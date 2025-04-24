PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread

When Elon Musk bought Twitter, those of us who have spent years being censored, suppressed, and shadow-banned were hopeful that maybe things would finally change. And even when he brought on the Community Notes program, we thought, 'Ok, this is users holding one another accountable. This is better than Twitter Lefties nuking us because they could.'

But then we started seeing people abuse Community Notes ... and it's so much worse than we realized.

Take a look at this:

This is the face of the man ruining @CommunityNotes for everyone.



It's none other than the team lead himself—@_jaybaxter_.



He’s been covering up a massive scandal inside Community Notes for well over a year.



And once you hear about it, it’ll make your blood boil.



🧵 THREAD pic.twitter.com/px13KRbTo3 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Grab a snack, this is long but worth the read.

Just so you know, I don’t think Jay likes me. He just BLOCKED me for raising serious concerns.



The system is being weaponized to target conservatives and critics of pharma.



And there’s one account that stands out as the worst offender.



I’ll show you exactly who that is below. pic.twitter.com/gEFHJrNQ8C — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Blocking people for calling out the issue? Hrm. That's disconcerting.

Meet the second player in this story: a Community Notes contributor who goes by the name “Enterprising Desert Raven.”



This user has long carried a reputation as a shameless Big Pharma shill.



But what you’re about to learn goes far beyond that. pic.twitter.com/ZGFKDC2oYM — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Aww, yes, Enterprising Desert Raven. We've written about this user before and seen them on many conservative posts on X.

Keep going.

“Enterprising Desert Raven”—let’s call him EDR for short—isn’t just one account spamming notes on posts he doesn’t like.



This individual—or possibly a small team—is a full-blown sock puppet army, aggressively posing as individual “fact checkers” across at least 16 separate… pic.twitter.com/Pn4gjHCJIc — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

At least 16 separate accounts.

Yeah.

The two main accounts are “Enterprising Desert Raven” and “Resplendent Cedar Osprey”—and as you can see, the type of posts they go after are very similar



Notice that my page, @WallStreetApes, @Goddeketal, @MJTruthUltra, @Liz_Churchill10, and more are heavily targeted here.… pic.twitter.com/qYwDbXeVle — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

There's a pattern.

Don’t believe these accounts are connected? I’ve got the receipts.



I’ve captured screenshots of this coordinated scheme using the exact same sources and similar language to force in a “fact-check” by flooding a single post with notes.



Here’s Example 1: EDR and “Resplendent… pic.twitter.com/YODyMdeS0k — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Post continues:

... “Resplendent Cedar Osprey” each drop three of the exact same sources in the same note, pushing the same argument. Enterprising Desert Raven = Resplendent Cedar Osprey

Using multiple accounts to sabotage posts on X. Sadly, it sounds like new Twitter is a lot like the old Twitter, they're just sneakier.

Need another example? Here you go.



In this post, these two accounts use THREE of the exact same sources AGAIN.



What are the odds of that happening organically? pic.twitter.com/Qyf4d3Q4KG — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Not even a little bit.

I showed you that Enterprising Desert Raven = Respondent Cedar Osprey.



Now, I will show you that Enterprising Desert Raven = Mindful Peachtree Canary.



Two of the same sources, similar arguments—all on the same post. pic.twitter.com/S0mqeCjfpq — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Makes you wonder if they're being paid, and if so by whom.

But wait, there’s more.



Now I will show you that the account I just connected to EDR (Mindful Peachtree Canary) is also connected to Dazzling Cactus Warbler.



Two of the same sources—almost the exact same argument. pic.twitter.com/mXcMo3p8d1 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Holy cow.

Here’s my favorite screenshot: FOUR Enterprising Raven-linked accounts swarming the same post.



Three of the four use the exact same sources. And remember—we’ve already tied Resplendent Cedar Osprey directly to EDR.



