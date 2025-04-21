Reason Rep. Maxwell Frost and Other Dems in El Salvador Denied Albrego-Garcia Meeting Is TOO Funny -Watch

WOWZA: Dana Loesch Takes Laura Loomer APART In HEATED Back and Forth for...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:35 PM on April 21, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats are obsessed with pretending gang-banger and illegal alien Albrego-Garcia is somehow a victim of mean Trump and his mean administration. They've gone so far as to travel down to meet with him in El Salvador, much like Democrat Chris Van Hollen did. There's just one big problem with their latest trip ... watch this.

Oops indeed.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

So, they have no pull if they're not there in an official capacity. Gosh, who'd a thunk?

We're just glad someone figured out American taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill for all of these trips to visit a criminal in his home country. 

Hey now, don't be insulting clowns.

So many womps.

Good question.

Awww, well, that at least makes sense.

Unlike a bunch of Democrat doorknobs traveling to El Salvador to save some wife-beating, human trafficking, gang-banger who was in our country illegally.

============================================================

============================================================   

