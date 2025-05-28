Investigation Launched Into California Allowing Boys to Dominate Girls' Sports

President Trump Rejects $15 Million Settlement from CBS for Kamala Harris 60 Minutes...
Brett T. | 11:30 PM on May 28, 2025
AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File

After President Donald Trump threatened on Truth Social to withhold "large-scale funding" from California if the state continued to allow trans athletes to compete in girls' and women's sports, the state seems to have found a solution: give awards in the boys', girls', and transgender competition. 

Ashley Zavala reports for KCRA:

The California Interscholastic Federation on Tuesday announced a new pilot entry process for the upcoming Track and Field Championships, allowing a "biological female" student-athlete to compete who may have otherwise been displaced from gaining entry to the competition by a trans athlete.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office clarified that the CIF's pilot policy also means events at the Track and Field Championships on May 30-31 in Clovis will score separately for transgender students. So there could now potentially be three first-place winners in the Long Jump competition, for example: One biological boy, one trans athlete, and one biological girl.

"CIF's proposed pilot is a reasonable, respectful way to navigate a complex issue without compromising competitive fairness," said Izzy Gardon, a spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom. "The Governor is encouraged by this thoughtful approach."

The governor's thoughtful approach does appear reasonable … he must really be gearing up for that 2028 run.

Democrat Activist Says Conservative Men Are Pro-Choice, Pro-Gay Marriage, and Pro-BLM
Brett T.
Good question.

Speaking of track and field in California, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli has launched an investigation into the CIF for allowing boys to dominate girls' sports.

The post continues:

… along with Harmeet Dhillon, is taking action to combat California’s practice of allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports," Essayli said.

"We are launching a Title IX investigation into CIF and Jurupa Unified School District for allowing a boy to dominate on the track team and take first place in competitions."

"We are also getting involved in an ongoing lawsuit against the Riverside Unified School District for allowing a boy to displace a girl on the cross country team."

The investigation comes one day after President Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from California for allowing boys to play in girls' sports.

This is what the American people voted for.

***

