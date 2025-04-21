Reason Rep. Maxwell Frost and Other Dems in El Salvador Denied Albrego-Garcia Meeting Is TOO Funny -Watch

Democrats are obsessed with pretending gang-banger and illegal alien Albrego-Garcia is somehow a victim of mean Trump and his mean administration. They've gone so far as to travel down to meet with him in El Salvador, much like Democrat Chris Van Hollen did. There's just one big problem with their latest trip ... watch this.

🚨Dems have landed in El Salvador: Rep Maxwell Frost explains that their Albrego-Garcia meeting request has been DENIED — — because they are not there in an “official capacity” — due to Comer cutting off the funds. Oops. — Western Lensman (@@WesternLensman) Apr 20, 2025

Oops indeed.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

So, they have no pull if they're not there in an official capacity. Gosh, who'd a thunk?

We're just glad someone figured out American taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill for all of these trips to visit a criminal in his home country.

This is absolutely fantastic. I hope they keep trying. And keep getting denied. 😂😂😂



Effing clowns. — JaffoStudios (@jaffo_studios) April 21, 2025

Hey now, don't be insulting clowns.

There you go, return home after you have your complementary Margarita. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 21, 2025

Womp Womp Womp🥴 — 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎 (@BlazingScot) April 21, 2025

So many womps.

This is confusing - either way I'm sure the DNC has got them covered, but which is it? pic.twitter.com/aS6a8Symb5 — TT. (@Tracey_T19) April 21, 2025

Good question.

I think Van Hollen’s was covered, then after that spectacle Comer denied the request for these four. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 21, 2025

Awww, well, that at least makes sense.

Unlike a bunch of Democrat doorknobs traveling to El Salvador to save some wife-beating, human trafficking, gang-banger who was in our country illegally.