Enterprising Desert Raven = Resplendent Cedar Osprey = Gracious… pic.twitter.com/3G9oIWXL4K — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Swarming is an excellent word for what is being done here.

So that’s six sock puppet accounts I just exposed with a handful of screenshots. But remember, the known list stretches to at least sixteen accounts.



Main Accounts:https://t.co/sK7y0OnpIS https://t.co/YFY6JK1xon https://t.co/L0QVYutr0b



More:https://t.co/Q980TWbFxr… pic.twitter.com/MSYypW6erT — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Fox definitely did his homework here.

Exquisite Ocean Owl writes, “Coordinating multiple Community Note accounts to spam notes on a post is platform manipulation & against X terms of service. It artificially boosts the probability of a single note getting approved.”https://t.co/t1YsELEy3n pic.twitter.com/iiDx78Vryp — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Ahem.

So, where does Mr. Jay Baxter come in? Simple—this abuse of Community Notes has been happening almost since day one, and @_JayBaxter_ has done absolutely nothing to stop it.



See a brief history of targeted harassment here:https://t.co/yjQEgyiQVX https://t.co/1uIozkuY9T… pic.twitter.com/I3akGomZbJ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Gosh, why would Baxter do nothing to stop it? Inquiring minds want to know.

And when you call him out or ask why he’s refusing to stop the abuse—he BLOCKS you.



He just did it to me. He did it to @Goddeketal. He does it to anyone who dares to raise concerns about the exploitation of Community Notes. pic.twitter.com/3CNoA5HwfZ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Again, this doesn't seem right.

But the story goes even deeper.



To protect the weaponizing of notes and keep people silent, Enterprising Desert Raven has a track record of intimidating people and threatening to shut down their accounts to keep them quiet.



“Let’s see how long your account lasts.” pic.twitter.com/ZOn0ajCevk — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Ok, that's twisted.

It gets worse.

On Wednesday, Enterprising Desert Raven (EDR) even issued a veiled death threat against X user @Liz_Churchill10 to be “put down” via a community note. @Goddeketal caught it via screenshot. — VigilanFox (@@VigilantFox) Apr 23, 2025

Just wait ...

Realizing his massive blunder, EDR quickly deleted the Community Note—likely after getting chewed out by Community Notes lead @_JayBaxter_.



Then, he scrambled to cover his tracks by noting @Goddeketal’s post, claiming he never wrote that using two of his many Community Notes… pic.twitter.com/UoEYDgYN1j — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

But THIS is the VERY worst:

I’ve even heard horror stories that Enterprising Desert Raven has sent PACKAGES to people’s doorsteps—as a twisted way to intimidate them and say, “I know where you live.” pic.twitter.com/9xunCDpvoa — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Yeah.

Bad. SO bad.

What we’re dealing with here is a guy who’s been abusing the Community Notes system basically since day one—amassing an army of 16+ sock puppet accounts to mass-flag and “fact-check” any narrative he doesn’t like.



And when you confront him, he resorts to intimidation and… pic.twitter.com/FSHJXPzMIS — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Post continues:

... and retaliation, threatening to get your account deleted and, allegedly but believably, tracks you down and sends packages to your doorstep as a scare tactic.

Wow.

And on the other hand, you have a massive trail of complaints about this user, and a Community Notes leader who flat-out IGNORES the problem and BLOCKS you when you bring it up.



That alone tells you everything you need to know.@_JayBaxter_ either in on the scheme or is… pic.twitter.com/C4RchVBySv — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

Post continues:

... or is perfectly fine letting it happen.

Hrm.

I fear nothing will change until there’s a new Community Notes lead.@ElonMusk, @LindayaX, @Safety, @CommunityNotes—I’m calling on you to fix this.



You have a rogue agent inside your company, and he needs to be removed—now.



To quote EDR: “It’s time to take out the trash.” pic.twitter.com/NxhK26CXKU — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 24, 2025

And fin.

============================================================