

Ahem.

Gosh, why would Baxter do nothing to stop it? Inquiring minds want to know.

Again, this doesn't seem right.

Ok, that's twisted.

It gets worse.

Just wait ...

But THIS is the VERY worst:

Yeah.

Bad. SO bad.

Post continues:

... and retaliation, threatening to get your account deleted and, allegedly but believably, tracks you down and sends packages to your doorstep as a scare tactic.

Wow.

Post continues: 

... or is perfectly fine letting it happen.

Hrm.

And fin.

============================================================

